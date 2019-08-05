15 Best Halloween Inflatables: Your Ultimate List

If you’re slightly competitive and you love to put all your neighbors to shame with your decorating prowess, Halloween inflatables can give you the edge. Why mess with those sticky cobwebs and flat paper skeletons, when you could install a massive blow-up dragon ship in minutes?
Inflatable yard decorations are easy and impressive. Lots of them light up, animate, and create the perfect spooky environment for little ghouls and goblins. Better yet, they almost always come with everything you’ll need to keep them stable – like stakes (not the kind for vampire killing,) sandbags, blowers and long cords. They also deflate and store well, without taking up half your garage.
We’ve rounded up the ultimate list of Halloween inflatables, from cute to kinda creepy, so you can turn your yard into kid central this year. Fair warning – they’re selling fast, so we do recommend you order quickly to ensure your favorites are still in stock.
Every kid on the block will be headed to your house once you blow up this huge inflatable Halloween carriage. With the grim reaper at the reins, the carriage holds a ghostly pumpkin head, with a wild red-eyed horse, and skulls adorning the harness in front.
This 11.5 foot long Halloween inflatable comes with everything you need to set it up, so getting it in place is super simple. Another take on the carriage theme is the Grim Reaper Halloween Carriage. It features a giant skull as the carriage cargo. Since both these Halloween inflatables are quite large, be sure you have adequate set-up space.
There’s no better way to create a scary entrance to your yard or front door than this nine foot tall inflatable arch. The ghostly structure features the grim reaper, a ghoul, and a gravestone flanked by scary skulls. A draped fringed entry adds to the mystery of what’s inside. The arch itself features lighted lanterns on each side, along with lights on top and sides to give it a surreal presence. At 8.5 feet wide, this could be the ghastly entrance to your haunted house as well, and it’s easy to set up as well as deflate.
Shopping on a bit more of a budget? You could also get this eight foot inflatable ghost arch with three ghosts and a bright green light-up spider for about half the price.
Among the more affordable inflatable decorations, this cheery lighted Halloween pumpkin patch comes in at less than fifty bucks. Seven pumpkins in different sizes stand at the ready to cheerfully greet anyone who passes your house. Made of durable nylon, this inflatable is sure to last for years to come. Natch, it comes with everything for super simple setup. At seven feet long, these happy jack ‘o lanterns are perfect for outdoor or indoor use.
Get even more happy pumpkins with the eight foot tall inflatable pumpkin arch.
It’s simple to set the stage for a scary Halloween scene with this giant nine foot inflatable Halloween tree. Perched atop the old snag, a curious owl is joined by two spooky ghosts swirling up through the branches. Beneath the tree, a miniature graveyard, complete with an LED lighted headstone and three glowing fat jack ‘o lanterns, awaits to charm or scare the pants off all the kids in the neighborhood. This inflatable comes with everything you’ll need for easy setup and dismantling, so you can just plug and go.
This inflatable gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice, when it comes to customer satisfaction, be we think you’ll love it because it features three of the most iconic Halloween images – a black cat, ghost and jack ‘o lantern – all decorating a big Halloween “Boo!” Eye-catching colors, LED lights, and a big six-foot profile will make this inflatable a family favorite each year. Setup is a breeze, because this comes with everything you’ll need including stakes, tethers, and a blower. It also easily deflates for quick storage.
If you’re creating a collection of the best Halloween inflatables, a creepy blow up Dracula rising out of his coffin has to be on your list. This close to life-size inflatable measures six feet long, and features your favorite vampire making his evening appearance, rising out of his red-lined black coffin with fangs bared.
This eerie inflatable features bright LED lights to attract attention. It inflates super fast, and plugs into a standard 110v outlet, so it’s perfect for decorating inside or out. It comes with everything you need for a quick and easy setup including sandbags, stakes, tethers, and blower.
