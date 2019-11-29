5 Best Airfryer Black Friday Deals

Black Friday 2019 is here, and that means we’re looking for the best deals we can find right now. And, you know what’s hot this year? Air fryers. So, we thought we’d hunt down the best Airfryer Black Friday deals for you. Below, you’ll find all of the current best air fryer Black Friday deals to help you save right now:
One of the best Black Friday kitchen deals you can find today is on the incredible Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker. This. Baby. Can. Do. It. All!
For today, Amazon has it on sale for a whopping $80 off the MSRP, dropping the price all the way down to $109.99. That’s a savings of 42%!
It’s much more than just an air fryer, too. It can pressure cook, steam, bake/roast, slow cook, make yogurt, and sear/saute! It’s super versatile, and that’s why it’s quite possibly our favorite Black Friday airfryer deal today.
If you’re looking for the most basic air fryer oven you can buy right now, look no further than the Hamilton Beach 2.6 Quart Digital Air Fryer that’s on sale on Amazon today.
You can pick it up for 30% off the MSRP, saving you $24. That brings the price down to an all-time low of $55.99. Score.
This electric air fryer is quick and easy to use, and allows you to cook everything from chicken wings to french fries with ease. It has 6 settings that have been pre-programmed to give you a one-touch option for your cooking needs.
Save $50 on the HOLSEM Extra-Large Air Fryer! You’ll be saving 34% off its price from last week — which was already steeply discounted.
This popular air fryer model has been known to retail for nearly $400 in the past, and this Black Friday deal ($98) is the lowest price Amazon has ever listed for it. If you’re dying to try this oil-free cooking method (or you know someone who is), you’ll want to jump on this deal ASAP.
Air fryers are also great for anyone who wants the ultimate multi-purpose kitchen appliance. This unit can fry, bake, grill, roast, unfreeze, and keep dishes warm. And its large capacity makes it easy to cook for a family of four. Plus, it can put itself in standby mode once your meal is ready, helping you avoid any kitchen catastrophes.
Get 15% off this already-discounted, popular Housmile air fryer for Black Friday! This airfryer uses 360 degree circulation heating to cook your food evenly, with a crisp outside — all without oil. (Attaining this level of crispy perfection without any cooking oil is one of the main benefits of using an air fryer — and part of why these handy kitchen appliances have taken the wellness world by storm this year.)
This model includes removable parts that are all dishwasher safe. It even boasts “hands free cleanup.” It includes a digital display with easy-to-use buttons, too. Fry, roast, bake, grill — all in one Black Friday appliance!
Pro Tip: Because air fryers are so versatile, they also make a great gift for anyone who lives in a tiny apartment (or one with an unreliable oven).
