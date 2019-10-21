11 Best Turkey Fryers: Your Holiday Guide (2019)

Every year, it seems like more and more folks decide to deep fry their bird for Thanksgiving or Christmas. If you’ve been thinking about giving it a whirl yourself this holiday, we’ve gathered the 11 best turkey fryers below to help make the decision easier.
1. Bayou Classic Big Bird 44-Quart Turkey Frying KitPrice: $254.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- An absolutely huge turkey fryer handling 25+ pound birds.
- The 20 gauge steel pot is as sturdy as they come.
- The kit can also serve as a boiler, steam, and even a home brewing kit.
- It may be too large for some as the pot is said to take 6-gallons of oil for a 20+ pound turkey.
- Some concern of the poultry rack not being able strong enouch to handle larger sized birds.
- With a larger turkey fryer comes larger dangers if proper precautions aren't taken.
The Bayou Classic Big Bird 44-Quart Turkey Frying Kit is one of the largest turkey fryers on our list. It’s pretty massive with its 20 gauge 44-quart stainless steel cooking pot. It sports a vented stainless steel lid for proper venting, as well as an aluminum perforated poultry rack, and a grab hook too for easy withdrawal of your meat.
Also included in the package is a thermometer, stainless seasoning injector, and an insulated glove for safe handling while cooking. All the included accessories are dishwasher safe, making clean up a breeze. And due to its size, the Big Bird can handle big birds in excess of 25+ pounds.
But don’t just look at this 44-quart behemoth as just a mere turkey fryer. Bayou Classic touts that it can also serve as a boiler, a fryer, a steamer, and even the basis of a home brewing kit. So be a hero next Thanksgiving by providing your guests with some fresh home-brewed beer, and a fresh deep-fried turkey. Just be careful – you’ll likely be hosting Thanksgiving for years to come.
Find more Bayou Classic Big Bird 44-Quart Turkey Frying Kit information and reviews here.
2. Masterbuilt Professional Series Butterball XXL Electric FryerPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The ability to fry a 22-pound turkey indoors is a thing of myths. But the XXL makes it a reality.
- Uses far less oil than tradition fryers for a much healthier meal.
- Available in platinum, black, and cinnamon.
- The detachable magnetic plug helps to keep the kitchen safe.
- Needs to be placed in a well ventilated area.
- Expensive, but worth it.
- Indoor frying of this size is always slightly dangerous.
The Masterbuilt Professional Series Butterball XL Electric Fryer wowed with the ability to fry substantially sized poultry right from inside your home. So, Masterbuilt decided to one-up themselves, thus creating the Masterbuilt Professional Series Butterball XXL Electric Fryer.
The XXL does everything the XL did and more. Instead of a 20-pound turkey, the XXL can handle up to 22-pounds. The digital control panel and timer are easier to read and use. And it’s also available in a range of colors, including platinum, black, and cinnamon.
The package comes with an aluminum basket with patented drain clips to easily get rid of excess oil. And when finished cooking, the drain valve in the back will easily rid you of the old oil from within, making cleanup a breeze. Just don’t forget that you can also use the XXL to steam vegetables, boil potatoes, and much more around the kitchen too.
Find more Masterbuilt Professional Series Butterball XXL Electric Fryer information and reviews here.
3. Bayou Classic 44-Quart Grand Gobbler Turkey Frying KitPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large enough to handle turkeys up to 25-pounds in size.
- Stainless steel components ensure durability.
- Reasonably priced for it's size.
- Doesn't include as many accessories as the Bayou Classic Big Bird 44-Quart Turkey Frying Kit does.
- The 44-quart stockpot requires a lot of oil.
- A little pricey.
If you plan to fry up a larger turkey this year, the Bayou Classic 44-Quart Grand Gobbler Turkey Frying Kit should have you covered. The stainless steel stockpot comes with welded handles to ensure it can handle the combined weight of your oil and bird. And with the ability to cook up to a 25-pound turkey, that could be a lot.
The 14-inch wide cooking surface heats the fryer’s pot up quickly. And with the 14-inch diameter top, you should have no issues fitting any tubby turkey within it. The lid comes included, as does Bayou Classic’s patented poultry rack, lift hook, flavor injector, and thermometer.
