19 Best Metal Detectors: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

Metal detecting is a fantastic hobby. It’s a great activity to do with friends and family. It provides you an excellent reason to get outdoors. And it can actually turn a profit if you happen to get lucky enough. If you’ve yet to pull the trigger on a metal detector of your own, or you plan to give one to someone you know as a gift, our best metal detectors list will surely have one that’s perfect for your needs. Even if you’re already a treasure hunting pro, take a peek anyway. We may just have one that takes your game to the next level.
-
1. White’s Spectra V3i Waterproof Metal Detector with 10-Inch CoilPrice: $1,555.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 9 different frequency presets to expertly hunt down specific items in specific conditions.
- Sports a fantastic looking full-color HD display that's super easy to read.
- Wireless SpectraSound headphones come included.
- Rechargable battery ensures you'll be able to turn it on and go.
- Backed by a 2-year warranty.
- Doesn't come with a pin pointer.
- No digging equitpment is included either.
- Amongst the most expensive on our list.
If you’re looking for a metal detector that sports a range of easy to use options with a super impressive and simple to read display, the White’s Spectra V3i might be the best option that won’t set you back a few grand. The full-color HD screen explains what depths you’re working at and what type of metal is being detected. And the onboard reference guide is always a couple button presses away if you’ve got any questions.
The V3i comes with 9 different presets built within too. So you can simply turn the device on, choose what type of hunting you’re hoping to do, and get going. If you’re a bit more advanced, the device has dozens of option settings that can be adjusted so that the metal detector is doing exactly what you want it to be. There’s a set of wireless SpectraSound headphones so that you can hear every bit of feedback in detail. And the lack of wires ensures you won’t have to worry about getting tangled or caught on something.
The White’s Spectra V3i package also includes batteries, a hat, and a gun style carrying bag. So you’ll have no problems lugging your equipment around when you’re ready to go treasure hunting.
-
2. Fisher CZ21-8 Underwater Metal Detector with 8-Inch CoilPrice: $1,100.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for underwater treasure hunts as its completely submersible up to 250-feet.
- Sports audio tone target-ID to distinguish iron from gold.
- The control housing is removeable for belt positioning.
- Collapsibile pole assembly is ideal for diving.
- Only weighs 5.3 pounds.
- Comes with a 2-year warranty.
- 8-Inch coil is on the smaller side.
- No digital display.
- Because it's entirely submersible, it runs more expensive.
If you’re looking for a high-quality metal detector that you can take with you on a dive, the Fisher CZ21-8 is it. Whether in saltwater or freshwater, the device is completely submersible up to 250-feet deep. It utilizes dual-domain signal analysis for easy tracking. There’s a touch-button for precise pinpointing option. And the 3-tone audio target ID will help you find those buried valuables fast.
The control housing is removable so you can attach it to your belt during inland hunts. This model sports an 8-inch coil which should be sufficient. And the various modes built within promise high performance even in mineralized soil.
Those that love scouring beaches, rivers, lakes and other bodies of water for lost treasures should certainly consider spending the extra dough to get this quality underwater metal detector. And your purchase is backed by Fisher’s 2-year warranty.
-
3. Minelab Equinox 800 Waterproof Metal Detector with 11-Inch CoilPrice: $899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Operates in 5 different frequencies at once, ensuring you won't miss a thing.
- Features a gorgeous easy to read screen.
- Wireless headphones are super convenient.
- Gold detecting mode tracks treasure even in mineralized soils.
- Waterproof up to 10-feet deep.
- 11-inch smart coil is one of the larger ones on our list.
- Extremely lightweight at just 2.96-pounds.
- 3-year limited warranty for the detector. 1-year warranty for the battery.
- Because it's top of the line, it's a bit expensive.
- Package doesn't include a carrying case.
- Doesn't come with the accessories that other similarly priced models do.
