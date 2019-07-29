11 Best Cooling Bed Sheets for Night Sweats

Picture this – it’s nighttime, and you’re ready to snuggle into bed. You’re hot, and your room and bed are warm – too warm. If you’ve tried sleeping without a sheet, or you barely pull one up and keep one leg out to stay cool, how’s that working for you? It’s really hard to get a good night’s sleep when you’re hot, isn’t it?
Thankfully, the bedroom gods created cooling bed sheets. Designed to wick away moisture, increase evaporation, and keep you cool, they’re a must have whether it’s summer or you’re having your own personal summer – also known as menopause.
What exactly makes a bedsheet “cool?” Usually, it has to do with the fiber content. While cotton has reigned supreme in this arena for a long time, you’ll now find cooling sheets that are made with bamboo viscose, Tencel, and other natural fibers that have even more going for them.
Some of these alternative fibers are naturally antibacterial, antifungal, and hypoallergenic too. We’ve even discovered a bed sheet that’s embedded with mica! There are also sheets that incorporate wicking fabrics only seen in athletic wear in the past.
Slip a set of these sheets on your bed, pair them with a cooling pillow, and you can settle in for a much more restful night’s sleep.
2. Cariloha Resort Bamboo SheetsPrice: $239.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with bamboo
- Naturally cool and moisture wicking
- Sateen finish gives the sheets a smooth feel
- Fits mattresses up to 18 inches thick
- Only available in three sizes
- More expensive than other sheet sets
- Material is too thin for some people
Bamboo sheets are made with sustainable resources, are naturally breathable, and they repel odors and allergens. Bamboo is even more cool and breathable than standard cotton, and the fiber naturally wicks away moisture to help you sleep comfortably all through the night. This sheet set is very soft, with a sateen finish that makes the bedding feel super smooth next to your skin.
Each set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick. This set is available in more than a dozen neutral and beach-themed colors, and can be ordered in queen, king, California king, and split king sizes.
For the ultimate in cooling sleep experiences, you might want to get a bamboo viscose duvet cover and shams as well as the bamboo duvet itself to go inside it.
Find more Resort Bamboo Sheets by Cariloha information and reviews here.
-
3. COOLEX Ultra-Soft Bed Sheet SetPrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- They stay smooth and wrinkle free
- Sheets wick moisture away from your body
- Fabric doesn't pill after use
- Kind of spendy
- Soft fabric can catch or snag on dry skin
- They don't stay cool all night long
Since the art of keeping cool at night is all about wicking away moisture from your body and dispersing it to evaporate so you don’t wake up a sweaty mess, this set of moisture wicking sheets from COOLEX might be just the ticket for you. These sheets create more air circulation around you to help keep you cool and comfortable during the night.
Unlike some others, this bedding set is wrinkle free and doesn’t pill after use, so you won’t get those annoying scratchy areas. In fact, these feel super soft against your skin. These are also super easy care which we think is another plus, along with their deep fitted sheet that can handle up to an 18 inch mattress. We also like the wide variety of color and size options available.
Find more COOLEX Ultra-Soft Bed Sheet Set information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Cooling Sheets for Night Sweats: PeachSkin Original Moisture Wicking Sheet SetPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisture wicking material
- 1500 thread count
- Deep pockets fit mattresses up to 18 inches thick
- 18 colors and seven sizes
- May develop pilling over time
- Fitted sheet may be loose if you have a smaller mattress
- Thinner material
We admit it. Normally, we’re pretty skeptical about synthetic sheets, especially when they’re called cooling. But if you struggle with night sweats or just sleep warmer than most, this sheet set was designed with you in mind. The sheets are made with breathable smart fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you cool when you’re hot, but also has temperature control so that you will stay cozy during the cooler months of the year.
While they are super breathable, they’re still luxurious, with a 1,500 thread count. These sheets are durable, hypoallergenic, and they don’t wrinkle. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic all the way around the bottom. It can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches thick, which means a standard mattress and an ultra-thick topper. There are 19 non-color fading colors available in sizes ranging from twin to California king.
