11 Best Turkey Fryers: Your Holiday Guide (2019)

The Bayou Classic Big Bird 44-Quart Turkey Frying Kit is one of the largest turkey fryers on our list. It’s pretty massive with its 20 gauge 44-quart stainless steel cooking pot. It sports a vented stainless steel lid for proper venting, as well as an aluminum perforated poultry rack, and a grab hook too for easy withdrawal of your meat.

Also included in the package is a thermometer, stainless seasoning injector, and an insulated glove for safe handling while cooking. All the included accessories are dishwasher safe, making clean up a breeze. And due to its size, the Big Bird can handle big birds in excess of 25+ pounds.

But don’t just look at this 44-quart behemoth as just a mere turkey fryer. Bayou Classic touts that it can also serve as a boiler, a fryer, a steamer, and even the basis of a home brewing kit. So be a hero next Thanksgiving by providing your guests with some fresh home-brewed beer, and a fresh deep-fried turkey. Just be careful – you’ll likely be hosting Thanksgiving for years to come.