15 Best Cashmere Blankets: The Ultimate List

One of the biggest and best brands in the cashmere game is State Cashmere. If you are going to put a piece of fabric or material in your brand’s name then you best be good at what you do. And they are. They make some of the softest and most comfortable products on the planet. While this is a smaller blanket and won’t fit on a bed for two, it is still a great option for your favorite spot in front of the tv or by the woodstove. Grab it in the featured red or one of five other colors.