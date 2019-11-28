5 Best Amazon Echo Black Friday Deals

Score over 50 percent off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen). This smart speaker features improved sound quality over the previous generation, along with several colorful fabric designs. The third-generation Echo Dot lets you subtly add Alexa to any room in your home.

You can use your voice to control your favorite music, get the latest weather forecast, listen to the latest news headlines and more. This Echo Dot also provides full control over compatible connected smart devices, so you can do things like lock the doors and turn the lights on or off.

You can also use the Echo for hands-free calling or to make announcements with compatible Echo devices.