15 Best German Christmas Pyramids: Your Ultimate List

Naturally, nothing is more on-theme for Christmas than a nativity scene, and this pyramid features the Holy Family, wisemen, and animals.

Richard Glaesser is one of the best-known producers of Christmas pyramids, using traditional turned wood figurines made in Seiffen, Germany. This pyramid comes from that tradition, with a muted and natural color palette with simple snowflake and star decorations.

The outer ring of this one-tier design features those who would come to greet the infant Jesus, while Joseph, Mary and the baby appear on an inner ring. This pyramid measures 10.5 inches tall and nine inches wide and uses four taper-style candles.