5 Best Amazon Echo Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s Echo family has grown a tremendous amount since the solitary yet beloved Echo smart speaker was first introduced in early 2014. Depending on the device you can now make video calls, stream your favorite music in your car, set up a smart hub with several Echo devices and more.

If you’re looking for a great deal, don’t hesitate to jump on these best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals below.

What is Amazon Echo?

Amazon is continuously expanding and updating its Echo family. Whether you're looking for great Amazon Echo Black Friday deals on the latest products or time-tested older ones, you'll find what you need on our list of best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals for 2019.

The origins of Amazon's Echo family can be traced back to a single smart speaker. The original Amazon Echo hit the market as a smart speaker. The compact Echo Dot followed the Echo, along with Tap, Echo Look and Echo Show. Echo continues to be a staple product in the expansive network of Amazon Echo devices, and continues to evolve over time.

As the original Echo continued to gain popularity, demand started to increase for related products. Today, Amazon has a large selection of Echo devices. The current selection can seem overwhelming, which is where our buying guide can come in handy.

What are some variations of the Amazon Echo?

Dot: Amazon's Echo Dot is a versatile smart speaker that stands out for its compact size. The original Echo Dot was first introduced in 2016, and was followed by an upgraded version later than year. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was unveiled in 2018, followed by the fourth generation Dot in October 2019. In its latest version, the smart speaker doubles as a handy display and shows the current time, outside temperature and timers. The speaker is roughly the same size as the outgoing version and can fit on a nightstand, coffee table, bookshelf and other compact spaces.

Show: Echo Show became available to the public in May 2017. The devices has a large built-in display that can be used for playing videos, making video calls and more. The latest device, Echo Show 8, distances itself from previous models with a generous eight-inch display along with 1280 x 800p resolution. This Show comes with a 1MP camera in addition to a camera shutter and a mic/camera off button.

Plus: The original Echo Plus hit the market later in 2017. While it can be used as a smart speaker, this Amazon Echo device acts as a smart home hub and connects to compatible devices around the house. Noise cancellation technology allows for crisper and clearer calls. The second-generation Echo Plus is draped in a fabric cover and comes in several colors.

Auto: Up until recently, Echo devices were generally designed for use around the home. Echo Auto brings the convenience of Alexa to your car. You can use your voice to control your favorite music streaming services such as SiriusXM, Spotify and Apple Music. You can also use Auto to check the latest news headlines, add items to your to-do list, get weather reports and more.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.

