11 Best Luxury Bath Towels: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you want to bring a spa atmosphere to your bathroom, you’ll need some luxury bath towels in your linen closet. Luxury towels from high-end names with a high-end feel make the mundane process of getting ready in the morning a little more exciting, not to mention practical as they are more absorbent and durable than cheaper alternatives.
1. Ralph Lauren Pierce 6-Piece Basket-Weave Designer Towel Set
Pros:
- Ralph Lauren brand
- Basket weave border
- 100 percent cotton
- Comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths
- Different choices of patterns
- Bath towels are large but not bath sheet size
- May feel heavy to some
- Pricier than others
If luxury to you means designer, check out these gorgeous bath towels by Ralph Lauren.
The set comes with two bath towels (32 inches by 56 inches) two hand towels, and two washcloths. They’re made with 100 percent cotton that has been “air enhanced” to make the towels fluffier and more absorbent.
Several different patterns are available. The Pierce set comes with this lovely basketweave pattern around the edges, the Greenwich set has a cable twist border, and the Wescott set has a more minimalist border.
Find more Ralph Lauren Pierce 6-Piece Designer Towel Set information and reviews here.
2. Robert Matthew Beverly Hills Egyption Cotton 3-Piece Towel Set
Pros:
- Six piece set of bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths
- Robert Matthew brand
- 100 percent Egyptian cotton
- Attractive basket weave boarder
- Makes you feel like you're in a resort or on a luxury cruise
- Too heavy for some
- Pricier than others
- Smaller than some
This set of Robert Matthew towels is meant to give you the feel of staying in a luxury resort hotel in Beverly Hills.
They’re made from 100 percent Egyptian cotton with 750 grams per square inch. That means the towels are very plush, fluffy, and soft. The Egyptian cotton is easy to care for and holds up well in the wash.
The six-piece set includes two bath towels (28 inches by 53 inches), two hand towels, and two washcloths.
For the full luxury hotel effect, choose from of the best hand soaps around, some of which are used by top-name hotels.
Find more Robert Matthew Egyption Cotton 3-Piece Towel Set information and reviews here.
3. Bersuse Traditional Peshtemal Turkish Towel 6-Piece Set
Pros:
- Towels dry in no time
- Absorbs water faster than terry style towels
- 100 percent Turkish combed cotton
- Will never pill
- Less likely to catch on jewelry
- Incredibly soft after a few washes
- Nice and big at 37 by 70 inches
- Choice of colors
- Can also be used as a beach towel or throw blanket
- Not fluffy and warm
- Needs a few washes to get them feeling their softest
- May see lint the first few uses
There are a lot of Turkish-made and Turkish cotton towels on here, so it’s only right that we include a traditional Turkish towel: the Peshtemal.
Peshtemal towels are woven from 100 percent Turkish combed cotton yarn. The long strands are more durable, absorbent, and dry faster than the most common loop towels we’re used to in the States.
We switched to Turkish towels a few years ago and absolutely love them for the summertime. This design makes for a larger (37 inches by 70 inches) towel that is very thin, maybe half the thickness of a plush terrycloth towel. That makes it seem like it can’t possibly dry you off, but it does and, in my personal experience, it does it faster than more plush-feeling towels ever have.
It almost instantly soaks up water and then dries faster than regular towels too, so in humid months you’re not dealing with a towel that’s still damp from the day before. Mayo Clinic states that bacteria is easier to transmit when the skin is wet, so getting efficiently dry after a shower is better for your health and the health of those around you.
They’re so soft as well, When you first get a Turkish towel, they feel fine. After the first wash, they feel even better. And they just get softer and softer the more you wash them without losing their durability.
If you haven’t tried this style of towel, it’s so worth it especially if you live in hot or humid climates. I do still like a super plush fluffy towel in cold New England winters, but if I could only pick one style of towel to use year-round, it would be this.
This brand comes in sets of six, three, or one towel, as well as in four different colors.
Find more Bersuse Peshtemal Turkish Towel 6-Piece Set information and reviews here.
