21 Best Fall Decorations for Your Home

It’s impossible to pick my favorite part of autumn but putting up my fall decorations is right at the top. These picks can easily transition from September through November and will inspire you with loads of fall decorating ideas.
Turning your living room into instant fall mode with these four autumn leaf pillow covers.
The set comes with four pillow covers that measure 18 inches by 18 inches and have an invisible zipper. You can easily slip these over your existing pillows or pick up a four-pack of hypoallergenic pillow inserts.
I love the variation of leaves and the intricate details like the veining on each leaf that is captured in the printing.
Fun fact: leaves change color in the fall because the tree stops making chlorophyll. It’s this green chlorophyll that allows plants to photosynthesize but its bright green color masks the natural oranges and yellows of the leaves. When the chlorophyll goes away, the other colors are revealed. Check out this article from SUNY’s Forestry Department.
Announce your fall spirit with this cute welcome mat.
Made by a small American business, these mats are made from natural, eco-friendly coconut husk fiber that is both durable and great and cleaning off shoes. Guests from trick-or-treaters to Thanksgiving attendees will get a kick out of the festive greeting.
This machine-washable tablecloth meets a perfect balance between rustic and refined.
The layering of the red leaf lace on the cream base has a lovely traditional look that can dress a table down or up. It’s available in four rectangular sizes ranging from 50 inches by 72 inches all the way up to 60 inches by 104 inches. This one is perfect for Thanksgiving.
This festive scarecrow wreath is a festive and non-Halloweeny decoration to get into the fall mood.
The normal rustic ribbon wreath is topped with a top hat with sunflowers and small patched jeans stuffed with straw hang from below to complete the look.
Snuggle up on the coming cool autumn nights with this soft, fall-colored throw.
The throw is super-soft polyester with a faux patchwork pattern to give it that rustic farmhouse effect. It’s machine washable and dryable so you can easily keep it fresh.
The blanket comes in three sizes: 50 inches by 60 inches, 66 inches by 90 inches, and a super-sharable 90 inches by 90 inches.
Bring the fleeting beauty of fall leaves inside in a permanent way with these handcrafted metal oak leaves.
This set of four five-inch oak leaves that are hand-shaped and coated copper and bronze to great this beautiful coloring. This coloring changes depending on the application so each leaf is unique in the world.
They also have a set of six maple leaves.
If you want to add a little DIY to your fall decorating, this fall decor kit has everything you need.
The kit contains eight artificial pumpkins, 10 springs of orange berries, 48 acorns, 160 faux leaves, and one “Autumn” cut out. Each of the pieces is small enough that you could put them all together in a basket or glass jar to make a centerpiece, or you could scatter them across a table or mantle for a more casual look. This fall decor kit could be used year over year.
Bring a warm glow to your fall evenings with this pumpkin candle holder.
The pumpkin is formed of warm-colored metal with details like the curling pumpkin stem with leaves and an acorn on top. Small holes in the metal sides form the shape of maple leaves casting lovely fall patterns against the wall.
Why bring in dirty acorns when you can have this set of handmade wooden faux acorns.
Each acorn is four inches long with a twine “cap” and natural stick in place of a stem. They are handpainted by artists in Florida. I love the subtle brush of metallic gold to highlight each acorn.
These would be lovely scattered across end tables, piled into a bowl, or lining a mantle.
This festive piece has a metal frame supporting three tiered candle holders and wrapped brightly colored faux oak leaves.
It would make a gorgeous centerpiece for your fall tablescape. There are really nice details and an array of colors on the faux leaves. It’s made to hold three-inch pillar candles.
Dress up your windows with these adorable autumn window clings.
This set includes 120 window clings which are a mixture of leaves and acorns. The clings stick to any non-porous surface, and they are also reusable (just make sure you keep the sheet).
Window clings are a great way to get your kiddos involved in decorating, as you can let them attach the leaves to the window however they want. This is a nice, inexpensive way to add some fall to your home.
Making your place look like fall is one thing, but autumn is also about how it smells.
This candle brings together some of our favorite fall scents to create a candle that will bring the fall spirit to your home. It has base notes of white musk, a body of spicy cinnamon and clove, and bright top notes of ripening apples, berries, and oranges.
The natural soy candle is made and hand-poured in America.
Throw pillow covers are a great way to add fall decor to your home, as you don’t have to purchase an entirely new pillow but can still add a festive touch to your sofa.
This throw pillow cover is 18 inches by 18 inches and is made with smooth satin cotton. It’s perfect for pumpkin spice lovers. The pillow zips on for simple covering and removing, and it’s an inexpensive way to add some fall vibes to your home.
This garland is adorned with orange and yellow maple leaves and looks great placed on a mantle, wrapped around a banister, or coiled up within a glass jar.
The garland also has LED lights, so it continues to provide a cozy atmosphere, even throughout the night. Operated by AA batteries, you can place the garland anywhere as you don’t have to worry about having to plug it in somewhere. Each garland is 8.2 feet long and the wire can bend so it’s easy to make it work with your space.
They’re available individually but you can also buy them in sets of three.
Hanging a wreath on your front door is a festive way to incorporate fall decor on the exterior of your house.
This fall wreath is made with large silk blossoms, pine cones, mini pumpkins, faux wheat stalks, and silk fall foliage, so it’s a really full wreath that incorporates all things fall. The wreath is 22-24 inches diagonally and five to seven inches deep. It comes with a white storage box so you can keep it nice and use it again year after year.
With fall comes all things candy, as we head into Halloween and then straight into the prep of sweets for Thanksgiving.
This cute centerpiece has three pumpkins on a metal stand, and each of the pumpkins can open to hold candy or other goodies. The pumpkins are ceramic, so they are both dishwasher and microwave safe. The set would look adorable on a dining room table, an entryway table, or on a kitchen counter.
Whether inside, wrapped around centerpieces, or on your porch, these LED acorns will bring smiles to faces.
There are 40 acorn lights across 10 feet of wire. They’re battery-powered (three AA not included) and come with a remote control so you can control your lights from across the room. They can be turned on and off as well as having 10 different flicking patterns to choose from. You can set the lights on a timer as well for either two hours or six hours.
For an authentic harvest look try this handmade decoration made from real dried wheat.
The wheat stalks are grown in America before being dried and bundled to order by hand in a small business in Pennsylvania. You can choose between a regular sheaf which is 16 inches tall and around 9 inches wide or a large sheaf measuring 19 to 20 inches tall and 11 inches wide. You also have your choice of ribbon color.
No fall dinner table is complete without a table runner, especially if you plan on hosting Thanksgiving dinner.
This fall table runner has a cream background and embroidered with pumpkins and vines. The runner is 54 inches long and 14 inches wide, so it’s a good size for most dining tables. Pair the table runner with a fall centerpiece, and your table will look fun and festive.
If the fall colors of red, orange, yellow and brown aren’t your thing, white fall decor may be the way to go.
White will go with virtually any home decor, and it’s a good way to incorporate some fall decorations into your home without going over the top. This set has 12 white faux pumpkins in a range of sizes that can be used throughout your home on tables, mantles or shelves. It’s easy to cluster them up and pair with other home decor items.
For a fall wreath that pops, check out this one lit with battery-powered LED lights.
It’s nice, compact size at 16 inches in diameter and lit with 50 warm white LED bulbs. The light runs on a six-hour timer so if you turn it on in the evening, it will run for six hours, turn off for 18, and then turn back on again the same time you had switched it on before.
The wreath itself is covered in brightly colored faux fall leaves and tiny cute artificial pumpkins.