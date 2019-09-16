13 Best Giant Christmas Trees (2019)

There are a ton of perks to choosing an artificial tree over a natural one. Artificial trees won’t shed needles all over your floor. They’re dramatically easier to get them set up. You won’t have to haul a dying tree out for disposal once the New Year hits. And perhaps best of all, you can reuse your artificial Christmas tree year after year to save a ton of cash.
But some folks contend that that going artificial takes something away from the holiday season. To them, we say just go big instead of going real! With Heavy’s list of the 13 Best Giant Christmas Trees, we bring you 13 artificial tree options to choose from that will make your tree the centerpiece of your holiday decor.
Whether you’re looking for elegant and classy or bright and flashy, we have quite a few fantastic options to choose from below. Some are pre-lit for ultimate convenience. While others leave the decorating to you and your family so that your traditions are hindered. There are even options on our list for flocked (snow-covered) and colorful designs.
So take a stroll below and see if something catches your eye. Perhaps you’ll find a giant Christmas tree that will bring you and your family holiday cheer for years and years to come:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7,115.63 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,914.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,252.09 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,533.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,161.66 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,175.38 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $937.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $557.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $849.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $849.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. King of Christmas Scarlet Fir Artificial Christmas Tree – 15 FeetPrice: $2,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15-feet tall is one massive tree.
- It looks gorgeously realistic with its thick branches and finely detailed tips.
- You will no doubt dominate the Christmas tree competition amongst friends and family.
- Comes assembled and can be easily disassembled and reassembled.
- Arrives unlit if you’re looking for something completely ready out of the box.
- It might actually be too large for some homes.
- It’s not cheap.
If you’ve come to our Best Giant Christmas Trees list looking for, well, a giant Christmas tree, the King of Christmas Scarlet Fir Artificial Christmas Tree is likely the cream of the crop. The tree is beautifully realistic with thick, full branches in a naturally dark tone of green to match its Scarlet Fir homage.
The tree is shipped fully assembled, so once this behemoth lands on your doorstep you’ll simply have to remove it from the three core components from the box and stand it up. But disassembly isn’t difficult either thanks to the tree’s hinged sections that can be quickly taken down.
If you’re looking for the biggest and grandest to make your Christmas tree the most impressive of all, seriously consider this 15-foot Scarlet Fir and become the King Christmas thanks to King of Christmas.
Find more King of Christmas Scarlet Fir Artificial Christmas Tree - 15 Feet information and reviews here.
-
2. Vickerman Cashmere Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 15 FeetPrice: $7,115.63Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A combination of cashmere and hard needles gives the tree a very realistic feel.
- The tree is just as large and cheaper than many others on our list.
- Quick Set system makes setup a breeze.
- The remote control offers owners a way to customize the tree’s LED lighting.
- The LED lighting can switch between colored and white.
- A metal stand is included.
- Some people may not like the look of the slimmer design.
- It will take some time to fluff up after shipping.
- The metal stand looks pretty generic, but a tree stand cover should fix that.
This Home Heritage Cascade Christmas Tree is one of the more unique looking artificial offerings on our list. It sports a slim design, but that’s certainly not a bad thing – just different!
The tree is more ergonomic thanks to the slimmer design. But it’s not lacking in features with there being 2,903 branch tips and 800 color changing LED lights. It’s also easy to set up and take down thanks to the Quick Set technology that’s built into to.
But one of the main selling points of the Home Heritage Cascade Artificial Christmas Tree is the soft cashmere tips that it sports. Combining these with hard needle tips gives a feel to the tree that might mimic the real thing closer than anything else on our list. And an included remote control gives you the ability to switch between lighting modes so that the tree’s glow perfectly matches the motif and mood of your home during the holidays.
Find more Vickerman Cashmere Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 15 Feet information and reviews here.
-
3. Vickerman Camdon Fir Artificial Christmas Tree – 15 FeetPrice: $1,914.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It’s the fanciest and most impressive artificial tree on our list.
- The cashmere needles offer realism unlike anything else on the market.
- Vickerman’s 10-year warranty helps alleviate any sticker shock.
