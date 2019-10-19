11 Best The Rise of Skywalker Posters You Can Buy

The Skywalker saga comes to an end in December when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally arrives in theaters. As the final of nine films in this portion of the Star Wars universe, it’s sure to be packed with intense action and emotional moments. So below, we’ve compiled a collection of the most awesome Rise of Skywalker posters to help add to the excitement leading up to the saga’s final bow.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The price is a little steep, but nothing else on our list really compares to this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rey v. Kylo with Emperor Canvas Print. The canvas is impressive in size with measurements of roughly 53-inches tall to 35-inches wide. It depicts an upcoming battle between light and dark as Rey and Kylo go toe-to-toe on a derelict craft – perhaps the crashed Death Star if the trailers are to be believed.
Looming ominously over the duo is the shrouded face of Emporer Sheeve Palpatine, aka Darth Sidious. We don’t quite know whether the thought to be deceased Emporer actually plays a prominent role in Episode 9, but the latest trailer certainly suggests he does.
The printed canvas is wrapped around a wooden frame, and it’s ready to be hung right out of the packaging. Whether you know someone that’s a Star Wars fan big or small, this canvas is an absolutely amazing addition to their home decor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s only one impressive horizontal print on our best Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posters list. But one is all you need when the design is this good.
The print from Trends Posters measures in at 22-inches tall by 34-inches wide. It depicts the light side of the force going head to head with the dark side of the force. Rey is, of course, leading the light on the left. While Kylo charges with the power of the dark side on the right.
Behind Rey, you’ll find the friendly side of Episode 9’s roster. Members include Poe, Finn, Chewbacca, Lando, C-3P0, R2-D2, BB-8, some pilots above and a few others. The dark side consists of numerous airborne TIE pilots, a legion of stormtroopers, and of course, the Knights of Ren backing their master.
The poster is encompassed by a fashionable barnwood frame that sports a metal sawtooth hanger on the rear for easy mounting. If you’re looking for a Star Wars decoration to dominate your wall ahead of Episode IX’s release, you’ve found the poster you’ve been looking for.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Full Cast Poster is one of just a couple on our list that replicates what you’ll find on the walls of your local cinema. It showcases what’s essentially the primary cast of the upcoming blockbuster. Rey and Ren are mirroring figures on the sheet. Rey with the Skywalker blue lightsaber being held down to the right. Ren with his red lightsaber going down to the left.
You’ll find quite a few support characters on the poster as well. The Knights of Ren are featured prominently just behind their master. Poe and Finn both occupy some real estate. C-3P0 is oddly shown carrying some sort of large assault rifle blaster. Chewbacca is just behind Rey. And behind him is the new character Jannah whom we don’t know much about yet. The same goes with Keri Russell’s Zorii Bliss who we also know little about.
The background is riddled with an array of fighter ships. And the foreground sports an army of red stormtroopers ready for battle. The poster really does a great job selling the point that the end is near for the Skywalker saga.
This particular poster is 22-inches wide by 34-inches tall. It features a slick black frame, though you can also order it in mahogany, white, or unframed too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for gorgeous simplicity, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Logo Poster is the perfect poster for you. As first unveiled during D23, the poster sports the iconic Star Wars logo in blue with The Rise of Skywalker instilled within it.
The poster and the Episode IX logo it features is a call back to all eight episodes that have come before it. It’s simply the movie’s title up top, a starry background throughout the rest, and the film’s release date of “December” at the bottom.
Trends Posters places the 22-inch wide by 34-inch tall poster with a slick black frame. The image is printed directly atop a 3/16-inch lightweight foam board. And the back of the black frame even features metal sawtooth hangers for simple placement on your wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s easy to get hyped for Episode IX when you sit back and admire this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rey v. Kylo with Emporer Framed Poster. The design gets to the crux of the Skywalker saga’s final installment. Rey v. Kylo. One on one – with the dark Emporer Palpatine seemingly back and looming once again over everything.
The poster, with dimensions of 22-inches wide by 34-inches high, is encased within a fine looking barnwood frame. The rear of the frame sports a metal sawtooth hanger too. So hanging the artwork on your wall of choice is as easy as Kylo throwing a temper tantrum.
This print’s design is so awesome you’ll find it elsewhere on our list in canvas form. So whether you want it the print on canvas or simply within a frame, we’ve got you covered.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gorgeous looking Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rey Poster puts the modern trilogy’s hero in the spotlight right where she belongs. The character has a blaster by her side, the Skywalker blue lightsaber in her hand, and a look of sheer determination to rid the world of evil on her face.
