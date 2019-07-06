9 Best Soda Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re trying to save money, conserve resources, or a bit of both, consider investing in a soda maker. Many soda makers are roughly the size of a single-serve coffee maker, so you won’t have to worry about running out of counter or storage space.
1. SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water MakerPrice: $74.99
Cons:
- Drinks can be personalized by pushing the carbonation button
- 60-liter capacity is suitable for families
- Compatible with other SodaStream flavors
- Costs of replacement CO2 canisters can add up
- Not compatible with all SodaStream bottles
- Some wish the carbonation was higher
Convenience is the main draw of the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, as you can make fresh sparkling water just by pushing a button. The kit includes a seltzer water maker along with a CO2 cylinder and a BPA-free bottle.
The cylinder has a 60-liter capacity, which is plenty for a family. You can use your favorite SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles to make delicious beverages. As an added bonus, you can personalize each bottle based on the amount of times you press the carbonation button.
Find more SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker information and reviews here.
2. Drinkmate Beverage Carbonation MakerPrice: $102.53
Cons:
- Choice between two cylinder sizes
- Fizz-infusing technology lets you carbonate any cold drink
- Controlled pressure release for optimal results
- Assembly instructions could be better
- Pricey refill CO2 bottles
- Can be tricky to properly insert bottles
You can carbonate any beverage with this soda maker. In addition to water, you can directly carbonate your favorite cold drink, whether it’s coffee, iced tea, juice, lemonade, wine, energy drinks and more. Fizz-infusing technology, combined with controlled pressure release, makes the Drinkmate a versatile appliance for your kitchen.
The soda maker comes in three colors. You can choose a three-ounce or 14.5-ounce CO2 carbonator cyclinder for power.
Find more Drinkmate Beverage Carbonation Maker information and reviews here.
3. Aarke Carbonator IIPrice: $199.00
Cons:
- Slim design doesn't take much counter space
- Features stainless steel enclosure
- Doesn't require batteries or electricity
- CO2 cartridge sold separately
- Pricey compared with competitors
- Some say the stainless steel material seems flimsy
The Aarke Carbonator II yields delicious carbonated beverages and only commands a minimal amount of countertop space to get the job done. The carbonator kit contains a sparkling water maker along with a bottle. The gas cylinder is sold separately. The 60-liter CO2 cartridge can be exchanged at many popular retailers. Instead of all plastic on the inside, this soda maker stands out for its durable stainless steel enclosure.
Another perk is its user-friendly design. Simply add your desired amount of cold water, screw in the bottle and pull the lever to enjoy a refreshing carbonated beverage.
-
4. KitchenAid Sparkling Beverage MakerPrice: $349.78
Cons:
- Hand lever has four settings to customize drinks
- Metal housing is easy to clean
- Comes with a CO2 tank and reusable bottle
- Expensive
- Included CO2 canister is very small
- Not the slimmest design
If you’re looking for durability, you’ll appreciate this soda maker’s die cast metal housing. Not only does the attractive metal housing catch the eye, it’s also easier to clean when you’re done. As an added bonus, you’ll find the soda maker in several different colors.
Customization is another key feature. The carbonation lever has four settings, allowing you to further customize beverages just the way you like.
Since it’s compatible with SodaStream products, you can choose between 60 different SodaStream flavors. The kit contains a three-ounce CO2 tank and a one-liter reusable bottle.
Find more KitchenAid Sparkling Beverage Maker information and reviews here.
5. IBAMA Sparkling Water MakerPrice: $48.99
Cons:
- Converts tap into sparkling water in just seconds
- Eye-catching champagne finish
- Carbonation levels adjusted by pushing a button
- Gas cylinder not included
- Only comes in one color
- Not compatible with Soda Stream bottles
The IBAMA Sparkling Water Maker stands out for its versatility, as this soda maker works with any 60-liter gas cylinder. You can customize results with the push of a button. The soda maker works with regular tap water, churning out healthy sparkling water in just seconds.
This carbonated water machine works with any 60-liter gas cylinder, although the carbonator isn’t included. The water maker is compact and portable, and can easily be stored out of the way when necessary.
Find more IBAMA Sparkling Water Maker information and reviews here.