If you’re a two pillow sleeper, using one under your head and one between your knees or under your legs, you can get additional moisture wicking pillowcases in pairs as well.
Find more Night Sweats: Original Moisture Wicking Sheet Set information and reviews here.
-
5. Stone & Beam Wrinkle-Resitant 100% Tencel Bed Sheet SetPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tencel absorbs moisture more than standard cotton
- Sateen weave is silky soft
- Very cooling
- Set is very wrinkled after washing
- Material is too thin for some people
- Fitted sheet may be loose if you have a smaller mattress
If you love the feel of silk sheets, but don’t like the warmth, Tencel could be your new favorite cooling sheet solution. Tencel is actually 50% more absorbent than standard cotton, which means you will stay cooler longer, and, because they wick moisture and dry fast, you also won’t have to wash them quite as often if you don’t want so you can conserve water.
These sheets feel silky and soft to the touch. The sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. You’ll also like the fact that they resist wrinkling, so your bed looks smooth when you make it up, and you’re never sleeping on a bunched up sheet that can create a hot spot. Some colors and sizes are a bit limited, so you might want to snag a set while you can still get them.
While these are priced quite affordably, with lower stock available, you can find a similar sheet set in close to the same price range that’s also 100% Tencel and it comes in eight different colors and a host of sizes and if you want extra pillowcases you can order them separately.
Find more Brielle Tencel Sateen Sheet Set information and reviews here.
-
6. Whisper Organics Soft Cotton Bed Sheet SetPrice: $71.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with 100% organic cotton
- 300 thread count is breathable
- Long-staple yarn is soft
- More than a dozen color choices
- Fitted sheet won’t fit a mattress over 14 inches thick
- Will look wrinkled if you don’t put them on your bed immediately out of the dryer
- May need to wash a few times to reach desired softness
Made with 100% organic cotton, this bedding set is ideal for those who have sensitive skin or are environmentally minded, which, right now, could keep you awake at night. These sheets are Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified, so you can be assured that they are non-toxic and chemical-free. They have a 300 thread count so they are very breathable, but they’re woven with long-staple yarn which makes them soft and comfortable to tuck around your body.
This sheet set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that can fit mattresses up to 14 inches thick. There are 13 color options, but not all colors are available in all sizes. Choose between twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. If summertime is your only sweaty slumber time, you can also get GOTS certified Whisper Soft flannel sheets for winter. They’re oh so soft and cozy.
Find more Whisper Organics Soft Cotton Bed Sheet Set information and reviews here.
-
7. Egyptian Cotton Striped Bed Sheet SetPrice: $64.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Egyptian cotton is more durable and softer than standard cotton
- Breathable, cool sheets
- Sateen stripe adds a decorative touch to your bedding
- Lifetime guarantee
- May not be as cool as other cooling bed sheets
- Too small for mattresses over 16 inches deep
- Limited color and size options
Egyptian cotton is a sought after bedding material, and for good reason. Typically made with decent thread count and long-staple cotton, Egyptian cotton sheets are softer and more durable than standard cotton sheets. This sheet set has a thread count of 450, so they are still breathable enough to keep you cool throughout the night.
The sheets also have a sateen stripe that adds an element of luxury to your bedding. The set includes one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that has elastic all the way around and a deep pocket set to fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. Choose between several colors, but sizes and quantities are getting a bit limited.
For even more luxury, consider these 800 thread count Egyptian cotton sheets that come in a dozen and a half different colors. These will fit mattresses up to 18 thick.
Find more Egyptian Cotton Striped Bed Sheet Set information and reviews here.
-
8. Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Bed Sheet SetPrice: $45.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fitted sheet can handle up to a 15 inch mattress depth
- Made with 100% bamboo viscose
- Moisture wicking, antibacterial and hypoallergenic
- Not wrinkle resistant
- Sheets feel kind of slippery due to satin sheen
- Not as durable as some more expensive brands
When you’re in search of a value priced set of cooling sheets that come in a wide variety of colors and sizes, these sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct are an awesome option to outfit every room in the house. With nearly a dozen colors to choose from, and sizes from twin to California king, you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for, even if you’re shopping on a budget.
