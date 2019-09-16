13 Best Giant Christmas Trees (2019)

There are a ton of perks to choosing an artificial tree over a natural one. Artificial trees won’t shed needles all over your floor. They’re dramatically easier to get them set up. You won’t have to haul a dying tree out for disposal once the New Year hits. And perhaps best of all, you can reuse your artificial Christmas tree year after year to save a ton of cash.

But some folks contend that that going artificial takes something away from the holiday season. To them, we say just go big instead of going real! With Heavy’s list of the 13 Best Giant Christmas Trees, we bring you 13 artificial tree options to choose from that will make your tree the centerpiece of your holiday decor.

Whether you’re looking for elegant and classy or bright and flashy, we have quite a few fantastic options to choose from below. Some are pre-lit for ultimate convenience. While others leave the decorating to you and your family so that your traditions are hindered. There are even options on our list for flocked (snow-covered) and colorful designs.

So take a stroll below and see if something catches your eye. Perhaps you’ll find a giant Christmas tree that will bring you and your family holiday cheer for years and years to come: