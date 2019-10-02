15 Best Aluminum Christmas Trees on Amazon

This is the only tree on the list made with genuine aluminum metal needles for a true retro-look.

Most silver trees are made with cellophane or tinsel needles as they are cheaper to produce and better for use with Christmas lights but they don’t live up to the memory of the original aluminum trees.

This Christmas tree uses real aluminum for a vintage effect that’s undeniably unique in 2019.

It’s 6.75 feet tall and each branch has an attached red pompom ornament for a tree that needs no other decoration right out of the box.

Because it’s constructed from real aluminum, you’ll want to skip the normal Christmas string lights and opt for a color wheel light instead (though it doesn’t need it.)

The main issue is that set up can be a bit fiddly with this one. The retro design involves inserting individual branches into a wooden central pole which, as anyone who grew up with this style of tree knows, can be harder than it sounds.