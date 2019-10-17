Winter can be a stressful time. Even when you ignore the holiday hustle and bustle, you still have Mother Nature to contend with. So instead of breaking your back with hours and hours of shoveling this year, consider making your life dramatically easier by looking through our list of the 9 Best Snow Plows to Save You From Shoveling This Winter.
1. 90-Inch Meyer HomePlow 26500 Snow Plow
Pros:
- 90-inch blade is the largest on our list.
- Full up/down/left/right hydraulic control.
- Quick Link mounting system makes getting it on and off your vehicle a breeze.
- Dura Slick paint ensure snow doesn't stick.
- Integrated wheels for easy storage.
- Arrives pre-assembled in a crate.
- It's expensive, but worth it.
- The 90-inch blade may be too large for those with smaller areas to plow.
- You'll have to get the work out you used to get from shoveling elsewhere.
While it has the price tag to prove it, the 90-Inch Meyer HomePlow 26500 Snow Plow is essentially the cream of the crop amongst our Best Snow Plows list. The best Meyer snow plow made ships directly to your home ready to go, as it’s fully pre-assembled and ready to be affixed to your 1/2 ton pickup or SUV with minimal effort.
The 26500 features a 90-inch blade which equates to a whopping 7’6″ of coverage. The kit features integrated wheels for easy on and off storage of the plow. And unlike many other models the 26500 sports full hydraulic control that offers blade movement going up, down, left, and right, straight from your truck’s cab.
The up/down plow motion is hardwired and the right/left plow motion is full-powered hydraulic, mimicking the controls that commercial plow operators enjoy.
As with all basic Meyer models, the 26500 comes equipped with the Quick-Link mounting system, ensuring that it’s a breeze to get off and on. And the Dura Slick paint that’s applied makes the snow roll right off when plowing snow. With all these features and more, it’s no wonder this model is considered one of the best snow plows for 1/2 ton pickups out there.
Find more 90-Inch Meyer 26500 Snow Plow information and reviews here.
2. 88-Inch DK2 Avalanche Elite Snow Plow Kit
Pros:
- Kit includes an upgraded 3,000 pound winch to easily set the plow.
- Best bang for your buck as far as plow size to dollars goes.
- Universal T-Frame ensures a fit for every make and model.
- Comes with an upgraded wireless remote for easy positional changes.
- Just a 1-year warranty.
- Manual lever shifts the blade left to right instead hydraulic controls.
- Assembly required.
The 88-Inch DK2 Avalanche Elite Snow Plow Kit is one of the best of the bunch as far as DK2 plows go – which is impressive in itself. Inside the box, you’ll find the 88-inch plow, obviously. But also a hardened steel cutting edge scraper, a rubber snow deflector, polymer-wrapped wire rope plow markers, skid shoes, an easy storage castor kit, and a 3,000-pound wireless electric winch.
The kit proves easy to mount on most trucks and SUVs with a 2-inch Class 3 mount receiver. And the flip-down wheel castors help to easily attach, remove, and roll away into storage.
The rubber deflector helps to maintain visibility during plowing. The plow markers ensure you know exactly where the blade is at all times. Trip springs ensure shock absorption across uneven terrain. And at 88-inches, the plow blade should be able to handle whatever driveway or small lot you need it for.
The Avalanche Elite isn’t the cheapest plow on our list. But it’s certainly one of the most reliable and should be able easily handle whatever local terrain you need it for.
Find more 88-Inch DK2 Avalanche Elite Universal T-Frame Snow Plow Kit information and reviews here.
3. 88-Inch DK2 Summit II Elite Snow Plow Kit
Pros:
- 88-inch blade is more than enough for any home or small commercial operation.
- Electric actuator handles up and down lifting from inside your cab.
- Easily mountable to most SUVs and trucks.
- Just a 1-year warranty.
- Manual left, right, and center adjustments instead of being hydraulically remote controlled.
- One of ourl list's more expensive offerings - but it's worth it.
The 88-Inch DK2 Summit II Elite Snow Plow Kit looks like it may just be the best of the best as far as DK2 plows go. At 88-inches, it can easily handle whatever local area that you need plowed. But it differs from other DK2 models by offering a wireless actuator for the utmost reliability. Not to mention that it’s currently the largest plow that DK2 offers across its entire line.
