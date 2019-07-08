9 Best Wusthof Knife Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide

According to Wusthof, its Classic IKON knives feature a double bolster design that yields plenty of heft and balance for beginners and professional chefs alike.

This set contains 14 pieces, including a paring knife, serrated utility knife, utility knife, Santoku knife, bread knife, carving knife and a chef’s knife. There’s also a 10-inch sharpening steel along with four steak knives and a pair of kitchen shears. These Wusthof knives are rated at 58 Rockwell hardness.