- The tree arrives pre-lit so you won’t have to spend hours doing it yourself.
- It takes a big investment to order this big tree.
- Those that prefer to string the tree themselves won’t appreciate the pre-lit setup.
- The 15-foot height may be too large to accommodate the Cashmere Pine in some homes.
This Cashmere Pine from Vickerman is single-handedly the fanciest tree in our collection of the Best Giant Christmas Trees. With the needles being comprised of cashmere, the tree gives off a feel that will seem like authentic pine to all who touch it. And with its 15-foot height and width of over 8.75-feet, it’s likely the most realistic looking and feeling Christmas tree of its size on the market.
To many’s relief, the Vickerman Cashmere Pine Artificial Christmas Tree arrives pre-lit to take the immense task of stringing the 15-foot tree off your table. Lighting consists of 3,465 warm white and clear LED mini Italian bulbs. So not only is your cashmere tree fancy, but your lighting system is too.
It’s an expensive tree, but Vickerman backs it with their 10-year warranty on construction. So when you go out on a limb to purchase was is assuredly one of the most impressive artificial trees on the market, you’ll know that you’re good to go for a decade and more.
Find more Vickerman Camdon Fir Artificial Christmas Tree - 15 Feet information and reviews here.
-
4. Vickerman Dark Blue Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 14 FeetPrice: $2,252.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 14-foot tall tree is sure to deliver all the Christmas joy you can handle.
- Pre-lit to save you hours upon hours of work.
- The metal base comes included.
- Lights feature a convenient on and off foot pedal switch.
- Some may prefer a more natural look over the dark blue.
- If you make a big deal out of hanging your tree with lights, you’ll likely prefer a non-pre-lit tree.
- It’s expensive but will last you for years.
For those looking for a Christmas tree that’s not exactly natural-looking, the Vickerman Dark Blue Fir is a worthy contender. The dark blue coloring of the tree is gorgeous. And the blue mini-lights with blue wiring match the tree’s overall motif perfectly.
The Vickerman Dark Blue Fir stands at a massive 14-feet tall. So wherever you’re placing it will be dominated with Christmas cheer. The tree itself boasts PVC tips with hinged branch construction that promises for easy assembly. And with 2,250 bulbs being installed throughout the entirety of the pre-lit tree, it’s sure to brighten each and every day leading up to the holiday.
Find more Vickerman Dark Blue Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 14 Feet information and reviews here.
-
5. Vickerman Slim Pink Ashley Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 14 FeetPrice: $2,533.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The clear and pink lights on the pink tree give off a fantastic look.
- The slim design should allow for more placement options.
- A great idea for Breast Cancer awareness decorating.
- Comes with a white metal stand.
- Footswitch included for easy on and off operating.
- It’s quite large at 14-feet tall.
- Some may not appreciate the designer pink look.
- The narrow dimensions might not be preferable for those that want a fuller tree.
- Steep sticker price.
With bright pink coloring, this Vickerman Slim Pink Ashley Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree might not be for everyone. But those that dig the style should know that they’re venturing into a class of award-winning designer trees.
The lighting is absolutely gorgeous with its combination of clear and pink bulbs. And with the Slim Pink Ashley Spruce coming in at 14-feet tall, that requires an impressive 1,750 bulbs to portray its Christmas passion. The slim style of the tree is nice to give owners more location options within their homes. And you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that you’re purchasing a festive tree that will be unlike anything you’re friends and family have seen.
Find more Vickerman Slim Pink Ashley Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 14 Feet information and reviews here.
-
6. Fraser Hill Farm Flocked Snowy Pine Artificial Christmas Tree – 12 FeetPrice: $1,161.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeously simulates the look of snow on your home’s Christmas tree.
- At 12-feet tall, this Snowy Pine will be the highlight of your holiday decor.
- The tree is both flame-retardant and non-allergenic.
- Easy assembly will have it up and ready to decorate in no time.
- The metal base looks a bit generic when the tree has so much personality.
- It will be pretty obvious you have an artificial tree when there’s snow on it indoors.
- The tree isn’t pre-lit if you’re someone that considers stringing their tree a hassle.
