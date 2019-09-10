11 Best White Christmas Decorations

This year, we’re all dreaming of a white Christmas. Even if it doesn’t snow where you live, you can always bring in that peaceful winter palette with some white Christmas decorations. Decorating in neutral colors helps bring the over-inflated holiday back to basics, and just makes the whole season feel a little more relaxed.
These Mpow String Globe Lights 2-Pack bring a snowy feel to any home. Each string includes 30 frosted LED bulbs resemble icy snowballs with a warm white light.
Each rope is about 17.5 feet, so expect to need a couple sets. They are powered by a solar panel, making them best for outdoor decoration. They have an internal battery and are IP64-rated against water and dust, so they’ll last for many years.
If you want to all-white Christmas decorations outside, then these are a sure pick.
If you really want to go all out on the white Christmas theme, then you can replace your annual live tree with this Goplus Artificial White Christmas Tree that perfectly matches the motif.
This artificial pine tree stands 7 feet tall, and though it doesn’t smell as nice as a real Christmas tree, it looks even cooler than one. Not only does it not shed needles all over the floor but it also collapses into three pieces for easy storage as well.
Frosty the Snowman is cute and all, but this handcrafted snowman figurine brings a little more class to your dining table display. This figurine stands 15.5 inches tall and gives a natural feel with its wooden hat and vest.
It’s no problem that you used up all the white tinsel on the tree. These swirling snowflake cutouts can help the festivity flow from one room to the next without the use of elaborate hallway displays. This package comes with 30 assorted pieces, but they don’t come with any adhesive, so keep some tacks or tape handy.
Hanging your stocking under the chimney is a fun holiday tradition, but I wish I could slap the person who thought to use the gaudiest socks they could find.
These ivory white knit Christmas stockings are a more sophisticated alternative to red and green argyle print. They look fantastic hung up empty or holding an assortment of classic toys.
Nothing captures the magic of the winter weather like this white snowflake snowglobe from CoolSnowGlobes. This intricately designed decoration is the perfect holiday decoration if you’ve got flurries on your mind. This snow globe stands 4.5 inches with its stand and shimmers with beautiful swirls when you shake it.
If you want your Christmas display to have some international flair, this Noël marquee sign is a great table piece to light up your den. The sign is 6.75 inches tall and 17 inches wide. It has 17 warm white LEDs that will brighten up any cold December evening.
The holiday wreath is a cherished classic Christmas decoration. This 30-inch artificial pine wreath is flocked to give it a frosty look that matches any white Christmas decorations you already have up.
It has 120 PVC tips and is pre-lit with 50 Dura-lit LEDs that run on AA batteries. The best part of this decoration is that it can be hung on a door or wall without having to worry about dead pine needles all over the floor.
The quiet and intimate nights of the holiday times are the perfect setting to light some candles and relax. But actual candles can be a bit of a hassle when you just want to turn the lights off and go to bed.
That’s where these rustic silver flameless LED candles come in handy. These three realistic candles can be controlled by a remote for easy use.
This six-pack of ornate winter birch trees can be placed together to create a tabletop forest, or they can be spread throughout your house for a little extra nature in every room.
The trees are varying heights, and the tallest one being 12 inches. They are of simple construction, but their simplicity is what makes them absolutely gorgeous.
These Ruoar Christmas pillow covers are the perfect finishing touch if you have throw pillows on a couch or guest bed. The four pillowcases will fit pillows that are between 18 x 18 inches, and 20 x 20 inches.