Nothing brings scary images to mind more quickly than a big spooky ghost – especially one with such a menacing maw. Standing at a massive 12 feet tall, this ghastly ghoul features color-changing LEDs, with three different looks in one. Tethers, stakes, and sandbags keep your ghost standing upright, even when it gets a little breezy on Halloween night. You could really create a nightmarish scene by getting one every year to add to your ghostly collection.
The Flashing Flame Ghost is another scary option. It flashes and holds a hideous red skull in its ghoulish hand.
A diabolical stack of three pumpkins stands ready to spook the daylights out of your neighborhood trick or treaters. These three bad boys feature LED lights and an animated top pumpkin head and spooky tree branch arms. At six feet tall, it makes an impressive appearance in your yard or on the porth. This Halloween inflatable is made with a durable wire frame and is covered in tinsel to add sparkle in the dark. With 120 LED lights and a water resistant covering, it’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.
Guaranteed to make the neighborhood arachnophobic, this giant inflatable spider stands four feet wide. With a black head and red and black legs, this big bad bug is enough to give you nightmares. The standout of this Halloween inflatable is the kaleidoscopic lighted spider body that has swirling LED lights inside. It’s easy to set up, and at less than $35, it’s also a screamin’ deal.
If you’re looking for something a little less scary and a lot more hilarious, the Inflatable Spider is another fun find.
This fierce feline isn’t one to be messed with, especially on Halloween night. The witch’s cat features wicked looking light-up eyes, and extra-large sharp claws. At six feet long, this isn’t your average inflatable, because this Halloween kitty is animated with a head that moves threateningly from side to side as if to warn off any and all who might cross her. Unlike the kitten you get at the shelter, this bad cat comes with a money back guarantee.
Lurking in the shadows on gloomy October evenings, this Halloween inflatable headless horseman would give any unsuspecting passerby the shivers. At seven feet tall, the horseman is on a neverending search for his real head, while having to settle for a pumpkin in the interim. Lighted gravestones and a skull, along with lights inside the pumpkin head and horses head add to the appeal of this extra large blow-up decoration. It comes ready with everything you’ll need to get it set up and ready to haunt your home.
With fangs bared and wings outstretched, this black bat is ready to suck the blood (or candy) of unsuspecting trick or treaters on Halloween night. With built-in LED lights that give this vampire an eery glow in the dark, he’s perched atop a gravestone that also lights up with a warning for all those who might stray off course. At five feet tall, this Halloween inflatable is a nice size for smaller spaces, like your front porch or living room picture window.
Great for decorating a walkway, sidewalk or doorway, this set of five inflatable gravestones is the perfect way to set the stage for some spooky hijinx. This seven foot long inflatable includes built-in LED lights to create an eerie glow. With scary sayings on the stones, like “Rest in Pieces,” and a creepy goblin popping his head out behind one, these headstones are a great cornerstone to your collection of Halloween inflatables. As with most, this inflatable comes complete with everything necessary to set up and secure it.
If you think of Halloween as more funny than scary, this skeletal easy rider on his blow up chopper is a fun one. At six feet long, this nearly life size inflatable yard decoration will bring a smile to any and every passerby. Built in LED lighting gives a glow to the skeleton’s head, plus the front fender, gas tank and headlight on the motorcycle all light up as well. You’re sure to get a chuckle out of the clever details like the skull on the headlight, spiderwebs on the gas tank, and flames shooting out of the pipes.
If you want to get a little edgier with your inflatable, the Grim Reaper Motorcycle is totally awesome.
The skeletons have set sail on this spooky purple dragon pirate ship. This huge Halloween inflatable has all the right things going for it. The bright purple dragon features internal LED lights that make it a gorgeous glow in the dark option. The two skeleton pirates come armed with a sword and an axe, which also light up, as do the brilliantly colored shields. On the mast flies a black and orange Halloween banner, topped by a bat in the crow’s nest.
This inflatable is bigger than most at eleven feet long, and nearly seven feet tall. Of course, it comes with everything to make setup a snap. If you’re looking for an animated inflatable pirate ship, this one might be just what you’re looking for. If you don’t have space for a really large yard inflatable, this smaller haunted pirate ship measures in at just seven feet long.