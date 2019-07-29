11 Best Cooling Bed Sheets for Night Sweats

Picture this – it’s nighttime, and you’re ready to snuggle into bed. You’re hot, and your room and bed are warm – too warm. If you’ve tried sleeping without a sheet, or you barely pull one up and keep one leg out to stay cool, how’s that working for you? It’s really hard to get a good night’s sleep when you’re hot, isn’t it?

Thankfully, the bedroom gods created cooling bed sheets. Designed to wick away moisture, increase evaporation, and keep you cool, they’re a must have whether it’s summer or you’re having your own personal summer – also known as menopause.

What exactly makes a bedsheet “cool?” Usually, it has to do with the fiber content. While cotton has reigned supreme in this arena for a long time, you’ll now find cooling sheets that are made with bamboo viscose, Tencel, and other natural fibers that have even more going for them.

Some of these alternative fibers are naturally antibacterial, antifungal, and hypoallergenic too. We’ve even discovered a bed sheet that’s embedded with mica! There are also sheets that incorporate wicking fabrics only seen in athletic wear in the past.

Slip a set of these sheets on your bed, pair them with a cooling pillow, and you can settle in for a much more restful night’s sleep.