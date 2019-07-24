11 Best Small Futons for Your Dorm

Whether you plan on having guests stay in your dorm room or you’re just looking for some extra seating, a small futon is a great addition to your dorm room. Dorm rooms typically don’t have a ton of extra space, so a futon is nice to have as it pulls double duty in the furniture department and serves as both a couch and an extra place to sleep. Plus, there are many futons that are on the smaller side that fit perfectly in a dorm room.

Below is a round-up of the best small futons for your dorm:

How to Find the Right Small Futon for Your Dorm

When searching for a dorm futon, be on the lookout for these things: size, material, and shape. If you have a smaller dorm room, you want a futon that is 70 inches wide or less. However, if you have the space for a wider futon, then look for one that will accommodate more guests. Material is important, too. If you tend to be messy (or just aren't very good at cleaning), a futon that has bonded leather may be the best option for you as you can just wipe it clean. Those who prefer a softer look may want a linen-covered futon. There are a variety of shapes and styles available in the futon department, so keep an eye out for what you like best and what will complement the rest of your dorm furniture. A smooth or tufted fabric is always a classic look, however, you could also pick a fun pattern or two-toned look if you want something bolder.

