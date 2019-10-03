15 Best Christmas Pickle Ornaments

This pickle has a traditional look and is handmade the same way as pickle ornaments were back when the custom became popular in the 1880s.

Their pickle ornaments have been the company’s best-selling ornament every year in a row since they opened in 1979.

Old World Christmas glass ornaments are blown by mouth into hand-carved molds, just like they were 100 years ago. Once cooled, they are hand-painted and carefully packaged.

This one has plenty of little bumps and true-to-life rendering for a realistic pickle shape. The deep green has a slight metallic finish.

It’s 3.5 inches long, two inches wide, and 1.5 inches thick.