If you love the thought of a snow-covered Christmas, you can bring that thought to life right inside your home with a flocked Christmas tree. And Fraser Hill Farm has one beast of a flocked tree with their 12-foot Snowy Pine.
The tree not only features the look of heavy snow, but it was also designed with multiple hues of green to give it an authentic look all around. And even though there are all kinds of coloring on this artificial tree, the company promises that the high-quality PVC material is both flame-retardant and non-allergenic.
The design features over 2,300 tips to give you an impressive amount of real estate to decorate win. And when the season is over the Fraser Hill Farm Flocked Snowy Pine folds down into a slim silhouette for easy and convenient storage.
Find more Fraser Hill Farm Flocked Snowy Pine Artificial Christmas Tree - 12 Feet information and reviews here.
-
7. Fraser Hill Farm Canyon Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 12-FeetPrice: $1,175.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Awesome lighting options including the ability to put on a musical light show.
- EZ Connect feature promises a stress-free setup.
- Needles are comprised of non-allergenic and flame-retardant materials.
- Fraser Hill considers their line “the most realistic trees on the market.”
- The multi-colored LED may be too loud for those wanting a more elegant look.
- The tree’s needles wrap down to the base giving off an artificial look.
- It does not come with a storage bag as some of the other models do.
If your family is looking to have some fun with their artificial tree, the pre-lit Canyon Pine from Fraser Hill might be the perfect fit. The lighting system on the tree is above and beyond everything else you’ll find on our list. There’s a remote control that comes with the package, and from it, you can choose from a variety of options.
There are 1,250 multi-colored LED bulbs on the 12-foot tree. With them, you can use the remote control to choose between 8 different lighting settings. And there’s also the awesome ability to use the music button on the remote to have the Fraser Hill Farm Canyon Pine’s light’s flash correspondingly to whatever soundtrack that it’s hearing. It’s like your own Christmas light show right from your home.
Find more Fraser Hill Farm Canyon Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 12-Feet information and reviews here.
-
8. National Tree Company “Feel Real” Downswept Douglas Pre-Lit Artifical Christmas Tree – 12 FeetPrice: $937.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The tree consists of a robust 8,752 branch tips, ensuring it looks incredibly full.
- An included 10-year warranty on the tree’s construction ensures you’re getting peace of mind with your purchase.
- The authentic and traditional Christmas look of the tree makes it the perfect holiday centerpiece.
- All the branches are designed to be one color, taking a bit away from an authentic look.
- The included metal base looks a bit generic.
- If you’re looking for a prestrung tree, you’re out of luck with this one.
If you’re looking for an artificial Camdon Fir, this 15-foot offering from Vickerman is likely the best on the market. The tree boasts an impressive 8,752 tree tips which ensure that you won’t have to worry about empty space in the midst of your tree. And with an 8-foot width, the tree will hold some dominance in your domain.
All-in-all, the tree looks fantastic. And the design is pretty much as close to the idealistic Christmas tree as it gets. It’s not prestrung, so you and your family can christen for the first time with lights and decorations and then continue the tradition from then on annually. And with the Vickerman Camdon Fir arriving in four easy to handle segments, assembly and disassembly are easy to put up and take down each year.
Find more National Tree Company “Feel Real” Downsept Douglas Pre-Lit Artifical Christmas Tree - 12 Feet information and reviews here.
-
9. Home Heritage Cascade Artificial Christmas Tree with Soft Cashmere Tips – 12 FeetPrice: $557.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A combination of cashmere and hard needles gives the tree a very realistic feel.
- The tree is just as large and cheaper than many others on our list.
- Quick Set system makes setup a breeze.
- The remote control offers owners a way to customize the tree’s LED lighting.
- The LED lighting can switch between colored and white.
- A metal stand is included.
- Some people may not like the look of the slimmer design.
- It will take some time to fluff up after shipping.
- The metal stand looks pretty generic, but a tree stand cover should fix that.
This Home Heritage Cascade Christmas Tree is one of the more unique looking artificial offerings on our list. It sports a slim design, but that’s certainly not a bad thing – just different!
