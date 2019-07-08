9 Best Wusthof Knife Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide

A Wusthof knife set might cost a bit more than a knife set from another brand, but fans agree that the initial upfront cost is worth it. Whether you’re replacing existing knives or you’re looking for a great gift for a chef, we’ve rounded up the best Wusthof knife sets for everyone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
According to Wusthof, its Classic IKON knives feature a double bolster design that yields plenty of heft and balance for beginners and professional chefs alike.
This set contains 14 pieces, including a paring knife, serrated utility knife, utility knife, Santoku knife, bread knife, carving knife and a chef’s knife. There’s also a 10-inch sharpening steel along with four steak knives and a pair of kitchen shears. These Wusthof knives are rated at 58 Rockwell hardness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for all-around value, consider this slim knife block set. Each knife is made in Germany and features a triple-riveted handle that won’t fade or discolor over time. The precision-forged knives are full tang, giving you more control over each cut. A 14-inch cutting edge on either side, combined with a tapered cutting edge, minimizes drag as the blade cuts through food.
The set includes all the essentials, such as a paring knife, serrated utility knife, prep knife, bread knife, chef’s knife and kitchen shears. Each piece is housed in a slender knife block set. The knives are made in Germany and come with a lifetime warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This starter set simply includes the basics, making it a practical choice for beginners or even to give as a gift. You’ll find a 3.5-inch pairing knife along with an eight-inch cook’s knife. The set contains full-tang classic knives made with high-carbon stainless steel. Each knife is precision-forged for optimal results.
As with most other Wusthof knives, these are made in Germany. The handles are made with a durable synthetic material that won’t discolor or fade over time. While these Wusthof knives are dishwasher safe, hand washing is recommended for best results.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This set of steak knives contains six pieces. Each knife measures 4.5 inches and comes with a triple-riveted handle that won’t fade or discolor over time. The set includes six knives, each of which has a high carbon stainless steel blade. Ergonomic handles on each knife make handling that much easier. This steak knife set is made in Germany and includes a limited lifetime warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This three-piece Wusthof knife set works just as well as a starter set as it does as a gift for a chef. The set includes a 3.5-inch paring knife along with a six-inch utility knife and an eight-inch cook’s knife. Each knife has a precision-forged blade along with a triple-riveted handle for added stability. The knives are also crafted from high-carbon alloy. This Wusthof set is made in Germany.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As its name suggests, this is the ultimate Wusthof knife block set. The Wusthof Classic Ikon 26-piece Ultimate Knife Block Set features a full array of renowned Wusthof IKON knives, ensuring that you’re prepared for any culinary task ahead.
You’ll find basics such as a paring knife, utility knife, serrated utility knife and a chef’s knife, along with specialized knives that include a hollow edge Wunder and Santoku knives, a straight carving fork and a flexible fillet knife. The set also contains stainless steel kitchen shears and a premium sharpening steel.
As with other Wusthof knives, these come with triple-riveted handles and feature precision forged full tang construction. The set is made in Germany and comes with a lifetime warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Classic set from Wusthof contains all the essentials, along with an eye-catching walnut block for safe storage. The set includes a paring knife, utility knife, bread knife, cook’s knife and a hollow edge Santoku knife. There’s also a sharpening steel and kitchen shears.
The cutlery won’t dull or corrode over time. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind. As with other Wusthof knives, this set is made with high carbon stainless steel and precision edge technology for optimal edge retention.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to overhaul your knife selection, or you want to give a full set as a gift, consider the Gourmet 16-Piece Block Set. This block set comes with basics such as a cook’s knife, bread knife, utility knife and a hollow edge Santoku.
There’s also a five-inch spreader, a trimming knife, spear point paring knife and a sharpening steel. Kitchen shears are included. Each Wusthof knife is made with high-carbon stainless steel blades for added durability.
If you’re not familiar, high-carbon blades tend to retain their sharp edges longer than their stainless steel counterparts. The blades are also resistant to dulling and corrosion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With 18 total pieces, this robust Wusthof set makes a solid gift choice for the discerning chef in your life. It also works equally well to replace those old knives you’ve been meaning to toss out. This Gourmet series block set features all the essential knives and more.
You’ll find a paring knife, peeling knife, utility knife, bread knife and a cook’s knife. There’s also a spear point paring knife, a spreader, hollow edge Santoku and several steak knives. You’ll also find a sharpening steel and kitchen shears.
Each piece of cutlery resists dulling and corrosion. The entire set is made in Germany and features triple-riveted polypropylene handles for durability.