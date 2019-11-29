5 Best Airfryer Black Friday Deals

One of the best Black Friday kitchen deals you can find today is on the incredible Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker. This. Baby. Can. Do. It. All!

For today, Amazon has it on sale for a whopping $80 off the MSRP, dropping the price all the way down to $109.99. That’s a savings of 42%!

It’s much more than just an air fryer, too. It can pressure cook, steam, bake/roast, slow cook, make yogurt, and sear/saute! It’s super versatile, and that’s why it’s quite possibly our favorite Black Friday airfryer deal today.