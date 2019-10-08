7 Best Solar Christmas Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide

Go green this holiday season with solar Christmas lights. Not only are they better for the environment and won’t run up your electric bill, but solar powered Christmas lights are also a breeze to install with no extension cords needed.
I’ve broken down the pros and cons of the best solar light sets so you can choose the one that fits your needs. See the end of the article for a rundown of how to understand the technical specs, troubleshooting, and how solar lights work.
1. Solar Multi-Colored Christmas Lights (206.7 Feet)
Cons:
- 206.7 feet of lights
- Multi-colored
- 600 LED bulbs
- Storage wheels prevent tangles
- Eight light modes
- Eight to 12 hours of power
- Only comes in multi-colored
- Could be too many lights for some
- The mAh of solar panel isn't given
If you’ve got a lot of surface area to cover, this set gives you the longest available single string of solar powered lights on the list.
This string has 600 LED bulbs on a length of 206.7 feet of insulated wire. The lights have eight different modes including steady on, slow fade, twinkle, chasing, and sequential flash. These are controlled by a switch on the back of the solar panel.
While 200 feet of lights is a lot of deal with, it comes with two storage wheels, similar to the type you’d store a garden hose on, so you can unwind your lights to install them and then rewind them at the end of the season with less hassle.
You’ve got 9.9 feet of lead wire to the solar panel which gives you a decent amount of wiggle room for placing your panel in a good spot. The waterproof rating is IP44 meaning it is protected up to splashes of water from any direction so it can hold up to heavy rain without issue.
The lights have between eight and 12 hours of run time on a full charge although the listing doesn’t provide the mAh rating of the battery.
It’s a good choice for those looking to cover a tall outdoor Christmas tree or want to cover your house in solar lights with as few panels as possible.
Find more 206.7 Foot Multi-Colored String Lights information and reviews here.
2. Solar String Lights With Battery Backup (100 Feet)
Cons:
- Battery backup for cloudy days
- Choice of warm or cool white
- Comes with remote
- 100 feet with 300 LED bulbs
- Eight flashing modes
- Waterproof up to one meter
- Bulbs are a little small
- You may need more than 100 feet
- Not many colors to choose from
For those who live in cloudy or rainy areas without much sun, Christmas lights with a battery backup are a good choice.
This set from Homestarry runs on a solar rechargeable battery when solar power is available but when that battery runs out, the lights automatically switch over to three AA batteries (not included). That way if you have a few rainy (or snowy) days in a row, you can still have your Christmas lights on without needing to go out and make any adjustments.
Actually, once they’re set up, you don’t need to interact with them at all except to clean off the solar panel when needed because they come with a wireless remote. The remote can turn the lights on, off, and choose between one of eight flashing modes. It works through walls and up to 130 feet of distance.
The set comes with 100 feet of lights and 300 LED bulbs, so that’s one bulb every four inches. The bulbs are closer to fairy light size but still put out a decent amount of light.
These are extremely weather-proof and with a rating of IP67, they can be submerged in water up to one meter without damage.
They come in warm white and cool white.
If you need more colors or like the style but need more length, another brand carries similar lights at 165 feet long with 500 LED bulbs in blue.
Find more 100 Feet Solar String Lights information and reviews here.
3. Solar Icicle String Lights (36 Feet)
Cons:
- Festive icicle look
- 264 LED bulbs
- Eight flashing modes
- Weather-proof
- Remembers the last flashing mode you selected
- No colors to choose from
- 36 feet won't cover a house
- Not the brightest
If you love the classic icicle lights look but don’t want to deal with the electric bills or wires, you can now get the same effect with solar lights.
This 36-foot length of icicle lights has 264 warm white LED bulbs. It’s lovely for your eaves, deck, balcony, or fencing though you’ll want to make sure you measure out how much length you need.
There are eight different flashing modes and a memory function saves the last mode you selected so you don’t have to re-choose your favorite mode when the lights automatically turn back on the next night.
It has five feet of lead cord from the ground stake solar panel to the first lights and the extra feet of lead cord compared to other brands is very convenient.
The battery is easy to replace when it wears out in a few years and you’re looking at up to eight hours of run time on a full charge.
Find more 36-Foot Solar Icicle Sring Lights information and reviews here.
4. Solar Mesh Lighting (9.8 Feet by 6.6 Feet)
Cons:
- Mesh lighting is less work to put up
- Evenly spaced for you
- Weather-proof
- Eight lighting modes
- 1,200 mAh battery
- Three colors to choose from
- Not great for railings or all trees
- Not many color choices
- Still have to place the mesh straight
Mesh string lights are about as easy as it gets because you can cover a wide area with perfectly straight and evenly spaced lights with minimal effort.