The Grand Gobbler is a great investment for those looking to fry a turkey this holiday season. Because you won’t just put it away until your next seasonal gathering. You can use it regularly to cook up a country boil, make a large batch of chili for that upcoming cookoff, make large portions of stew or soup, and everything in between. It can fry, boil, and steam, making it one of the most versatile additions to your cooking arsenal.
Find more Bayou Classic 44- Quart Grand Gobbler Turkey Frying Kit information and reviews here.
4. Masterbuilt Professional Series Butterball XL Electric FryerPrice: $115.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No propane - no flame. The electric component of this fryer makes it safer than most.
- The magnetic breakaway cord is another safety feature that sets this model apart.
- It can fry a turkey that's up to 20-pounds with delicious results.
- Very fast cook times.
- Frees up your oven for a much more efficient cooking session.
- Could be dangerous using this large of a fryer indoors. Use caution.
- The fryer gives off a lot of steam and will required a well ventilated area if used indoors.
- The electric component may take away from the fun of the outdoor fryer for some.
While most turkey fryers aren’t safe to operate indoors, the Masterbuilt Professional Series Butterball XL Electric Fryer looks to be one of the few exceptions to that rule. Because it’s electric-powered instead of propane, Masterbuilt was able to concoct a design that proves to be safe resting upon your kitchen countertop. And the tout that their fryer can handle some sized turkeys in roughly an hour.
The Butterball XL Electric Fryer can cook a turkey up to 20-pounds in size, and it does so with a 1/3 less oil. You could also use it to fry up to 5-pounds of wings, handle a large seafood boil, and even steam your veggies. And the included basket drain clips and dual thermostat controls allow you safe and easy access to your bird while cooking without having to worry about any flames that propane could potentially bring.
Masterbuilt has safety features that are built-in such as the magnetic breakaway cord. The rear of the fryer sports an oil drain valve for super easy clean-up. And all the components of the fryer are dishwasher safe to ensure you won’t spend hours trying to clean its components after every meal.
Find more Masterbuilt Professional Series Stainless Steel Fryer XL information and reviews here.
5. Bayou Classic 32-Quart Complete Stainless Steel Deluxe Turkey Fryer KitPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 32-quart pot ensure that the fryer can handle the majority of turkeys.
- Versatile to the point that it can fry, steam, and boil your food.
- Comes with an additional 10-inch frying pot and a slew of accessories.
- Cooking sizes are limited to what can fit in the 14-inch diameter pot.
- The ability to brew within the pot is sadly not recommended.
- 32-quarts is still plenty large to cause a dangerous situation if you're not cooking with safety.
If the Bayou Classic Big Bird 44-Quart Turkey Frying Kit is just too large of a frying kit, then the step down to the Bayou Classic 32-Quart Complete Stainless Steel Deluxe Turkey Fryer Kit should prove to be the perfect fit for your home.
The 32-quart pot will handle turkeys still large in size. As long as they can fit into the pot’s 14″ diameter cooking surface, you’re good to get frying. In addition to the 32-quart fryer, there’s also a 10-quart stainless fry pot to accompany it. The kit comes with a perforated poultry rack for both the 32-quart fryer and the 10-inch pot. There’s also a grab hook, and a 12-inch thermometer that can handle temps up to 750-degrees.
With the included 48-inch braided hose, you should have no issues reaching your propane tank. So with all these things included, the Bayou Classic 32-Quart Complete Stainless Steel Deluxe Turkey Fryer Kit is one of the best middle-sized fryers on our list.
Find more Bayou Classic 32-Quart Complete Stainless Steel Deluxe Turkey Fryer Kit information and reviews here.
6. Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-Less Liquid Propane Turkey FryerPrice: $125.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lack of oil means a healthier and safer cook with little to no mess.
- The 22-piece accessory kit includes a ton of great additions.
- The heavy-duty cover ensure that nothing with harm your Char-Broil fryerk, even when the elements are at thier wickedest.
- It's a smaller fryer as it can only handle up to a 16-pound turkey.
- Many may prefer a fryer that utilizes oil.
- Some assembly required.
The Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-Less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer is quite the package. It not only comes with the oil-less turkey fryer that can handle up to a 16-pound bird. But it does so with TRU-Infrared cooking technology which fries the turkey without the use of messy and unhealthy oils.