4. Chakir Turkish Linens Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel, Set of 4
Pros:
- Set of four towels
- Double-stitched edge adds durability
- 100 percent Turkish cotton
- Extra thick weave is soft and absorbent
- Many colors to choose from
- May need to wash a few times to reduce lint
- May take a few washes to reach desired softness
- Too thin for some
Have you ever wanted to take a hotel or spa towel home with you?
You can have the feeling of the thick spa towel right in your bathroom with this luxury towel set. Made with genuine Turkish cotton, these towels are 27 inches by 54 inches, so they are the perfect size for wrapping around your body when you get out of the shower.
The towels are really soft to the touch and incredibly absorbent. You can also expect these towels to last you a while, as they have a double stitched edges.
The set comes with four large bath towels, so it’s a great deal if you are buying them for your family. There’s a wide range of colors to choose from including white, wedgewood, grey, cocoa, plum, and driftwood.
Find more Luxury Hotel & Spa Bath Towel, Set of 4 information and reviews here.
5. Classic Turkish Cotton Oversized Bath Towels
Pros:
- Larger than a standard bath towel
- Set includes three bath sheets
- Ribbed texture is more absorbent
- Made with 100 percent Turkish cotton
- No chemical processing
- Not many colors to choose from
- Too big to wrap your hair up around your head
- Need to wash and dry multiple times to reduce lint
Bath sheets are awesome as they are bigger than standard-sized bath towels, so you can completely wrap up in them, often with a little extra room to spare.
Made with Turkish combed cotton, this bath sheet is very luxurious as it’s as big as it is soft. These towels also have a ribbed texture, which adds to the absorbency. You won’t have to worry about fraying as the towels are double stitched, and they are also eco-friendly as they are made without any chemical processing.
This set is a good deal as it includes three bath sheets that measure 40 inches by 65 inches and you can choose between white, ivory, grey, chocolate, or spa blue.
Find more Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Sheets information and reviews here.
6. Bagno Milano Turkish Cotton Spa Towels 6-Piece Set
Pros:
- Choice of colors
- Seven choices of set combinations
- 100 percent Turkish cotton
- Non-GMO
- Attractive design
- Thick and fluffy
- Not as large as others
- Threads may catch on jewelry
- Color choices are a little boring
These Jacquard weave towels look like they belong in a high-end spa and feel like it too.
They are ultra-plush and fluffy with thick weave with 100 percent Turkish Aqua Fibro Plush cotton threads that are more absorbent than plain cotton yarn.
This six-piece set comes with two bath towels (27 inches by 54 inches), two hand towels, and two washcloths. You can also get sets that contain two bath towels only or a 3-piece set that comes with one of each towel. The towels are available in several colors including coral, blue, aqua, and white.
Find more Bagno Milano Turkish Cotton Spa Towels 6-Piece Set information and reviews here.
7. eLuxury Supply Egyptian Cotton 8 Piece Towel Set
Pros:
- 900 GSM Egyptian cotton is softer than standard cotton
- Set has eight towels
- 16 color choices
- Convenient hanging loop
- Different size sets to choose from
- More expensive than other luxury towels
- May be too heavy for some people
- Loops can catch on jewelry
Egyptian cotton is known for its softness, and this towel set is no exception as each towel has 900 grams per square meter.
The set is also bigger than most luxury towel sets as it has eight pieces: four bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. Each towel also has a convenient hanging loop, which makes it easy to hang up your towel or washcloth when you’re done using it.
If you are looking for a bright bathroom towel set, there are plenty of options as there are 16 color choices as well as smaller two, three, and six piece options.
Find more eLuxury Supply Egyptian Cotton 8 Piece Towel Set information and reviews here.
8. Superior Luxury Long-Staple Combed Cotton Towel Set
Pros:
- 900 GSM is ultra soft and plush
- Set includes bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths
- Long-staple cotton is more absorbent and durable than standard cotton
- 18 color choices
- Bath towels can get heavy
- Some colors are more expensive than others
- Loops can catch on jewelry
If you’re looking to outfit your entire bathroom with luxury towels, this set is great as it includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths.
