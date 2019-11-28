5 Best Amazon Echo Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s Echo family has grown a tremendous amount since the solitary yet beloved Echo smart speaker was first introduced in early 2014. Depending on the device you can now make video calls, stream your favorite music in your car, set up a smart hub with several Echo devices and more.
If you’re looking for a great deal, don’t hesitate to jump on these best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals below.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score over 50 percent off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). This smart speaker features improved sound quality over the previous generation, along with several colorful fabric designs. The third-generation Echo Dot lets you subtly add Alexa to any room in your home.
You can use your voice to control your favorite music, get the latest weather forecast, listen to the latest news headlines and more. This Echo Dot also provides full control over compatible connected smart devices, so you can do things like lock the doors and turn the lights on or off.
You can also use the Echo for hands-free calling or to make announcements with compatible Echo devices.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With its premium sound and overall versatility, it’s hard to pass up this opportunity to get 40 percent off the Echo (3rd Gen). The smart speaker features Dolby speakers for full 360-degree immersion in any room.
Not only can you hear your favorites loud and clear, a dynamic bass response boosts your listening experience. Built-in Alexa lets you use your voice for a variety of tasks, from playing your favorite song to streaming for Apple Music, SiriusXM, Pandora or another service.
When paired with other compatible smart devices, you can use the Echo (3rd Gen) to control the lights, thermostats and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score $50 off the Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with this Black Friday deal. The second-generation Echo Plus delivers the same noteworthy sound as the Echo (3rd Geb), but also includes a built-in Zigbee hub for easy control over your smart home devices.
You can personalize the sound at any time by adjusting the equalizer settings. Built-in Alexa allows you to use your voice to play your favorite song or genre as well as turn on the lights, lock the doors and more.
The ability to use the speaker to make announcements on all Alexa devices in the house is particularly fun for families.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bring Alexa to your favorite speakers and save while doing so with this Black Friday deal for $20 off the Echo Input. All you need is a connection via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable, and you’ll have Alexa on an internal speaker.
Built-in microphones are strong enough to hear your requests, even over your favorite music. Once it’s set up, you can use Echo Input to stream your favorite music, set a timer, get the latest news headlines, check the weather and more.
Alexa continues to learn new skills over time, making the Echo Input a solid investment for years to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Echo Show 8 is bigger and better than ever before. You’ll find an eight-inch HD screen along with stereo sound for a more rewarding listening and viewing experience.
The smart display also has built-in Alexa, so you can use your voice to call those with compatible devices as well as watch movie trailers, see your favorite TV shows, listen to audiobooks and more.
You can also pull up step-by-step recipes for your next meal or show off recent adventures through Amazon Photos.