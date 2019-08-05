15 Best Gothic Home Décor Pieces

Whether you like to read fantasy novels, have a fascination with the Victorian era, or just love dark and dramatic styles, adding gothic home décor to your living space is a visual way to shake things up. While the word “gothic” can make you think of black or horror-related looks, there are ways to make gothic décor work for your home in a way that adds a cool mix of edge and elegance.
What exactly makes décor gothic? Darker colors such as black, grey, burgundy, and purple are definitely a good place to start. Anything that has intricate detailing like scrolls or damask patterns, or even skulls can add a dramatic touch to your space. While rooms with goth décor may seem dark, there are plenty of cool gothic lighting options to add ambiance and light to your overall design style.
Gothic pieces can add some extra pizazz to steampunk décor too as they both share that Victorian era aesthetic in common.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Add instant drama to your space with this black gothic style chandelier. With ornate detailing and swooping beads and crystals, this chandelier is a definite eye catcher and will take your gothic home décor to the next level. The chandelier is easy to install as all you have to do is take it out of the box, unfold the arms, attach the beads and light bulbs, and it’s ready to hang.
Measuring at 23 inches in diameter and 27 inches tall, this fixture is the ideal size for bedrooms or dining and living rooms with ceiling heights of nine feet or more. It could work in larger spaces as well, however, you might want to add an extension chain to hang it lower rather than directly from the ceiling. If you are looking for that final piece to pull the look of your room together, this black chandelier could be the image maker for your design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve added plenty of gothic décor to your walls and ceiling, you need to add some drama beneath your feet, too. This edgy rug has a scrolled pattern and a distressed look with plenty of drama. The rug is 5 x 7 feet, which is an ideal size for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms. It is thin in texture which is great for keeping clean and placing under furniture, and while it’s a modern weave it has that vintage edge that will give your room an authentic look. You’ll also appreciate the finished edges that will give you years of trouble free wear, even in high traffic areas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re hoping to start small to create your gothic home look (or you just need one final piece to complete your collection), wall mirrors are a good way to go. Measuring at about 12 x 14 inches in mirror size, not counting the black frame, this set of mirrors would be perfect down a long hallway or in an entryway as well. The mirrors are framed with unique scrolling and detail work and placed as a grouping can give a room a greater sense of space.
If you’re looking for some clever smaller pieces to complement your overall design style, this Alchemy Gothic Cat Hand Mirror is perfect for a desk or dresser top and the Sacred Cat Trinket Box would be a delightful companion piece.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What better accent for your living room or bedroom than this awesome black velvet tufted high back chair? This cool seat looks almost like a reproduction piece from Victorian times, and a little like Dracula’s infamous top hat too. Turned legs add to this piece that looks true to style when it comes to gothic décor.
This Victorian Style Velvet Upholstered Vanity Chair is another ideal choice in a bedroom or even an oversized bath. And the black velvet fainting sofa is a perfect pick for any room in which you want to add some serious drama.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another way to add that goth touch to your living space is by hanging up new curtains. These curtains are cool as they are black lace with a damask pattern, so they provide an ethereal look while still having a little bit of an edge. They are sheer, so they are not the best if you need privacy, however they look beautiful paired with dark burgundy or purple. These curtains are sold as individual panels, so think about their use before buying. Do you need to drape a canopy bed, or create a goth window treatment? You’ll love that these curtains are easy to maintain as they are machine washable.
If you don’t care for the lace, and you’re simply looking to infuse more black into your design plans, these sheer voile curtain panels might be more your style. If you’re looking for privacy, or you want to create a dramatic entrance into your living room or den, these floor length black velvet drapes are a winner.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Candelabras might actually be one of the most common design elements of gothic home décor. With multiple candle spots, a mix of arched scrolls and pointed spears, and dark metal finishes, candelabras are the perfect way to give your room the edge it needs to have a truly gothic feel. This floor candelabra takes things to a whole new level as it is nearly five feet tall. With five pillar candle holders, you can light a space nicely with this piece.