This particular package also comes with a 22-piece accessory kit. Outside of the cooker, cooking basket, lifter, meat thermometer, lid, and cooking guide, a ton of extra goodies are included too. You’ll find 4 boneless rib hooks, 2 leg racks, 6 easy-out rib hoosk, 8 skewers, an easy-load kabob holder, and a basket lifter. Everything mentioned is comprised of easy to clean and dishwasher safe stainless steel. And with the extra accessories, you can hang up to 12 legs or wings with the leg racks at a time. Talk about cooking efficiency, eh?
The package also includes a Char-Broil The Big Easy Turkey Fryer Cover. It consists of heavy-duty grey PVC and is fantastic at repelling water, snow, wind, and debris. There’s a vent to prevent condensation, and it wipes clean super easily with a damp cloth.
Find more Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer with 22-Piece Accessory Kit and Cover information and reviews here.
7. Cirocco 30-Quart Stainless Steel Turkey Fryer Steamer KitPrice: $229.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- An impressive assortment of accessories which includes a 10-quart pot and steamer basket.
- Stainless Steel construction ensures long-term durability.
- 55,000 BTU burner makes getting dinner done quick.
- The 20-pound maximum won't handle as much as other fryers on our list.
- A bit on the expensive side.
- Not a very well known brand.
This Cirocco 30-Quart Stainless Steel Turkey Fryer Steamer Kit is a robust arrangement that should include essentially everything you need in a great frying kit. The heavy-duty fryer can hold birds up to 20-pounds in size. The 12″ probe thermometer will check your turkey up to 750-degrees. And with 55,000 BTUs of burner strength, you’ll have dinner ready in no time.
The package includes a perforated rack with a lift hook to pull your poultry out. There’s also a 3-piece skewer set, as well as a 1-ounce marinade injector so that you can fill your turkey with taste during every cook.
The kit also includes a 10-quart pot that’s ideal for steaming seafood and vegetables. With that, in addition to the 30-quart fryer, you likely won’t need much more to get most of your cooking done for your holidays. But Cirocco’s fryer/steamer/boiler is certainly efficient enough to handle a ton of your day to day cooking too if you so choose.
Find more Cirocco 30-Quart Stainless Steel Turkey Fryer Steamer Kit information and reviews here.
8. King Kooker 29-Quart Turkey Fryer KitPrice: $102.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable.
- 33,000 BTU heat strength.
- The 11-quart aluminum fry pan is a nice addition.
- The kit doesn't include as many accessories as some of the other offerings do.
- The 12" diameter pot may limit some turkey sizes.
- The pots are made of aluminum which isn't quite as strong as the stainless steel options on our list.
This King Kooker 29-Quart Turkey Fryer Kit is one of the more inexpensive turkey frying kits on our list for the size of the cooker. The aluminum turkey pot can cook a bird up to 20-pounds outdoors. Or you can utilize it to cook tons of different things in a variety of different ways.
If you’re cooking up something that you don’t want to fry, you can instead fill your pot up with water to make a delicious seafood boil. The set also can serve as a steamer for your lobsters, shrimp, crabs, and veggies. And the included 11-quart aluminum fry pan can handle your smaller fried dishes such as wings or fish filets.
The cast burner reaches up to 33,000 BTU, so the propane cooker certainly has some strength to it. The included basket has a heat resistant handle for safety. There’s a deep-fry thermometer so you know exactly when your oil is ready to cook. The turkey rack and lifting hook make pulling your poultry out a breeze. And the propane regulator has a battery-operated timer to make sure it doesn’t run unnecessarily.
King Kooker‘s turkey fryer kit really is a strong offering on our list. Consider it as your companion when cooking for the holidays this year.
Find more King Kooker Portable Propane Outdoor Deep Frying/Boiling Package with 2 Aluminum Pots information and reviews here.
9. Taltintoo20 30-Quart Turkey Deep Fryer KitPrice: $179.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 30-quart pot looks very secure while cooking.
- Includes marinade injector, lift hook, thermometer, and 10-quart steamer basket.
- 55,000 BTU cast iron burn will get your cooking done quick.
- 20-pound size restriction eliminates cooking of big birds.
- The aluminum pot likely isn't as durable as our stainless steel listings.
- Limited accessories for the price.
- Lesser known brand name than others.