These cooling sheet sets are 100% bamboo viscose, so they’re naturally moisture wicking, antibacterial, and hypoallergenic too. The fitted sheet can handle a mattress depth of up to 15 inches, and the set comes with a flat sheet and two pillowcases as well. These bamboo sheets won’t pill, and they are naturally thermoregulating so they’ll keep you cool when it’s hot or warm during the chilly months so they’re great for all year use.
Find more Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Bed Sheet Set information and reviews here.
-
9. Freshmint Luxury Cooling Flat SheetPrice: $42.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mica infused sheet naturally draws heat away from your skin's surface
- Heavier than a standard sheet so you can skip the blanket
- Eco-friendly
- Excellent satisfaction guarantee
- It's only one piece of your bedding
- Has to be line dried
- Few color options and sizes
While this isn’t a bed set, this flat sheet can cool down your body temperature thanks to the miracle of natural mica. Most sheets will raise your body temperature a degree or two, but this mica infused sheet can actually reduce your body’s surface temperature at the first moment it touches your skin. It’s that thermal conductivity you want – drawing the heat away from your body and allowing it to disperse. It’s also naturally antibacterial. That helps to keep sweat odors at bay.
This sheet quickly absorbs moisture and cools immediately from it, and because it stays cool all night, so will you. This flat sheet feels like a cross between a sheet and a lightweight quilt, so you’ll likely need less blankets as well. And don’t be dissuaded by the weight and materials of this flat sheet. It’s still machine washable, although it’s recommended that you line dry versus machine dry. We think you’ll also appreciate the three year, no questions asked, satisfaction guarantee.
This company also makes a terrific cooling gel memory foam pillow that’s more affordable than many of its rivals.
Find more Freshmint Luxury Cooling Flat Sheet information and reviews here.
-
10. Mellani 100% Cotton Bed Sheet SetPrice: $39.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with 100% cotton
- 300 thread count is very breathable
- Five color choices and four sizes
- Fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic all the way around
- Cotton can look wrinkled after washing
- May take a few washes before reaching desired softness
- Fitted sheet won’t fit a mattress over 16 inches tall
Made from 100% cotton, this bed sheet set is pure and it’s that synthetic-free fabric that will keep you cool all night long. The sheet set has a 300 thread count so it’s very breathable, but the sateen is durable, smooth, and only gets softer with every wash. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic all the way around, so it will stretch easily over your mattress and stay in place, even if you have a mattress topper.
The set also includes a flat sheet, as well as two pillowcases. You also don’t have to worry about you or your family breathing in chemicals, as the set is OEKO TEX Certified to be chemical free. The set is available in five color options, so it’s easy to match your existing comforter or duvet cover. Sizes available: full, queen, king, and California King.
Find more Mellani 100% Cotton Bed Sheet Set information and reviews here.
-
11. Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet SetPrice: $35.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- CoolMax fiber helps to wick sweat away from your body
- Fabric blend increases rapid evaporation of moisture
- Machine washable and wrinkle resistant
- Not as cooling as natural fiber sheets
- Can pill after frequent use
- Lighter weight feels less durable
If you’ve fallen in love with CoolMax moisture wicking technology in your sport bras and other athletic apparel, we’re pretty sure you’re going to love it when it comes to cooling bed sheets too. That’s what makes this bedding set a real find if you’re struggling with hot nights and groggy mornings. The polyester and CoolMax microfiber blend wicks away your sweat and quickly dries to keep you cool and comfortable all night long.
These easy care sheets machine wash and tumble dry without diminishing the benefits of the fabric, and you’ll like that they come in both solid colors as well as this pretty print. The fitted sheet can accommodate mattress sizes of up to 14 inches deep. Maximize the cooling nighttime experience by adding a cooling mattress topper to your bed and get double the cooling power. Just make sure you don’t exceed that 14 inch limit.
Find more Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon.