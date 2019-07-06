9 Best Soda Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Convenience is the main draw of the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, as you can make fresh sparkling water just by pushing a button. The kit includes a seltzer water maker along with a CO2 cylinder and a BPA-free bottle.

The cylinder has a 60-liter capacity, which is plenty for a family. You can use your favorite SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles to make delicious beverages. As an added bonus, you can personalize each bottle based on the amount of times you press the carbonation button.