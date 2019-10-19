13 Best Frozen 2 Posters Available Right Now

The Frozen 2 Elsa and Anna in the Mist Framed Poster may just be the most awesome design amongst our posters list. The artwork is powerful, portraying Anna and Elsa venturing into unknown territory with a foreboding mist surrounding them. Wherever they are, it’s obvious that all the foliage that we’ve been seeing glimpses of through the upcoming sequel’s marketing is perhaps leading to this very location.

This specific offering from Trends International comes in at 22-inches wide by 34-inches high. It’s bordered by a slick-looking black border. But this size poster is also available with a mahogany or white frame too. And all of them come equipped with a metal sawtooth hanger on the rear to ensure mounting is magically easy.

Because the poster is framed, it will last much longer than exposed prints. So even well after Frozen 2 departs the theaters, you’ll have this incredible poster ready to stand the test of time.