With the Minelab Equinox 800, you’ll be hunting like a pro in no time. The metal detector features simultaneous multi-frequency searching., ensuring that no matter what’s under the ground you’ll find it without having to switch back and forth between frequencies. But you can utilize one of the numerous available single frequencies too if you’re scouting for something specific. And there’s even a gold detecting mode if you’re out on a treasure hunt.
The Equinox 800 comes with a pair of wireless headphones and a hardshell case to avoid the corded types that limit your mobility. The display screen is large and easy to read. And because it’s submersible up to 10-feet deep, you can use it to scour any beach, river, streams, or lake that you desire.
-
4. Garrett AT Pro Waterproof Metal Detector Set with 11-inch CoilPrice: $817.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes everything you'll need to go treasure hunting like the pros.
- Digital target ID scale of 0 to 99 increases the detector's ability to distinguish metals from one another.
- Pro Mode audio built-in.
- Weatherproof housing ensures the metal detector will hold up under pretty much any conditions.
- Waterproof up to 10-feet deep.
- Just a single 15 kHz frequency may limit your finds.
- Wired headphones while some of the competition has gone wireless.
- A bit expensive, but there's a ton included.
With the Garrett AT Pro, you’re not just getting a top of the line metal detector. You’re also getting a slew of accessories that will help you make hunting for treasure as easy as it gets. Outside of the detector itself, this set includes a pair of Garrett Mastersound headphones, an edge digger, a camouflage soft case for your findings, a coil cover, batteries, a hat, and the extremely helpful Pro-Pointer AT waterproof pinpointer. Oh, and a sweet camouflaged duffle bag to throw it all in.
The metal detector sports Pro Mode audio which offers proportional and tone roll options. There’s high-resolution iron discrimination built within that you and adjust via the device’s touchpads across 40 levels. And the detector’s 0 to 99 target ID scale ensures that you’ll be able to easily distinguish one it target’s readings from the rest.
The Garrett AT Pro touts impressive recovery speed so that you can spot valuable items while sweeping a landscape of debris. And because it’s weatherproof, it can hand sandy, dusty, and wet environments. It’s even submersible in depth of up to 10-feet.
-
5. Fisher Gold Bug Pro Waterproof Metal Detector with 5-Inch CoilPros:
Cons:
- Fantastic at tracking down gold nuggets.
- Comes with both a 5-inch search coil for gold and a 10-inch search coil for everything else.
- Includes an extensive 5-year limited warranty.
- Just a single frequency of 19-kHz.
- Outside of the additional coil, nothing else comes with it.
- Slightly expensive for such a limited package. But it's great at finding gold.
Don’t feel like wasting your time scouring through all the lesser metals? Well then, the Fisher Gold Bug Pro may just be the perfect option for you. The device comes equipped with a smaller 5-inch DD coil that is specifically designed to track down gold nuggets. However, there’s also a 10-inch DD coil thrown in too so that you won’t be prevented from finding everything else.
It’s super lightweight at just 2.8-pounds, so you can go hunting for gold for hours. It operates at a frequency of 19-kHz. And has an LCD display to give you easily readable feedback in realtime. There’s a pinpoint mode built within too so that you can easily track down your find. And with the device’s 5-year warranty, you’ll never have your investment going failing on you too soon.
-
6. Minelab Equinox 600 Waterproof Metal Detector with 11-Inch CoilPros:
Cons:
- Simultaneous multi-frequency performance with the ability to choose between single frequencies.
- Wireless audio compatible with low latency.
- Waterproof design ensures dependablility in wet environments.
- Allows for up to 6 custom search profiles to be stored.
- Large and easy to read display.
- 11-inch coil is one of the largest out there.
- Doesn't come with all the accessories that some competitors do.
- At over 6-pounds, its amongst the heavier options.
- A bit on the pricier side.
The Minelab Equinox 600 is a metal detector that can compete with the best of them, but at relatively affordable price. It sports simultaneous multi-frequency so you won’t miss a thing. But if you’re going after a specific target, it can be switched to a single frequency as well.
