11 Best Cool Chairs for Your Dorm

While some furniture basics will be in place in the standard dorm room, there are a few extras that can make a room feel more like home – like proper lighting and a great chair.
Cool chairs offer a place to kick back and study and they add extra seating for friends to hang out. Some even fold out to become extra sleeping space for those late night group study sessions.
This cool dorm chair would work great as a desk chair, and it’s also small enough that you could put it in the corner of your room for some additional seating. The chair can fully swivel and is height adjustable, and the rounded seat and chrome base gives it a modern look. The vinyl material is really easy to clean as you can just wipe it down, and you can choose between black, purple, and white for the colors. At a super reasonable price, this chair would be a fun and funky addition to any dorm room. You can also get it in purple and black.
This dorm room chair offers a similar design with a slightly lower back and more reclined style. For an even more minimalist look, this chair offers an open back style that’s great for working at a desk, versus lounging in a small dorm room space.
This bean bag is the ultimate chill spot, as it’s large and cushy and perfect for lounging. It’s 34 inches tall, 60 inches wide and 60 inches deep, so it’s plenty big enough for an adult to curl up on. Rather than pesky beans or Styrofoam pieces, the bean bag is actually filled with memory foam so it’s easier to keep filled and more supportive. There are 26 colors available, and the cover can be removed and thrown in the wash for easy cleanup, which is a plus because we know things get spilled a lot in college.
Get an even roomier six foot Chill Sack if their room is big enough. It allows for even more stretched out positions, especially great for those quick naps between classes, which, according to The National Sleep Foundation, can improve alertness and performance.
This cool dorm chair is the ultimate option for a music, gaming, or TV lover – oh and yes a study lover too. This chair actually has two speakers and a subwoofer built into the sides, so they can listen to music by plugging into the headset or RCA outputs. There is also a storage compartment in the seat of the chair and pockets on the side, which is great for holding books, DVDs, snacks, and more.
The chair is 35.24 inches long, 31.1 inches wide, and 28.54 inches high, so it’s compact enough to fit comfortably in a dorm room. While it’s a little more expensive than other dorm chairs, it’s still under $200 and has many features that make it a great choice. And according to a study by Northcentral University, the right music can actually enhance your focus during study times.
The X-Rocker Extreme III chair is terrific for that student who is serious about all things work and play with built in music, but no storage option.
Between rickety lecture hall seats and uncomfortable dorm beds, college can do a number on your back. This balance ball chair can help things out, as it corrects your posture and strengthens your core, all while keeping you focused while you study. You can also remove the ball from the base if you want to squeeze in a quick workout.
The ball is designed for people between five feet and five feet 11 inches tall, and has a 300 pound weight capacity. The base has easy glide casters so you can move around the floor, and an adjustable support bar in the back. There are also multiple colors available ranging from fuschia to wasabi, so you can turn it into a cool accent piece for any dorm room. The chair is super budget friendly and includes an air pump, so it’s a great deal for a college student’s budget.
If your student already has a desk chair from last year, you can convert any chair into a balance ball chair with the Gaiam Balance Disc Wobble Cushion.
Let’s be honest here. College kids can spend a lot of time gaming or watching TV in between doing homework sitting on the floor. This cool dorm chair would be perfect for their room. The back has 14 adjustable positions so they can recline to whatever angle is most comfortable for whatever they’re doing. The filling of this chair is made of crushed memory foam, so it’s really comfortable and plush, making it easy to hang out on. And because it’s all foam, it’s simple to move around the room, as well as transport between home and your dorm room. Colors available: blue, brown, eggplant, grey, and orange.
The Giantex Floor Folding Gaming Sofa Chair has more of a curved back, so depending on your student’s preferences, it’s another versatile option. It comes in six dorm friendly color options. If they happen to have a little more space, another cool dorm chair option is the Merax Sofa Adjustable Sleeper Bed.