The tree is more ergonomic thanks to the slimmer design. But it’s not lacking in features with there being 2,903 branch tips and 800 color changing LED lights. It’s also easy to set up and take down thanks to the Quick Set technology that’s built into to.
But one of the main selling points of the Home Heritage Cascade Artificial Christmas Tree is the soft cashmere tips that it sports. Combining these with hard needle tips gives a feel to the tree that might mimic the real thing closer than anything else on our list. And an included remote control gives you the ability to switch between lighting modes so that the tree’s glow perfectly matches the motif and mood of your home during the holidays.
Find more Home Heritage Cascade Artificial Christmas Tree with Soft Cashmere Tips - 12 Feet information and reviews here.
-
10. Red Sleigh Noble Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 9 FeetPrice: $1,199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A perfect replication of the stereotypical Christmas tree.
- Regarded as “the most realistic looking artificial Christmas tree ever”.
- Red Sleigh’s trademark TruTip technology means needles that look stunningly realistic from tip to branch.
- Sturdy metal stand included.
- Flame retardant.
- The tree comes with an impressive 10-year warranty.
- 9-feet is on the smaller end of our Best Giant Christmas Trees list.
- Lights are only under warranty for 3 years.
- The trees needles lightly shed when putting it up and taking it down.
This Noble Fir from Red Sleigh seems like the epitome of your typical Christmas tree. It just has that perfect Hallmark look about it with its proportions and lighting. The tree stands 9-feet tall, so it’s nowhere near the biggest on our list but it certainly isn’t short either. There are plenty of branches too with the tip count coming in at a whopping 4,277.
The 9-foot tree holds 1,200 warm white LED lights preinstalled, so not a branch will seem barren. Because the lights are comprised of concave LED bulbs, you’ll get a ton of glow that always remains cool to the touch. And because their LED, should one light fail you’ll never have to worry about the others shutting down with it.
Find more Red Sleigh Noble Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 9 Feet information and reviews here.
-
11. Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree – 9 FeetPros:
Cons:
- It’s an incredible looking Christmas tree and seems quite authentic.
- Balsam Hill’s True Needle technology gives the look and feel of genuine tree needles.
- The included storage bags, tree stand, and cotton gloves are helpful.
- 9-feet is on the smaller end of our list.
- The tree isn’t prestrung with lights, so if you’re looking to avoid that you’ll want other options.
- You’ll have to fluff the tree after assembly as it’s condensed for shipping.
Just like their Classic Blue Spruce, the Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce is a sight to behold. The 9-foot tree would be stunning in any home. It’s 70-inches wide and layered with nearly 4,000 branch tips which give a fleshed-out look and provides plenty of room to decorate.
Unlike their blue spruce, the Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce is an unlit artificial tree. So after you place the tree right where you want it you and your family can design it yourselves to make it the perfect tree for your home.
Balsam Hill offers a 3-year limited warranty, so you’re covered there. And they also throw in a tree stand, storage bags, and cotton gloves to ensure setup and takedown are a breeze.
Find more Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree - 9 Feet information and reviews here.
-
12. Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 9 FeetPros:
Cons:
- This blue spruce may be the best-looking tree on our list.
- The thrown in storage bags, cotton gloves, extra bulbs and fuses, and an on/off pedal is a nice touch.
- One of the more inexpensive options when shopping for a Giant Christmas Tree.
- A 3-year warranty is included.
- The Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce is one of our smaller picks at just 9-feet.
- The tree’s needles run down to the stand revealing it to be artificial.
- The tree is compressed for shipping, meaning you’ll have to fluff it out during assembly.
The blue spruce is one of the most popular trees people look for during the holiday season. So it should come as no surprise that this Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce looks to be the epitome of a traditional Christmas tree.
It’s gorgeous and looks incredibly authentic. On the tree are 4,632 branch tips, which means your artificial blue spruce will be both thick with branches and decorations. It’s also pre-lit with strings containing 1,500 clear LED lights. And Balsam Hill offers the complete package by including a tree stand, storage bags, cotton gloves, extra bulbs and fuses, and an on/off pedal for convenience.
Find more Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 9 Feet information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.