Note – while the candelabra is sturdy, it’s probably best to not use this in a home with pets or kids in case it gets bumped. The open air candles provide great light and a romantic vibe that’s perfect for a gothic home. If you’re a little nervous about a tall candelabra, you could opt instead for a Tiffany style floor lamp in black which would fit the aesthetic quite well. A similarly styled torchiere would work nicely as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why decorate only parts of your home when your goth aesthetic could easily extend to your bathroom as well? Here’s the perfect way to begin. Dump that boring toilet paper holder and replace it with this uber cool winged dragon toilet paper holder. Handcrafted from cold cast resin and finished with an aged metal look, the wicked dragon has haunting red eyes, which might just encourage bathroom users not to hog the space for too long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking for a way to give our boudoir a goth treatment, there’s no quicker fix than to drape your four poster or canopy bed in this black mosquito netting. Easy to assemble, it comes with four hanging hooks,four anchors, assembly instructions and other accessories. While the draped bed in the photo gives you the idea, we think you’d be far better off to create your gothic décor by using this black damask print comforter set or this burgundy velvet bedspread and shams.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The key to a true gothic bedroom has to be the headboard and bed frame, and this one features pure Victorian era scrollwork, large ornate castings and beautiful finials on each corner. Made of heavy metal, it’s built to last. This queen sized frame includes the bed rails as well. Because the headboard and footboard have an antiqued bronze finish, your room would look awesome if you added this black and gold jacquard print comforter and bedding set to complete the look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you can picture a dragon scaling a medieval castle, you can easily picture how the design of these gothic bookends came about. Perfect for an office space or nightstand, this pair is eight inches tall and solid enough to keep your current reads upright. Hand-cast using crushed stone bonded with durable resin, they have an aged grey stone finish.
If you are planning to use them as office decorations, you won’t want to leave out this cool dragon stapler and the dragon pen holder to complete your look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you want to impress guests with your gothic design style, why not start at the front door? The Greenman has a long and storied past, and for centuries he’s been sculpted into castles, churches and other noteworthy structures. You can get this Greenman door knocker, cast in iron and hand finished in a verdigris bronze without having to hire a sculptor of your own. It’s an interesting departure from the traditional dragon door knockers, which you can certainly get if you prefer. But we’re thinking if you learn more about the Greenman history you can impress with your knowledge as well as your design prowess.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every ancient castle had candles burning in the hallways and alcoves for both light and ambiance, and these decorative iron tea light sconces can add the same warmth and light to your humble castle as well. The wrought and cast iron frames feature vines and fleur de lis, with three glass tea light holders.
If you’re partial to pillar candles over tea lights, this wall sconce has more of a Tudor castle style versus French, although the fleur de lis eventually became popular all across feudal England. The scroll and diamond wall sconces are another great look and hold pillar candles as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Imagine serving up a tray of Bloody Maries on Halloween or some tasty hors d’oeuvres anytime on these vintage look wooden serving trays. They feature a unique black and brown finish, framed with scroll shaped baroque frames that have just the right touch of distressing. They both feature metal handles to make them easy to carry, but if you opt to, you can also use them as the basis of a cool tabletop display.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you use them inside or out, these metal wall sculptures will be an absolute conversation piece that sets the tone of the room. These dragons are styled in after the ancient Chinese legends that portrayed them as benevolent, powerful, wise, and able to summon the rain as well as bear good fortune. Now, who wouldn’t want those beasts in their own home?
These dragon sculptures were handmade by Haitian artisans and be sure to plan a sizeable space for them, because they’re big. Each measures about 13.5 by 18 inches. If you like the looks of a Celtic dragon versus a Chinese dragon, this beautiful metal piece was made by the same artists in Haiti.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you buy a single for your dining room centerpiece, or you buy a pair for either end of your mantle, these jeweled black candelabras deliver all the dark and mysterious look you want in a goth design, but they’re equally beautiful. With room for five votive candles in tinted glass holders, this candelabra is beaded and delivers a lot of look for a little investment.
If the jeweled look doesn’t hit your hot spot, this simpler black metal candelabra might offer the right design style. It holds five taper candles and could easily act as a functional light in a power outage.