With 900 GSM (grams per square meter), these towels are ultra-soft and plush. The towels are made with long-staple combed cotton, which is spun really fine and allows for more fibers, meaning the towels are really absorbent
All of the towels in the set are generously sized, and there are 18 colors to choose from ranging from Sea Foam to Stone to Monaco White.
Find more Luxury Long-Staple Combed Cotton Towel Set information and reviews here.
9. Lunasidus Basket Weave Turkish Cotton Towel Set
Pros:
- Basket weave design adds a decorative touch
- Set includes six towels
- 100 percent Turkish cotton is soft and absorbent
- Five neutral colors available
- Need to wash a few times to reduce lint
- No bright colors available
- Basket weave texture not great for those with sensory issues
This decorative towel set has a beautiful basket weave design that would be perfect for a master bathroom or guest bathroom.
Made with 100 percent Turkish cotton, the towels are really soft and absorbent. The extra stitching around the edge makes them durable as well.
The set includes two bath sheets measuring 30 inches by 60 inches, two hand towels measuring 16 inches by 30 inches, and two washcloths measuring 13 inches by 13 inches. There are a variety of neutral colors available: chocolate, dark grey, ivory, latte, and white. Each color would add a soft touch to your bathroom, giving it a relaxing, spa-like feel.
Find more Lunasidus Basket Weave Turkish Cotton Towel Set information and reviews here.
10. Murphy Plush Bamboo Ribbed Bath Towel
Pros:
- Made with 70% viscose from bamboo
- Naturally hypoallergenic and anti-fungal
- More absorbent than a cotton towel
- Can be bleached clean since it is pure white
- Only one color choice
- Only one towel
- More expensive than other luxury towels
This towel is made with 30% organic cotton and 70% viscose from bamboo.
Bamboo is actually more absorbent and softer than standard cotton and is naturally hypoallergenic and anti-fungal.
This means that you can still wrap up in a plush towel, but you won’t have to worry about it developing the funky old towel smell over time. The towel measures 30 inches by 56 inches, so it is a decent size bath towel.
Available in plain white, it adds a classic touch to your bathroom and can be bleached clean if it develops any stains. While it’s a little more expensive than other luxury towels, the extra soft texture and natural materials are more than worth it.
Find more Plush Bamboo Ribbed Bath Towel information and reviews here.
11. Utopia Cotton Extra-Large Bath Sheet
Pros:
- Just one towel if you don’t want a set
- Ring spun cotton is lighter than other luxury towels
- Extra large size – 35 inches by 70 inches
- Eight color choices
- Not a set
- Not overly plush
- Need to wash and dry multiple times to reduce lint
If you want to just buy a single towel, this extra-large bath sheet is a great luxury towel.
Measuring at 35 inches by 70 inches, it’s plenty big enough to wrap around your body comfortably. Even though the towel is on the larger side, it’s not overly heavy as it’s made with 100 percent ring-spun cotton.
Ring-spun cotton has shorter fibers and is a little more breathable, so it won’t feel as heavy as towels that are made with longer fibers. The cotton is hypoallergenic, so this towel is great for someone who has sensitive skin. It’s available in several colors including black, white, navy, champagne, plum, gray, and sage green.
Find more Utopia Extra-Large Bath Towel information and reviews here.
What exactly makes a luxury bath towel?
While you can probably describe how a luxury bath towel feels, here is a breakdown of some of the components to look for when shopping for your own.
When looking for luxury bath towels, keep in mind the way the threads are spun and what kind of cotton is used for the towels. Longer fibers are spun really thin, which means they are more plush and more absorbent compared to standard bath towels.
Towels with a higher thread count are also going to be softer since there are more threads in the towel (sometimes marked GSM - grams per square meter), which bumps up the luxury factor.
You may also want to find bath towels that are made with bamboo. Bamboo is naturally more absorbent and softer than standard cotton, and it's also anti-fungal so your towels won't develop a musty smell over time. According to AARP, rubbing with a rough towel can cause micro-abrasions and expose you to bacteria so softer and mold-resistant is a big plus.
While luxury bath towels tend to be a little more expensive, you can save money by buying a towel set. When choosing colors, keep in mind what will match your bathroom, as these are the kind of towels you will want to show off.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.