Swap out their old desk chair with this cool dorm chair that has a quilted vinyl seat and backrest. The back is slightly curved providing lumbar support, and there is a pneumatic height adjustment lever so they can choose what height works best for them and their small desk. You can also save some space in your dorm room as this chair has no armrests, so it will slide all the way under your desk. Order the chair in black if you want it to blend in with the rest of your dorm furniture. Or, choose between blue, green, orange, pink, and purple to add a bold accent piece to your dorm decor.
If you’re choosing one of the bright colors to add some pizazz to what are usually pretty boring surrounds in a dorm, consider getting a desk lamp like this one that adds yet another pop of color.
If your student plans on having friends or perhaps siblings stay with them often, a sleeper chair is a good furniture piece to outfit their dorm room with. The cushion functions as a chair when it’s folded up, and when they need it for sleeping, they can simply unfold the seat and it becomes a mattress. When folded out, the mattress is still six inches thick, so their guests won’t feel like they’re sleeping directly on the floor. And because the cushion is filled with foam, it’s super comfortable in the chair position as well.
There is no assembly required, and it’s easy to move around. The gray fabric will complement pretty much any dorm decor, and the polyester fabric is soft to the touch. You can also get this clever chair in dark blue or a similar one in light gray or chocolate brown.
Saucer chairs have long been a dorm room staple, but this version of the saucer chair adds an element of coolness. Each color has a micro mink fabric that’s cozy chic, and the metallic frame gives the chair a modern vibe. There are multiple cool colors to choose from, and each one comes with a different metallic frame. The chair is 29 inches high, 32 inches wide and 22 inches deep, so it’s a nice size for a dorm room. Plus, when it’s not being used, you can just fold it up and place it in your closet or under your bed.
Saucer chairs, also known as papasan chairs are popular because they’re so comfy to curl up in. This red papasan chair is another cool dorm room option with a wicker frame. You can also get it in eight different color options. This Bali rattan papasan chair has a more minimal looking frame for the student who prefers to keep it simple and straightforward.
This cool cube-shaped chair has a deep square cutout in the middle, making it the perfect spot for sinking in and doing some reading or lounging. While this is a bean bag chair, it’s filled with UltimaX Beans, which are more conforming and last 20 percent longer than typical beans. Plus, the chair fabric is double stitched and has double zippers, so you won’t have to worry about any filling getting out onto the floor. The cement gray color is gender neutral so it fits in pretty much any dorm room.
The Big Joe Aloha Chair is another comfy dorm room option that isn’t quite such a cocoon. They’ll love the grab handle on the chair back that makes it easy to toss onto their bed if they happen to want to vacuum their room. (Ha! Right?) The Big Joe Lux Imperial Lounger is another easy option for close to the floor seating that’s super comfy.
A sturdy steel frame and fiber and foam padding make this floor chair a standout for study, gaming or simply relaxing. With five different angles of adjustment, this chair can stand up to the comfort demands of a busy college student. It comes with an additional cushion that’s great for propping up their feet, and the chair also folds flat to become an extra sleeping surface on those weekends when someone else needs to crash in their room.
We think they’ll like the comfy padded armrests on this chair, which helps to prevent neck and back fatigue. Giantex has a similar lazy sofa chair that comes in three different color options. For those of you shopping on a super tight budget, Intex makes an inflatable chair that folds out to a twin bed, which we think is downright genius.
So often it seems like you have to choose a cool dorm room chair based on either efficiency for desk use, or comfort. That’s what makes this folding dorm chair a winner in both instances. It’s extra tall and makes desk work a breeze, but it also has a seriously comfy plush seat and armrests, so relax time is easy too. We love that it folds up and can be stowed under a bed or in a closet when it’s not in use. The steel frame is solid and built to last, even through those raucous college years.
DormCo has a faux fur butterfly chair that also folds and stores easily, but it’s less suited to desk work. They also have a plethora of cool dorm accents and organizers to make the transition to a shared room simpler and more fun too.