These solar powered lights have 200 LED bulbs that cover an area of 9.8 feet by 6.6 feet. They’re great for covering shrubs and bushes or even a small home if you buy a number of them.
They come in three colors: warm white, bright white, and blue. There are eight flashing modes controlled by a button on the back of the solar panel for flashing patterns like dimming, chasing, and twinkling effects.
Each mesh sheet has a ground stake solar panel with a 3.3-foot lead wire to the mesh rectangle of lights. The 1,200 mAh battery in the panel has a run time of around eight hours.
5. Solar Color-Changing Spotlight Projectors (Sets of 2 or 4)
Cons:
- Lights up your home without lights on your home
- Nine color lighting options
- Ground or wall-mounted
- Comes in sets of two or four
- Can be repurposed for year round use
- Brighter than small bulbs
- Larger battery capacity
- Not traditional string lights
- Would need more than two for your whole home
- No twinkling modes
For those who want their house lit up but are dreading getting out a ladder to install lighting on your home–you don’t have to. These solar powered spotlights project colored lights onto your home without ever stepping on a ladder.
The spotlights have 18 LED bulbs on each light with nine different color options to select: red, green, dark blue, yellow, light blue, purple, white, a color-changing cycle of red to green to blue, and a color-changing cycle of all of the colors.
You can set up a pattern of red and green projectors or simply have a colorful shifting home lit up from below.
There are two installation options: a simple ground stake or a mounting bracket for mounting on a wall. The wall mount is nice for lighting walkways for the rest of the year.
The solar panel is highly adjustable to angle it toward the best sunlight and has a large battery capacity of 2,200 mAh so it should have no issue staying lit throughout the night.
It comes in sets of two projectors or four projectors. These are also great for lighting up yard decorations like Christmas inflatables.
Find more Color-Changing Spotlight Projectors information and reviews here.
6. Solar Star String Lights (34 Feet)
Cons:
- Unique star shape
- Up to 12 hours of run time on a full charge
- Eight flashing modes
- Can work as patio lights year-round
- Long lead wire
- 100 LED bulbs
- Will need more than one string to cover a home
- Star shape may be hard to see from the stright
- Stars have a front and back to them
For something a little more unique than plain bulbs, check out these solar-powered stars.
You get 100 LED stars, each one 1.5 inches in diameter. This set is 40 feet long in total with 34 feet of stars. The extra length is six feet of lead wire from the light to the solar panel.
The lights are made of a flat, transparent star with a bulb on the back of it so the stars do have a front and back from up close but you can’t really tell that from far away.
There are eight flashing modes to pick from and the lights can also work throughout the year as patio string lights. The high-efficiency panel as a run time of up to 12 hours.
Find more 34-Foot Solar Powered Star Lights information and reviews here.
7. Solar Powered LED Rope Lighting 2-Pack (66 Feet Total)
Cons:
- Long battery life
- Choice of colors
- Rope-style protects bulbs
- 66 total feet of rope
- Eight flashing modes
- Length is split into two different sets which affects flashing modes
- Not many colors available
- Not everyone likes the diffuse look of tube lighting
Rope lighting is easy to install and can hold up to rougher handling because the bulbs are encased in tubing making this a good choice for people with young children.
The rope style also has a slightly more diffuse look that makes the lights appear larger than the LED bulbs really are. Some people love this look and others don’t so it’s a matter of preference.
This lot comes with two sets of rope lighting, each 33 feet long with its own ground stake solar panel for a total of 200 LED bulbs and 66 feet of lighting. If you’re looking for a long length of lights or need the flashing patterns to be perfectly in sync, then this one probably isn’t for you.
You can get these sets in multi-color, cool white, and warm white. There are eight different flashing modes controlled by a button on the back of the solar panels but keep in mind that it will be tricky to get both sets flashing at exactly the same time.
The easily replaceable rechargeable battery can last all night on a full charge.
Find more 2 Pack of 33-Foot LED Rope Lighting information and reviews here.
Do solar powered Christmas lights really work?
Of course they do. All signs point to solar being a major energy source in the future. According to the Department of Energy, there is 23 times more solar power in use today in the United States than there was eight years ago. More and more devices in our lives are going solar and if you can use solar energy to power your home, why not a holiday display?
These lights use a solar panel to charge during the daylight hours and then automatically turn on when it gets dark, similar to garden pathway stake lights, but on a larger scale.
If you've had trouble with solar before, see the troubleshooting section below.
Is going solar worth it?
