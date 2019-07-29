11 Best Cool Chairs for Your Dorm

This cool dorm chair is the ultimate option for a music, gaming, or TV lover – oh and yes a study lover too. This chair actually has two speakers and a subwoofer built into the sides, so they can listen to music by plugging into the headset or RCA outputs. There is also a storage compartment in the seat of the chair and pockets on the side, which is great for holding books, DVDs, snacks, and more.

The chair is 35.24 inches long, 31.1 inches wide, and 28.54 inches high, so it’s compact enough to fit comfortably in a dorm room. While it’s a little more expensive than other dorm chairs, it’s still under $200 and has many features that make it a great choice. And according to a study by Northcentral University, the right music can actually enhance your focus during study times.

The X-Rocker Extreme III chair is terrific for that student who is serious about all things work and play with built in music, but no storage option.