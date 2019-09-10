7 Best Christmas Laser Lights for 2019

Hanging Christmas decorations on your roof is fun until it gets old. And it gets old quick. Christmas laser lights are the perfect remedy when decorating your house starts to feel like a chore. These mini-projectors only need to be staked into your lawn and plugged in before they cover thousands of square feet with a multi-color holiday light show.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 1byone Christmas Outdoor Laser Light Projector offers one of the best feature sets for one of the best prices.
This UL-certified projector offers any combination of simple red and green star patterns. It also has a lot more customization in terms of light motion and patterns.
The included remote control allows you to cycle through different motion options, control individual flash speeds and light intensity for each color, and set a timer for 1-6 hours. This timer automatically repeats every 24 hours until you reset it.
A single light projector covers about 2,100 square feet and has interchangeable stands for use inside or outside. If you do put it outside, it is safe with its IP65-rated against intrusion by water and dust. If you love tweaking settings and customizing your display, then this is the laser light set for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Starry Christmas Projector Lights might be pricier than the competition but they offer unmatched area coverage for those with larger homes. The lights can cover a massive area of 6,700 square feet when positioned 25 feet from the surface.
They can be controlled with a handy remote, which can adjust their brightness, pattern, and speed. You can also set them on a 2, 4, 6, or 8-hour timer. These timers automatically repeat every 24 hours unless you reset them. That way you don’t have to push the button every night.
There aren’t many patterns to choose from but this projector does mix things up with red, green, and blue LEDs for variations on the classic Christmas theme.
These lights come with interchangeable stands for indoor or outdoor use. They are IP65 rated for water and dust resistance so you can use them in virtually any weather. And, of course, the best part is that you don’t have to climb a ladder to put them up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Compared to most of the options we reviewed, the Sanwsmo Christmas Snow Light Projector is a different kind of laser lawn decoration.
Rather than employ red and green laser designs, the Sanwsmo projector displays a snowfall pattern that looks like a snow flurry in front of your house. This neutral-colored option offers a more refined light decoration while still keeping the Christmas spirit strong.
This light is IP65-rated for resistance to water and dust, making it perfectly suitable for outdoor use. It has two interchangeable bases for either indoor or outdoor use.
The remote control allows the user to adjust the speed of the snowfall, adjust the brightness of the picture, and set a 2-hour, 4-hour, or 6-hour power cycle, which repeats every 24 hours.
Although it is less festive, I actually prefer this more refined look to the green and red laser myself.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Yinuo Christmas Laser Lights are a similar projector that takes a more festive approach to decorating with some holiday-themed patterns.
Its red and green lasers form patterns like trees, bells, snowflakes—and is that Santa Claus himself?! These patterns cover an area of approximately 3,000 square feet in light.
This UL-certified projector comes with a remote that allows you to cycle through five different display patterns, or set a 24-hour timer (6 hours on, 18 hours off). It also comes with two interchangeable stands for indoor or outdoor use.
The lights are IP65-rated against water and dust resistance, so you can leave them out in rain or snow. Just be cautious as the power adapter is only rated for IP44, so it shouldn’t be near puddles or buried in snow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Star Shower Motion Laser Lights is a projector with a fairly straightforward design, offering a mix of red and green lights, or just green lights.
There aren’t a lot of display modes (not even one for just red lights), but the lights can cover a massive 3,200 square feet, so you probably only need one.
There is a button that adds a slow swirling pattern to the lights if you want a more dynamic display. The projector has a built-in light sensor that will automatically turn the lights on as it gets dark. There is no timer mode, though.
The light comes with a stake for outdoor use, and a stand for indoor use, allowing them to work anywhere without issue. The projector is also UL-certified and weather-resistant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The TaoTronics TT-SL002 Light Projector is a reliable choice for hassle-free outdoor decorations, as this inexpensive device can project across a maximum of 5,000 square feet in vivid red and green lasers.
Simply stake it in your yard at most 33 feet away from the projection surface and it will be instantly illuminated with solid, rotating, or flashing laser lights. The TT-SL002 also comes with a stand for indoor use but inside there is basically no use for its IP65 water resistance rating.
It is provably weather-resistant, and functions in temperatures as low as -14.8°F. That means you can actually use it in the snow.
The TT-SL002 comes with a remote control that allows you to set 2, 4, 6, and 8-hour timed interval modes, which automatically resume 24 hours later. This Christmas laser light may not have many features to set it apart from the competition, but it meets every need you can imagine from it anyway.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Bossjoy Gobos Pattern Projector Lights is noteworthy for the fact that it can get year-round mileage with its modular gobo lens set.
What is a gobo? It stands for “goes before optics,” and describes a flat piece of glass that projects an image when illuminated.
The Bossjoy light comes with 12 of them in total, one of which is a beautiful snowflake design that offers a more classy take on holiday decorating.
It also includes a more traditional Christmas setup, which includes Santas, stocking, bells, and Christmas trees. This waterproof projector offers an automatic timer (6 hours on, 18 hours off), and controls to change the movement speeds of the projected images.
This projector can be used inside or outside, but note that it does not have a remote control. If the built-in timer works well for you, then you can just set it and forget it. And when the holiday times are over, you can just swap out for a different gobo and let the good times roll.