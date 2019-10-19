11 Best The Rise of Skywalker Posters You Can Buy

The price is a little steep, but nothing else on our list really compares to this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rey v. Kylo with Emperor Canvas Print. The canvas is impressive in size with measurements of roughly 53-inches tall to 35-inches wide. It depicts an upcoming battle between light and dark as Rey and Kylo go toe-to-toe on a derelict craft – perhaps the crashed Death Star if the trailers are to be believed.

Looming ominously over the duo is the shrouded face of Emporer Sheeve Palpatine, aka Darth Sidious. We don’t quite know whether the thought to be deceased Emporer actually plays a prominent role in Episode 9, but the latest trailer certainly suggests he does.

The printed canvas is wrapped around a wooden frame, and it’s ready to be hung right out of the packaging. Whether you know someone that’s a Star Wars fan big or small, this canvas is an absolutely amazing addition to their home decor.