The background of the poster is mostly silver with white accents. But there’s a large portion to the left that show’s Rey’s profile once again in blue. Her name is written along the bottom left. And The Resistance’s logo is in the bottom right.
This poster, designed to bring out the hero in all of us, sits within a clean black frame and sports measurements of 22-inches wide by 34-inches high. If you have a Rey superfan in your life that just can’t wait to feast their eyes on Episode IX, they’ll be sure to fall in love with this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rey Poster print.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Force is all about balance. So when you have light, you must therefore have dark. And this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Poster is certainly the yang to Rey’s yin.
The print is strong in the dark side of the force with its silver background and dominant red color scheme. Kylo stands solo, looking down toward the ground seemingly a bit despondent. His helmet is cracked and glows red following his outburst in The Last Jedi. He holds his iconic red lightsaber in his hand, while the poster posits his helmet in crimson red in the background to accent the look.
The First Order logo rests in red in the bottom left of the poster, while the world Kylo runs along the border to the right. The print, which measures 22-inches wide by 34-inches tall, is encased in a clean black frame. And on the rear is a metal sawtooth hanger which ensures mounting it will be as simple as possible.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Knights of Ren are one of the modern trilogy’s most intriguing, yet mysterious portions of lore. We know this group of loyal soldiers plays a key component in the history of Ben Solo’s adaptation of the dark side. But we really know next to nothing about them personally outside of their allegiance to Kylo Ren. That’s certain to change with Episode IX, and this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Knights of Ren Framed Poster is ahead of the curve in giving the group the badass poster they deserve.
It’s unclear exactly who is who in Kylo’s following. But each of the Knights of Ren’s elite warriors has adapted rustic armoring with masks designed to follow in the look of their master, Kylo. The group of five sit at the center of the poster in a hologram type form. Kylo’s helmet then looms above them as their master and overseer. Beneath them, all is their title, “Knights of Ren”.
The 22-inch tall by 34-inch wide poster is encased in a perfectly complimenting gray barnwood frame. And on the reverse side is a metal sawtooth hanger to ensure the poster is easily mounted.
Whatever role the Knights of Ren end up playing in Episode IX, it’s hard to imagine that their presence can be any more awesome than this poster that portrays them.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This poster is a bit of a cheat being on a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posters list. But the design is so fantastic it couldn’t be helped. It’s obvious from the upcoming film’s trailers and various other posters that Emporer Palpatine, aka Darth Sidious, is to have some kind of role in the events of Episode IX. So why not select a poster of the dark lord himself for our collection?
The print takes the infamous moment of Palpatine torturing Luke with Force electricity from Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi and glorifies it. You can see the Sith Lord’s pure enjoyment in torturing the young Jedi. That is until Anakin Skywalker returns from the dead to save his dying son.
This particular poster, with dimensions of 22-inches wide by 34-inches tall, comes in a slick black frame. However, it can also be purchased in mahogany, silver, white, or unframed if that better suits your needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Full Cast Over Deathstar Poster may very well have more going on within it than any other The Rise of Skywalker poster on our list.
Rey and Kylo stand back to back in the center of the frame with their lightsabers held vertically beside them. Emporer Palpatine looms just above them overseeing the events in play below.
Beneath the light and dark duo are the rest of the primary cast. There are numerous ships, including the Millennium Falcon, soaring through the skies. All the important droids are here including C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8, and others. Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, the Knights of Ren, Zorii Bliss, Rose, Lando, and various stormtroopers are here too.
Below them all on the 24-inch wide by 36-inch tall poster, though subtly, are the remains of the final Death Star which was destroyed during the events of the initial trilogy. It’s a locale that’s certain to hold relevance when Episode IX hits theaters in December.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Our final inclusion on our list of the best Rise of the Skywalker posters is this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poster Book. The collection of 8.5-inch by 11-inch posters is perfect for the young Star Wars fan in your home.
You’ll find poster designs revolving around stormtroopers, Rey, Ren, R2-D2, the Knights of Ren, the various heroes, and numerous others. Each of the officially licensed posters are high-quality prints with crystal clear imagery.
There are a dozen smaller posters in total int he package. It’s the perfect inexpensive gift for any young Jedi looking to adorn their dwellings with some awesome Episode IX prints ahead of December’s highly anticipated release.