Just like the company’s other models, you can easily mount the plow thanks to the custom mounting brackets that ensure a reliable fit. And the attached castors flip down to help for a simple install, removal, and storage process.
Manual levers allow the operator to adjust the plow from left to right. The steel adjustable skid shoes help to give you the desired height you’re looking for. There’s a rubber deflector to aid visibility by preventing errant snow spread. Pole markers ensure you know exactly where your plow blade is at all times. And the included trip springs help to absorb any shock to the blade caused by uneven surfaces.
The Summit II Elite is nowhere near the most expensive plow on our list. But it is pretty comparable to the best of the best. Consider this offering from DK2 when choosing amongst the best of the best snow plows this year.
Find more 88-Inch DK2 Summit II Elite Snow Plow Kit with Actuator information and reviews here.
4. 84-Inch Access SnowSport Heavy Duty Utility Plow Package
Pros:
- Model specific front mount ensures proper installation.
- One of the more cost-efficient plows on our list.
- Plow package should include everything you need to move that snow.
- Oversized tires could present fitment issues.
- Trucks with lift kits could have issues with fitting as well.
- A bit of a generic look to it.
Access’ 84-Inch SnowSport Heavy Duty Utility Plow Package is one of the more cost-efficient plows on our Best Snow Plows list. At its size, it can still handle plowing a great deal of area. Yet it’s one of the cheapest complete plow kits you’ll find.
Included in the package is the aluminum plow blade, push frame, hardware kit, angling interceptor, and a 2-inch model-specific front mount. You’ll just need to contact the store ahead of purchase to relay what type of vehicle you’re purchasing the plow for.
The plow is easy to assemble and is perfect for taking care of areas such as your driveway or small local parking lots. If that’s all you need to be done, don’t waste your money on the big boys. Grab this 84-Inch Access SnowSport Heavy Duty Utility Plow Package instead.
Find more 84-Inch Access Snow Sport Heavy Duty Utility Plow Package information and reviews here.
5. 84-Inch DK2 Storm Snow Plow
Pros:
- Electric winch is included in the package.
- Also comes with wiring harness, deflector, steel scraper blade, and skid shoes.
- Save yourself some cash by purchasing the older, still comparable Storm model.
- Just a 1-year manufacturers warranty.
- There's a newer model in the Storm II, but really little difference.
- Does not come with a wireless remote. Manual adjustments only.
While not this model, on our list of the best snow plows is the 84-Inch DK2 Storm II Elite Snow Plow Kit. But if you want to save yourself a bit of cash, there’s little difference between the Storm II Elite and the original 84-Inch DK2 Storm Snow Plow.
The original Storm comes with everything you’ll need to get your vehicle plowing; the plow itself, electric winch, wiring harness, deflector, steel scraper blade, and skid shoes – they’re all here.
The plow’s blade is 84-inches. And while that’s not the biggest on our Best Snow Plows list, it’s certainly more than enough. It comes equipped with the 3,000 pound winch to handle hauling. The snow deflector helps to maintain visibility while the snow is flying. And the included skid shoes ensure stability in your drive while the plow is pushing snow out of the way.
The plow is also powder coated with UV protective paint. This helps to ensure that both the salt and the sun don’t prove to be an issue over time. And don’t be scared of the older model either. The Storm Snow Plow is more than sufficient to handle all your local plowing needs at a reasonable cost.
Find more 84-Inch DK2 Storm Snow Plow information and reviews here.
6. 84-Inch DK2 Storm II Elite Snow Plow Kit
Pros:
- Super easy mounting with any 2" receiver.
- Cheaper than many other models with comparable features.
- Comes included with scraper, deflector, plow markers, skid shoes, a wireless actuator and more.
- Just a 1-year limited warranty.
- Horizontal manuervering is all manual.
- Does little more than the original Storm but runs a bit more expensive.
At 84-inches, the DK2 Storm II Elite Snow Plow Kit is more than enough plow for any local situation. The electric actuator easily lifts the blade up and down to yrou liking while you sitting toasty in your cab with a coffee or hot chocolate in hand. But should you need horizontal adjustments, the blade can be angled manually at three different lockings positions; straight on, to the right, and to the left.
