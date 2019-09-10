11 Best White Christmas Decorations

These Mpow String Globe Lights 2-Pack bring a snowy feel to any home. Each string includes 30 frosted LED bulbs resemble icy snowballs with a warm white light.

Each rope is about 17.5 feet, so expect to need a couple sets. They are powered by a solar panel, making them best for outdoor decoration. They have an internal battery and are IP64-rated against water and dust, so they’ll last for many years.

If you want to all-white Christmas decorations outside, then these are a sure pick.