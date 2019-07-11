15 Best Bean Bag Chairs for Adults

There’s not much better in way of relaxation than chilling in your bean bag by the pool But do you know what is better? Chilling in your bean bag – in the pool. With the Big Joe Captain’s Float Aquatic Bean Bag Chair, you can do just that. Making you the envy of pool partiers everywhere.

Made of mesh and covered in durable, UV-resistant SunMax fabric, the Captain’s Float Aquatic Bean Bag Chair is lightweight and floats comfortably in the water thanks to the buoyant Megahh Beans within. There’s a convenient handle atop it for carrying. And there’s a pocket on the side to store your drink or whatever else. Color options are pool festive too and include aqua/navy, lime, lime/navy, and navy/capri.