15 Best Cashmere Blankets: The Ultimate List

Snow is falling and temps are dropping in some places. Even if you don’t live in a cold-weather climate, you most likely still love the feeling of being warm and cozy. This list of the best cashmere blankets will give you enough options to keep you snuggled up year-round.
The feeling of having a cashmere blanket wrapped around you is absolutely surreal. The warmth and comfort of the soft fabric are second to none. This beautiful gray cable knit blanket from State Cashmere is the perfect throw for the couch or your favorite chair in the living room or a great option to bring along with you to those cold football games in the stands or on a camping trip. It also would make a great second blanket to have on your bed. You can snag this blanket in the featured color or two others.
Cuddle Dreams specializes in all things comfort. Their sole purpose on this planet is to make quality products to keep you warm and cozy. This cashmere throw is the perfect example of what they are capable of. Far from your traditional blanket this cashmere throw is soft and features fringes to add a little depth and texture to the blanket. This would be the perfect blanket to hunker down and binge-watch your favorite shows. Also, while the navy is a great color, this blanket is available in 10 total colors.
The stitching of this blanket adds to its beauty and makes it a great looking blanket as well as a practical blanket that will certainly keep you warm. The perfect size for a big couch or sectional as well as a great fit for your queen size bed this blanket is durable and super soft. The herringbone pattern gives it more depth and will make it a great blanket as an accessory to the room as well as the perfect blanket to fall asleep with.
One of the biggest and best brands in the cashmere game is State Cashmere. If you are going to put a piece of fabric or material in your brand’s name then you best be good at what you do. And they are. They make some of the softest and most comfortable products on the planet. While this is a smaller blanket and won’t fit on a bed for two, it is still a great option for your favorite spot in front of the tv or by the woodstove. Grab it in the featured red or one of five other colors.
This blanket is bright and cheery and the perfect addition to a room that needs a bit of light. While this blanket is perfect for a living room or den you can also wrap it around your body and wear it as a shawl. You are sure to get a ton of use out of this cashmere blanket. It will fit your bed or couch or sofa or anything else you can think of using it for. If you aren’t digging the yellow or want a few more blanket in different colors there are seven other colors to choose from.
If you need a blanket that is soft, warm, comfortable and is also very large, this is the blanket for you. Not only will it meet all of your comfort needs but it will also fit on your king-size bed and can cover you, your family and your dogs if you have them. This is a blanket made to cover a lot of space and keep a ton of people and pets warm. It is handmade with natural cashmere in Nepal and also comes in five other colors.
This beautiful blanket, handmade in Scotland is the perfect blanket to bring with you to all of your kids’ outdoor sporting events. It is the perfect blanket to curl up and binge 15 seasons of your favorite show. A great blanket to wrap around yourself and nurse that cold you’ve had for weeks. If you want comfort, warmth and a blanket that will add to your room, then pick this blanket, it is a great choice and is available in multiple colors.
If you love the idea of buying a cashmere blanket and getting not only a great feeling blanket but something that is fashionable and adds to the appeal of the room it resides in, then you’ll love this reversible cashmere blanket. It is like getting two blankets for the price of one. The blanket comes in three different colors but each blanket has two colors to it. So really there are six total colors to choose from. These blankets make great gift ideas for friends and family.
Some folks like a bigger and thicker blanket. This quilt or bedspread is a great purchase for the person that wants more out of a blanket. This blanket is soft and squishy and will keep you warm throughout the winter or cover your bed nicely, even if you sleep with a blanket hog. The blanket is made primarily with lamb cashmere and the softness of the blanket is total proof of that. Grab this quilt in one of three great looking colors.
This blanket is advertised as “luxuriously soft” and it truly is. This is the kind of blanket you can get lost in. Something that will lull you to sleep with its warmth and coziness. This blanket has serious potential of becoming your favorite blanket in the entire house. Works perfect for your bed or a couch or chair. Cashmere is a great fabric for the person that values comfort over anything else. And yes, while this blanket will keep you warm, you can also match it to the theme of the room it will reside in, with ten available colors.
While this blanket is made of polyester it also holds a bamboo and cashmere blend to it to add to its softness. Polyester is a popular fabric that will add to the breathability and life to the product it makes. These blankets are perfect for a snuggle because of the added bamboo and cashmere but will last longer and be easier to maintain because of the polyester elements. Available in two different but great colors.
If you want a blanket that will make you feel like royalty than look no further this is the blanket for you. This 100% cashmere blanket is the warmest, comfiest and softest blankets that you will ever own. The blanket is available in two great colors and two great sizes, king and queen so you know for sure if it will fit on your bed. You are absolutely going to love this blanket.
Maybe you need a blanket that will work as an accent to the room where it will live? Maybe style is key when it comes to shopping for your next blanket? This blanket, which is 100% cashmere, will work both as a blanket and as the perfect accent to any room you put it in. The blanket is multi-toned and looks great while adding a bit of light to the room where it will reside. If you’re not feeling the featured color combo there is also another option available that might fit your needs a bit better.
For years the waffle or thermal stitch pattern has been a big hit amongst men and women alike. More and more you are seeing folks wearing thermal or waffle stitched shirts and sweatshirts for extra warmth. Long underwear has been made with this stitch for centuries for the sole purpose of adding and holding warmth. This cashmere blanket boasts a waffle stitch that is handmade in Scotland and made to order so you know that the blanket is made special just for you.
Perhaps you need a blanket that is perfect for travel. Airports, hotels, camping trips whatever the adventure you need the perfect sized and comfort blanket. This is that blanket. Super soft, super warm and very travel-friendly. IT isn’t a massive blanket but isn’t a scarf either, it is the perfect size to have in the back of your vehicle or throw in your carry-on to ensure that you are comfortable no matter where in the world you are.