7 Best Christmas Laser Lights for 2019

The 1byone Christmas Outdoor Laser Light Projector offers one of the best feature sets for one of the best prices.

This UL-certified projector offers any combination of simple red and green star patterns. It also has a lot more customization in terms of light motion and patterns.

The included remote control allows you to cycle through different motion options, control individual flash speeds and light intensity for each color, and set a timer for 1-6 hours. This timer automatically repeats every 24 hours until you reset it.

A single light projector covers about 2,100 square feet and has interchangeable stands for use inside or outside. If you do put it outside, it is safe with its IP65-rated against intrusion by water and dust. If you love tweaking settings and customizing your display, then this is the laser light set for you.