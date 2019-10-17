9 Best Snow Plows to Save You From Shoveling This Winter

While it has the price tag to prove it, the 90-Inch Meyer HomePlow 26500 Snow Plow is essentially the cream of the crop amongst our Best Snow Plows list. The best Meyer snow plow made ships directly to your home ready to go, as it’s fully pre-assembled and ready to be affixed to your 1/2 ton pickup or SUV with minimal effort.

The 26500 features a 90-inch blade which equates to a whopping 7’6″ of coverage. The kit features integrated wheels for easy on and off storage of the plow. And unlike many other models the 26500 sports full hydraulic control that offers blade movement going up, down, left, and right, straight from your truck’s cab.

The up/down plow motion is hardwired and the right/left plow motion is full-powered hydraulic, mimicking the controls that commercial plow operators enjoy.

As with all basic Meyer models, the 26500 comes equipped with the Quick-Link mounting system, ensuring that it’s a breeze to get off and on. And the Dura Slick paint that’s applied makes the snow roll right off when plowing snow. With all these features and more, it’s no wonder this model is considered one of the best snow plows for 1/2 ton pickups out there.