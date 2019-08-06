21 Best Fall Decorations for Your Home

Turning your living room into instant fall mode with these four autumn leaf pillow covers.

The set comes with four pillow covers that measure 18 inches by 18 inches and have an invisible zipper. You can easily slip these over your existing pillows or pick up a four-pack of hypoallergenic pillow inserts.

I love the variation of leaves and the intricate details like the veining on each leaf that is captured in the printing.

Fun fact: leaves change color in the fall because the tree stops making chlorophyll. It’s this green chlorophyll that allows plants to photosynthesize but its bright green color masks the natural oranges and yellows of the leaves. When the chlorophyll goes away, the other colors are revealed. Check out this article from SUNY’s Forestry Department.