It boasts a waterproof design up to 10-feet deep. So you can scour beaches, rivers, docks, streams, and more with no worries. It’s sleek and lightweight so you won’t find your arm getting fatigued too quickly. It’s compatible and works well with wireless audio devices thanks to its Bluetooth functionality and low latency. And with six different custom search profiles, you can set up specific search criteria and get yourself going with the press of a button.
-
7. Fisher 1280X-8 Underwater Metal Detector with 8-Inch CoilPrice: $549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Known to be one of the best fresh water detectors available.
- Submersible up to 250-feet.
- An impressive 75+ hours of battery life.
- Collapsibile pole assembly is ideal for diving.
- Control housing is removeable for hip placement.
- Includes a 2-year warranty.
- Operates at just one frequency.
- No display, so you'll have to dig everything or learn to listen to signal intensity.
- Better in waters than on land.
Underwater explorers can’t go wrong with the impressive Fisher 1280X. This bad boy is submersible up to 250-feet deep. So if you fancy yourself a respectable diver, you can take this metal detector with you to begin to profit from your aquatic hobby. Its pole is collapsible. So you can have it extended when you’re on your feet or shorten it for when you’re in the water.
It’s simple to get going with its automatic turn on and go operation. You can adjust the device’s sensitivity, discrimination, and volume. The control housing can be taken off the pole for hip or chest placement. Battery life is an impressive 75-plus hours. And the metal detector will even tune itself when faced with changing conditions.
The Fisher 1280X is regarded as one of the best detectors you can buy for underwater hunts. It can’t be matched by many in freshwater conditions. But it’s adept at handling saltwater excursions too.
-
8. White’s TreasurePro Waterproof Metal Detector with 10-Inch CoilPrice: $469.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Utilizes 8 audio tones, 5 search modes, and 49 target ID segments.
- Pin pointing mode built in.
- Easy to read display.
- Headphones are packed in.
- 2-year warranty included.
- Outside of headphones, no other accessories come included.
- Wired headphones can get pulled and tangled.
- You'll have to purchase an external pinpointer and digging tool to complete your set.
The White’s TreasurePro metal detector has a lot of the operational modes that the big boys do but at a much smaller sticker price. It sports 8 different audio tones, 5 different search modes, and 49 separate target ID segments. The 10-inch DD search coil comes with an adjustable armrest for comfortability. And the coil features adjustable discrimination so you can narrow down your treasure hunting specifications.
The detector comes with options such as all-metal operation, automatic ground balance, and a beach mode. It comes with a pinpoint mode built right in. And because it’s waterproof/weatherproof, you can go searching in any conditions. And with the full 2-year warranty, you’ll know that your purchase is protected for at least a couple years.
-
9. Fisher F75+ Waterproof Metal Detector with 11-Inch Coil Bundle PackagePros:
Cons:
- Boost proces increases the detector's dept under most conditions.
- Comes with the Fisher F-Pulse pinpointer and Fisher digging tool.
- Features a large and easy to read LCD screen with a built in backlight for hunting in poor lighting.
- Coil is waterproof up to
- It's labeled as the lightest and best balanced of all higher end metal detectors.
- 2-year warranty included.
- No wireless headphone option.
- No carrying case included to haul the metal detector and accessories.
- A little on the expensive side.
The Fisher F75+ is a metal detector that considers itself amongst the high-end elites in functionality, yet at half the cost of some models on our list. There is a slew of features that set the F75+ amongst the elite. It features boost and cache processes which help to substantially increase your depth of search under most conditions. And with the trigger-actuated target pinpoint built within, you’ll have the ability to narrow down the location of your items.
There are three levels of FeTone for iron detection. It’s considered the lightest and most ergonomic of al high-end metal detectors. The large LCD screen displays an impressive 0 to 99 target identification, as well as a backlight for darker treasure hunting. And the double-filter discrimination modes allow for you to search trashy areas efficiently with the help of a magnetic mineralization bar graph and readout.