Taltintoo20’s 30-Quart Turkey Deep Fryer Kit is a powerful no-frills 6-piece set that gets dinner done efficiently thanks to its 55,000 BTU burner. The setup includes the 30-quart pot, a 10-quart pot and steamer basket, a 100-750-degree thermometer, a perforated poultry rack with a lift hook, and a 1-ounce marinade injector to ensure your bird is filled with deliciousness.
This fryer looks to be potentially more secure than most. It sports a set of metallic arms that raise from its stand and extend around the 30-quart pot to keep it in place. And the 5 PSI adjustable regulator and hose are CSA approved for safety.
Find more Taltintoo20 30-Quart Turkey Deep Fryer Kit information and reviews here.
10. BestMassage 30-Quart Turkey Fryer KitPrice: $72.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the most inexpensive fryers on our list.
- Sleek looking design.
- 54,000 BTU cooking power should be plenty.
- Exterior paint promises to be rust proof.
- CSA certified.
- Limited accessories.
- No included basket for steaming/boiling purposes.
- Aluminum build isn't quite as sturdy as stainless steel.
If you’re on a tight budget but still want to pick-up one of the best turkey fryers you can ahead of the holidays, then the BestMassage 30-Quart Turkey Fryer Kit might just be your best bet.
The 30-quart pot should handle turkeys up to about 20-pounds in weight. And the 4-inch cast iron 54,000 BTU burner should have them cooked up in no time.
The aluminum pot measures in at 15.4-inches high with a 14-inch diameter cooking surface. BestMessage’s fryer also incorporates their patent-pending canister designed cooker too for better heat retention, meaning you won’t blow through your propane quicker than you should.
A thermometer is also included in the kit. As well as a turkey hanger hook and a wide-handle lifting hook so that you can easily, and safely, place and pull your poultry from the hot oil.
BestMassage’s fryer isn’t the most extravagant on our list. But it’s certainly more than capable of getting your dinner cooked, while also keeping it light on your wallet.
Find more BestMassage 30-Quart Turkey Fryer Kit information and reviews here.
11. Chard 30-Quart Turkey Frying KitPrice: $62.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super inexpensive.
- Auto shutoff regulator and hose provides satey and prevents gas leaks.
- 17-inch steel tripod stand ensures your burner is stable.
- Limited accessories.
- A maximum of an 18-pound turkey is recommended.
- 50,000 BTUs isn't bad, but it's one of the lowest on our list.
The Chard 30-Quart Turkey Frying Kit is all about efficiency. It’s the cheapest turkey fryer on our list, yet it still more than capable of cooking you a delicious dinner.
With it’s 50,000 BTU cast-iron gas burner to heat it up, the Chard stockpot can handle turkeys up to 18-pounds in size. The burner’s steel tripod design helps to ensure safety and stability. And the included auto-shutoff regulator and hose maintains accurate temperate control while making sure that your propane doesn’t leak.
The kit also includes a 12-inch thermometer so you know when your oil is good to go. And there’s also a poultry rack and saftey hanger so that you can easily get your turkey in and out of the fryer when it’s ready.
Find more Chard 30-Quart Turkey Frying Kit information and reviews here.
Once you've chosen your favorite of the best turkey fryers from our list...
It's important to understand how dangerous these fryers can be if proper precautions aren't taken. So following a simple set of tips to ensure a safe cooking process is a must.
You'll want to wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, as well as closed-toed shoes to make sure oil can't easily access and burn your skin.
It's also important to be wary of any overhanging awnings or limbs above your cooker. Always cook outdoors and in a clear environment.
Be sure that your conscientious of your turkey fryers fill line. Overfilling your pot with oil can cause it to overflow which leads to a slew of very dangerous problems.
You always want to be sure that your turkey is completely thawed out and dry before lowering slowly into your cooker. The temperature should be set a 325-degrees. And you should always make sure to turn off your fryer's gas line before placing a turkey inside the pot to cook.
Following these instructions will lead you to a safe cooking environment that will surely deliver a scrumptious bird to the dinner table.
Use that cooker like you mean it and make your deep fried turkey recipe the best it can be with some of these recommended ingredients:
- Fire & Flavor Turkey Brining Kit
- Cajun Injector Turkey Frying Spice Kit
- Healthy Harvest Sunflower Cooking Oil