Just like all DK2 plows, the kit is super easy to mount as long as your truck or SUV sports a 2″ front mount. Whether you’re ready to put the plow on or take it off, the flip-down castors ensure super easy maneuverability to get the job started or finished.
The rubber deflector included helps to shield snow spray from inhibiting your visibility. Plow markers are attached so that you always know exactly where your blade is sitting. The all-steel skid shoes help to control the plow’s height and limit any scraping. And wireless actuator can withstand extreme temperatures while controlled from afar thanks to the included remote.
The Storm II is the perfect hybrid between DK2’s most expensive and least expensive models. If you’re looking for is something middle of the road, the Snow II Elite is your go-to plow.
Find more 84-Inch DK2 Storm II Elite Snow Plow Kit with Actuator information and reviews here.
7. 80-Inch Meyer HomePlow 24000 Snow Plow
Pros:
- Quick Link mounting system makes getting it on and off your vehicle a breeze.
- Dura Slick paint ensure snow doesn't stick.
- Arrives pre-assembled in a crate.
- Integrated wheels for easy storage.
- 80-inch blade is on the smaller end for 1/2 ton pickups.
- No hydraulic left to right movment like the Meyer 26500.
- Pretty expensive for its size compared to the competition.
The 80-Inch Meyer HomePlow 24000 Snow Plow is essentially the little brother of the company’s impressive 90-inch 26500. But that doesn’t mean the plow isn’t impressive in its own right.
Via Meyers’ Quick Link Mounting System, hooking the 24000 up to any 2-inch receiver hitch is super simple. The company promises you can attach or detach the snow plow in under a minute without the need for any additional tools. And the integrated wheels make rolling this bad boy in and out of storage a breeze.
The 24000 features an electric lift system that comes with a wireless controller. So you can direct your plow’s blade up and down from the comfort of truck or SUV’s warm cabin. And it also sports auto-angling so that your plow’s blade will adjust to the left or right according to the snow it encounters.
This model also comes with Meyers’ Dura Slick paint applied. This ensures that the snow will roll off smoothly from the plow blade rather than sticking to the edges and clogging up your progress. And it, of course, the 24000 comes equipped plow markers so you can easily tell where your plow is sitting without having to move from your vehicle’s seat.
While the 24000 doesn’t quite have all the bells and whistles that the 26500 does, you can easily save yourself around a cool grand by going with the smaller model that will certainly still do the job, and do it well.
Find more 80-Inch Meyer HomePlow Auto Angle Electric Snow Plow information and reviews here.
8. 66-Inch Denali Pro UTV Snow Plow and Hydroturn with 2-inch Receiver Plow Mount
Pros:
- One of the best UTV/SxS plows you'll find.
- Everything you need should be included.
- Fits the majority of UTV/SxS models.
- Looks great.
- Winch is not included to raise and lower plow blade.
- 66-inches is the smallest on our list, but should be perfect for your UTV/SxS.
- 3 year warranty is a bit short for expensive investment.
This 66-Inch Denali Pro UTV Snow Plow and Hydroturn with 2-inch Receiver Plow Mount is the ideal candidate for those looking to affix a plow onto their utility vehicle or side-by-side. It features a country-style plow blade comprised of 12 gauge steel. And it includes everything you’ll need with the plow blade, hydro-turn, wear bar, rubber flap, stabilizer bar, plow markers, skid feet, push tubes, mount plate and installation hardware all packed right in.
The plow fits a wide range of UTV and SxS models. Specifically referenced are the Ranger, Brutus, General, RZR, Gator, Cub Cadet, Kubota RTV, Big Red, Pioneer, CanAm Commander, Maverick, Arctic Cat Prowler, Wildcat 1000, Rhino, Wolverine, Viking, Mule, and Teryx. So if you own one of these you should be all set if you pick the 66-Inch Denali Pro UTV Snow Plow up.
It’s a great looking plow that comes in the pictured red, but also black and yellow too. There’s also a sand-blasted and powder-coated finish to it with an epoxy primer and TGIC polyester top coating for corrosion prevention from salt and sun over time.
Find more 66-Inch Denali Pro UTV Snow Plow and Hydroturn with 2-inch Receiver Plow Mount information and reviews here.