-
10. Garrett ACE 400 Waterproof Metal Detector Plus AccessoriesPrice: $339.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very approachable pricepoint.
- Electronic pinpointing built in for precise target locationing.
- 11-inch waterproof coil is amongst the largest.
- ClearSound headphones included.
- 2-year warranty.
- Just a single frequency of 10 kHz.
- Wired headphones can get in the way.
- You'll have to purchase digging tools as none are included.
The Garrett ACE 400 may just be amongst the best options on our list when you consider all factors including price. The 11-inch waterproof coil is amongst the largest on our list. ClearSound headphones are packed in. And there’s even a rain cover when you’re out hunting during rainstorms.
The arm strap is adjustable for comfortability. There’s an instructional manual thrown in so that rookies know what they’re doing. As is a copy of the Garrett Searcher magazine, and a two-year warranty on the product too.
Electronic pinpointing is built in to narrow down your item’s location. You can modify discriminations, adjust frequency, and enhance iron resolution. It’s a metal detector with plenty to make the pros happy. Yet approachable enough to make rookies feel like pros themselves.
-
11. Garrett ACE 300 Waterproof Metal Detector Set with 10-Inch CoilPrice: $280.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The metal detector's increased frequency helps to better target the metals you're actually looking for.
- ClearSound headphones included.
- 50-inch carrying case, search coil cover, and environmental cover for the control box are all included.
- 2-year warranty on the product.
- No pinpointer or digging tools included.
- Operates soley at 8 kHz.
- Wired headphones tend to get in the way from time to time.
The Garrett ACE 300 is an impressive option that will get novices out and into the fields hunting for lost treasures. Operating at a new higher frequency of 8 kHz, you’ll find it has better sensitivity in searching for lowe and medium conductivity metals such as gold and lead. The iron resolution has increased two-fold as well, so you’ll have an easier time scouring through iron-heavy locales.
The set comes with a variety of nice addons. There’s a 50-inch carrying bag so that hauling your equipment is never an issue. An environmental shield is in the package to protect your control box out int he elements. ClearSound headphones come with the detector, as does a search coil cover to keep it protected. And there’s a 2-year warranty so you have peace of mind with your purchase.
-
12. Bounty Hunter Land Ranger Waterproof Metal Detector with 11-Inch CoilPrice: $256.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable.
- Easy to read LED screen with menu system for options.
- Large 11-inch coil.
- Weighs a mere 2.4-pounds.
- 5-year limited warranty included.
- Additional pinpointer and digging tools sold separately.
- No accessories included.
- Just a single operating frequency of 7.69 kHz.
Computerized ground balancing. A 0 to 99 target ID and 4-tone audio ID. 7-modes of operation, variable notching, and discrimination adjustments too. These are all options you’re getting with the Bounty Hunter Land Ranger at a fraction of the cost of some competitors.
The metal detector has a pinpoint mode built within that also incorporates a depth indicator. There’s FeTone with adjustable iron audio. The screen has a menu system within it that allows for numerous options including variable notching. And there’ also ground grab and computerized ground balancing capabilities too.
The metal detector weighs just 2.4 pounds, so fatigue should never be an issue. And with a 5-year limited warranty thrown in as well, you’ll always know your purchase was a reliable one.
Find more Bounty Hunter Land Ranger information and reviews here.
-
13. Fisher F22 Waterproof Metal Detector with 9-Inch CoilPrice: $219.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 adjustable sensitivity levels.
- Pinpoint mode built in.
- Can locate metals up to 9-inches deep.
- Extremely lightweight at just 2.3-pounds.
- 5-year limited warranty.
- Utilizes a single 7.69 kHz frequency.
- No supplemental pinpointer or digging tools included.
- No carrying case included.
With the Fisher F22 Waterproof Metal Detector, you’ll have a solid piece of equipment that’s ready to begin hunting down treasure for an incredibly low price. The metal detector touts 10 adjustable sensitivity levels. It has the ability to find metals up to 9-inches deep underground. There’s Fe-Tone adjustable iron audio. 4 modes of operation for finding jewelry, coins, artifacts, and other items. And it sports non-volatile memory save settings.
