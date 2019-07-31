7 Best Smart Kettles: Your Easy Buying Guide

Bluetooth connectivity makes this smart kettle a versatile addition to any kitchen. As soon as it’s connected, you can set the appropriate brewing temperature, receive temperature updates as the water heats up, browse recipes, turn the kettle on and off, and much more.

Once it reaches the designated temperature, the kettle will maintain it up to an hour. Other highlights include a choice between Fahrenheit and Celsius, a brew stopwatch, goal and current temperature display and a powerful 1200 watt heating element.