Without a doubt. I started using solar lights for the holidays six years ago and I'll never go back. They're convenient, money-saving, fast to install, and I don't feel like I'm harming the environment by decking my house out in lights.
Pretty much the only time solar isn't a great fit is if you are planning to cover your home in lights National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation-style. This is because the solar panels are designed to power the lights they come with so you generally can't connect more lights for a continuous line. You can still go all out with solar lights, but you'll need to pick up a couple of sets of lights with corresponding solar panels.
Advantages
- You don't have to worry about how to plug them in.
- No worries about mixing extension cords with rain and snow.
- They won't affect your electric bill. Once you buy them they work at zero cost.
- Conserving electricity is better for the environment.
- Can be reused next year.
- Many choices of colors, styles, and flashing patterns.
- Most have timers or automatic on/off settings with a light sensor.
Disadvantages
- They cost slightly more upfront than non-solar lights though this is offset by not needing to pay for the electricity they use.
- They do require at least some sun to shine their brightest.
- Solar lights tend to use LED bulbs which are more energy efficient but not as bright as the incandescent bulbs we grew up with. (However, most modern holiday lighting is LED so this isn't as big of a deal as it used to be.)
- Most cannot be daisy-chained for a single extra-long light strand.
- They don't come in the traditional extra-large bulbs.
How do solar lights work?
To get sciencey on you, solar power is really called Photovoltaic Electricity. Each photovoltaic cell is made up of one thin and one thick slice of silicon which are connected by wires. One slice is chemically treated to make it hold onto a large number of electrons and the other is treated to have very few electrons.
When light hits these cells it causes the electrons to jump back and forth between the cells creating an electric current. This current is used to charge rechargeable batteries stored in the solar panel so that the lights can be run at night when there is no sun.
How long do solar lights last?
In terms of reusability, solar lights are generally good for two years of use before their rechargeable batteries get worn out and can no longer hold a charge. Luckily, those rechargeable batteries are easy and cheap to replace in quality models.
How long the solar panel can run your lights on a single charge is going to vary from model to model.
You'll want to keep an out for the mAh rating of the panel's battery. This refers to the "milliamp-hours" the battery can hold. A battery with 1,200 mAh can produce a charge of 1,200 milliamps for one hour.
That doesn't mean the battery is only good for one hour, only that that's the total. If your lights were more realistically drawing 150 milliamps per hour, the battery could light them for eight hours.
A solar panel with a higher mAh rating can store more energy which is a good feature for northern climates with fewer hours of sunshine.
Are they waterproof?
Seeing as the solar panel is meant to stick into the ground, many if not all solar holiday lights are considered weather-proof.
Devices are given an Ingress Protection (IP) rating by the International Electrotechnical Commission. The most common rating to find on solar lights is IP65 which translates to being protected from water jets from any direction. So while you can probably spray an IP65 solar panel with a hose, it won't survive sitting at the bottom of your pool.
Why are my solar lights not working?
If your having difficulty try running down this set of extremely common problems people tend to have when setting up their solar lights.
- Is it on?
Solar panels often have a difficult to see on/off switch on the underside of the panel and some may not even be able to charge while the device is set to off. Before you get too frustrated, just give this tiny black switch a double-check and don't feel bad if you missed it. Lots of people do.
- Have you removed the plastic film on the battery?
To protect the life of the rechargeable battery, there is often a plastic barrier that prevents the battery from charging before it gets to the buyer so you'll need to make sure you've pulled that out to make the panel useable.
- Is it only light-activated?
If your panel has been out in the sun since morning but the lights haven't come on by the afternoon, it could that the lights are activated by a light sensor and will turn on once it gets dark enough. You can test this by covering the panel with your hand to simulate nighttime.
- Does it have a full charge yet?
Depending on the make, some units need to have a full charge before the lights kick on. Give the panel three days of good sun before worrying that something is wrong.
- What direction is the panel facing?
If you're in the southwestern United States, you can probably stick your panel anywhere and not worry about getting enough sun, but if you're in the northwestern or northeastern United States, capturing those hours of sunlight in December can be trickier.
Ideally, you want your panel facing south and to be as unobstructed as possible. I live in gloomy New England and my solar panels with southern and western exposure (even under the shade of my porch) seem to do just fine.
- Is the panel covered or dirty?
Over time, the protective cover of the solar panel can become grimy which keeps the battery from charging efficiently. In the winter months, you may have to brush off the tops of your panels after heavy snowfall.
- How long have you had them?
If your lights aren't working and they're over two years old, you probably need to replace the rechargeable batteries in the solar panel.
