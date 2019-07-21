11 Best Ballpoint Pens to Buy in 2019

This is my favorite pen in the world. I think I got my first box of these at the start of my junior year in high school and I’ve sworn by them since. All of the InkJoy line uses low-viscosity ink that writes smoothly in bold lines. The wider barrel at the rubber grip is excellent and eases some of the extra effort for you rollerball fans out there.

When you first remove one of these from the box, you’ll find a small plastic ball affixed to the tip, which preserves the freshness of the ink after manufacture. I majored in creative writing and wrote not only my own stories, but long-form critiques on others’ stories with these pens. I highly recommend them. If you fall in love with them like I did, 12 packs are available here.

An acceptable alternative is the 300 RT, which is cheaper and has a straight grip. They’re fine, but the clip tends to break free from the plastic attachment, which is kind of annoying. There’s also the even cheaper 100 RT or the up-range 700 RT if you want to explore all your options. Trust me, though: go with the 500 RT.

Specs: