7 Best Smart Kettles: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether it’s WiFi connectivity or just a host of cool features, a smart kettle can be a worthwhile investment. If you’re looking for something more than what your average electric kettle has to offer, check out the selection below. We’ve rounded up the best smart kettles for every budget, including ones with Bluetooth connectivity and separate settings for making your favorite beverages.
1. Fellow Stagg EKG+ Bluetooth Pour-Over KettlePrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Variable temperature control
- Comes with a brew stopwatch
- Available in several colors
- Pricey
- Metal ring on handle gets very hot
- Can take awhile to pour
Bluetooth connectivity makes this smart kettle a versatile addition to any kitchen. As soon as it’s connected, you can set the appropriate brewing temperature, receive temperature updates as the water heats up, browse recipes, turn the kettle on and off, and much more.
Once it reaches the designated temperature, the kettle will maintain it up to an hour. Other highlights include a choice between Fahrenheit and Celsius, a brew stopwatch, goal and current temperature display and a powerful 1200 watt heating element.
2. Breville the IQ Kettle PurePrice: $132.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with thermal shock resistant glass
- 360 degree rotating base
- Removable scale filter
- No WiFi-enabled
- Flimsy plastic screw covers
- Lid can't be removed
It’s not WiFi-enabled, but this smart kettle suits many other needs. For starters, you can choose between five tea and coffee settings to get the ideal brewing temperature for your drink. Once you’ve selected your brew, the kettle will reach and maintain the precise temperature for the beverage.
The single touch of a button ensures the kettle will remain warm for 20 minutes. You can also activate this feature after the water heating cycle is complete. The ergonomic handle is easy to grab, while the lid release button adds an element of convenience. The kettle features a 360-degree rotating base with a handy cord storage wrap. Boil dry protection means the kettle won’t continue to operate when there is little to no water.
3. Brewista Smart Brew Automatic KettlePrice: $130.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can select temperatures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- Keep warm function
- Large 1.2-liter capacity
- Plastic top can be tough to clean
- Lid tends to trap moisture inside
- Pot isn't dishwasher safe
The Brewista Smart Brew Automatic Kettle stands out for its precise temperature presets for a variety of beverages. The kettle caters to tea drinkers and heats up water to different temperatures depending on your preferred drink. Options range from white to green to black tea, as well as herbal and oolong teas. You can customize steep times from 30 seconds to eight minutes.
The keep warm function maintains the water temperature at 160 degrees Fahrenheit. For your convenience, the kettle comes with filters for loose leaf tea along with tea bags. Its cordless design means you can simply lift this kettle off of its base for easy pouring.
4. OXO BREW Cordless Glass Electric KettlePrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatically shuts off
- Durable borosilicate glass construction
- Cord-free operation
- Condensation tends to build up along the glass
- Some find it tricky to clean the base
- No audible indication when the water boils
LED lights guide you through the water heating process, as they light up when the kettle is on and automatically shut off once the water boils. A stainless steel filter strains water out as you pour. For your safety, the lid opens slowly to prevent steam from escaping too quickly. The kettle features a non-slip handle for a more secure grip. Measurement markings allow you to keep track of how much liquid is inside the kettle.
5. Hamilton Beach Professional Digital KettlePrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has six preset temperatures
- User-friendly digital controls
- Single-handed lid opening
- Exterior gets quite hot
- Audible alerts are very loud
- Some parts seem a bit flimsy
With a choice between six preset temperatures, you can quickly and accurately heat up water for pour-over coffee, hot tea, cocoa and more of your favorite beverages. The temperature ranges from 160 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, which is plenty for most hot beverages. An illuminated LCD control panel allows you to see readouts. The kettle isn’t bound by a cord, which makes it easier to lift it up and pour water as needed.
6. Queen Sense Electric KettlePrice: $46.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps water warm up to 12 hours
- Powerful 1500-watt heating element
- Holds up to seven cups of liquid
- Lid doesn't fully open
- Stainless steel material is prone to scaling
- Can be tough to clean the bottom of the kettle
The Queen Sense Electric Kettle relies on advanced heating technology to bring water to your preferred temperature as quickly and efficiently as possible. There are six suggested temperature settings, including variations for green and black teas, coffee and more.
If you’re not ready to enjoy your beverage right away you can take advantage of the keep warm function, which holds the water at a specific temperature up to 12 hours. The kettle features a durable borosilicate glass construction and stainless steel components. An ergonomic handle keeps hands comfortable as you pour.
7. Chefman Color Changing Electric KettlePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Exterior changes colors when water boils
- See-through water level indicator window
- Automatically shuts off
- Doesn't have separate water temperature settings
- Some complaints of an initial plastic odor
- Plastic components seem a bit flimsy
As its name suggests, this electric kettle actually changes colors when the water gets hot. Instead of relying on audible cues or lights, you’ll know when the water is boiling by simply looking at the kettle. The exterior changes from black to red when the water boils.
Water heats up quickly and is soon boiling so that you can make tea, coffee, oatmeal and more. The kettle automatically shuts off when the water boils. A transparent water level window allows you to monitor the amount of water inside the kettle. Its cordless design means you can pour water without the cord getting in the way.
A smart kettle doesn't necessarily have WiFi connectivity. There are plenty of kettles with smart features, such as the ability to boil water at a specific temperature with the push of a button, or LED lights that illuminate as the water begins to boil.
Most electric kettles are compact enough to easily fit onto the countertop and can be easily stored away as needed. They're also quite efficient. According to Inside Energy, electric kettles are nearly 80 percent efficient. This is largely because the heating coils are directly in the water, which means less heat escapes to the air.
Another study further proves how efficient electric kettles can be. Energy.gov highlights results from a study comparing the efficiency of a 1,500-watt electric kettle versus a 1,000-watt microwave.