6. Mastrad Purefizz Seltzer MakerPrice: $49.95
Cons:
- Makes over 36 fluid ounces
- Can be used with water, juice and other cold beverages
- Easy to use
- Interior may show rust spots over time
- Not made for soda
- Somewhat pricey next to competitors
An alternative to making sodas at home is the Mastrad Purefizz Seltzer Maker, which makes fizzy sparkling and seltzer waters. The sparkling water maker has a capacity of just over one liter, or slightly less than 37 fluid ounces.
While water is a popular choice, you can use this sparkling water maker for your favorite fruit juice, cocktails, wine and more. To use, simply add your desired amount of liquid to the bottle, secure it with the topper then insert the CO2 cartridge and give it a good shake.
You can add herbs, fruits and spices for an even more delicious drink. Instead of consuming sugary soda, opt for a healthier beverage made in the comfort of your own home. According to EcoWatch, sparkling water doesn’t appear to erode tooth enamel, as can be the case with many carbonated beverages that are loaded with sugar.
Find more Mastrad Purefizz Seltzer Maker information and reviews here.
7. Cuisinart Compact Sparkling Beverage MakerPrice: $22.99
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Switches from still to sparkling water with the twist of a cap
- Comes with five chargers
- Only compatible with Cuisinart cartridges
- Expensive refill cartridges
- Some find it akward to use
You don’t have to give up on making beverages at home if you’re short on space, thanks to this compact sparkling water maker from Cuisinart. The beverage maker is part of a starter kit that includes a one-liter beverage bottle, five single-use CO2 chargers and 10 flavor packets. There’s also a carbonator along with a charger chamber.
In addition to being compact, this soda maker is also user-friendly. To get started, just fill up the bottle with cold water and insert one of the single-use chargers into the carbonator. One simple cap twist turns your still water into sparkling water.
Find more Cuisinart Compact Sparkling Beverage Maker information and reviews here.
8. iSi Soda Siphon BottlePrice: $65.22
Cons:
- Included measuring tube prevents spills
- Useful for tap or bottled water
- Can add juice or other flavors to create soda
- Doesn't include cartridges
- Instruction manual could be better
- Can be tough to install the CO2 cartridge
If simplicity is one of your main concerns, consider this stainless steel siphon bottle. Simply use a compatible CO2 charger to carbonate tap or bottled water. A measuring tube is included to keep you from accidentally overfilling the bottle. There’s also a pressure control valve for personalized results.
If you’re looking for a bit more than just plain sparkling water, add your favorite juice or other flavors to create your own soda. All you have to do is wait until the carbonation is finished. This bottle features a one-quart capacity.
Find more iSi Soda Siphon Bottle information and reviews here.
9. SodaSparkle Home Soda Maker KitPrice: $21.68
Cons:
- CO2 chargers can be recycled
- Comes with five CO2 soda chargers
- Includes a one-liter bottle
- Replacement CO2 cartridges can be pricey
- Some wish it produced more carbonation
- Can't use off-brand replacement cartridges
The SodaSparkle Home Soda Maker Kit is compact and portable, meaning you can take it just about anywhere you go. The kit includes disposable single-use soda chargers. The CO2 chargers are fully recyclable. Each bottle is made with BPA-free material and has a tight-fitting cap to contain the carbonation.
A sparkling nozzle cap releases CO2, and works for making sparkling water as well as delicious sodas. You can also use this soda maker to whip up cocktails. Five CO2 soda chargers are included, along with a one-liter bottle.
Find more SodaSparkle Home Soda Maker Kit information and reviews here.
It's no secret that soda isn't the healthiest beverage in the world. In fact, according to the Harvard School of Public Health, at least one in four Americans get at least 200 calories per day from soda and other sugary drinks. If you crave the same delicious flavor of soda yet are trying to improve your diet, making soda and similar drinks at home can be a practical option. Fortunately, most soda makers don't cost much up front. Many also tend to be quite user-friendly.
Soda makers are an eco-friendly alternative if you're trying to avoid purchasing (and tossing away) plastic bottles. On average, Americans buy 29 billion water bottles per year, yet only tend to recycle one out of every six. The result is over two million tons of water bottles currently residing in landfills. Purchasing a soda maker with a reusable bottle can help alleviate some of this environmental stress. Many soda makers also come with recyclable CO2 cartridges.