It has a numerical target-ID of 1 through 99. Because it’s super lightweight at just 2.3-pounds, you won’t tire while out hunting. And because of its weather resistance, you can enjoy your hobby in the rain, sleet, or snow any time of year.
-
14. Teknetics Delta 4000 Waterproof Metal Detector with 8-Inch CoilPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two search modes, three tones, numerical target ID and adjustable sensitivity.
- Aluminum stem is adjustable.
- Push-button pinpoint built within.
- Very approachable entry price.
- Super lightweight at just 2.6-pounds.
- Operates at one frequency of 7.8 kHz.
- No carrying case or accessories included.
- No headphones included.
The Teknetics Delta 4000 is a fantastic option to get if you or a loved one are considering getting into metal detecting as a hobby. It’s super inexpensive for the features that it’s packed with. The large LCD display has a two-digit numerical target ID system. It has the capability of finding items up to 8-inches deep. And with discrimination and all metal modes, you can target precisely what you’re hoping to find.
The 4000 is amazingly lightweight at just 2.6 pounds. It has a fully static push-button pinpoint option. The sensitivity is adjustable, as is the discrimination. There’s a 3-tone audio ID, a running depth display, and an all-metal mode too. An overload alarm system is also built-in. And with the 5-year limited warranty, you won’t have to worry about anything going wrong.
Find more Teknetics Delta 4000 information and reviews here.
-
15. RM Ricomax GC-1037 Waterproof Metal DetectorPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Headphones, digging shovel, and carrying bag are all included.
- 10-inch search coil is larger and waterproof.
- Super inexpensive.
- Very lightweight at just 2.31-pounds.
- 2-year warranty on defective products.
- Looks a bit cheap compared to the more expensive models.
- Plastic armband could be uncomfortable.
- No carrying case is included.
The RM Ricomax GC-1037 is one of the more inexpensive metal detectors on our list. For around $150, you’re getting a detector that sports three distinct modes that can be optimized to suit the majority of your needs. There’s an all-metal mode built within to track down metal. Disc mode is used to discriminate from other types of metal from the one that you’re avoiding. And pinpoint mode is super helpful by beeping when there’s a detection of metal.
The device is IP68 waterproof which should make it safe to use around water. The large LCD display helps you on your hunt and can be adjusted across nine different brightness levels. It’s extremely lightweight at just 2.31-pounds. And it comes with a set of headphones and a shovel so that you can hear what’s around you and dig it out without hassle.
-
16. RM Ricomax GC-1023 Waterproof Metal DetectorPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fantastic at hunting down loose gold.
- Pinpoint mode built within.
- Under $100.
- Adjustable settings and a headphone jack to hear it all.
- Waterproof coil.
- Comes with a convenient carrying bag.
- Adjustable pole length for kids and adults.
- Analog display instead of an LCD screen.
- Ricomax themselves state it has "pretty good performance."
- 8-inch search coil is smaller than most.
For under $100 you can get yourself into the metal detecting game with this RM Ricomax GC-1023 detector. It has many of the options that the far more expensive models do, but for dramatically less. But you’ll, of course, cut a few bells and whistles here and there.
The GC-1023 has four switchable modes that will help you find all the gold, silver, bronze, iron and aluminum that you can handle. The 8-inch coil is waterproof so you can scour your local beaches and waterways. The stem is adjustable so that it’s length can be perfect for both children and adults. There’s pinpoint functionality built within to easily track down your targets. And there’s a headphone jack too so that you can ensure you don’t miss a thing.
With Disc mode and Tone mode, you’ll hunt down exactly which metals you want. And with the ability to find objects up to 8-inches deep, you should have no problem on each and every treasure hunt.
-
17. DR.ÖTEK MT-XR Waterproof Metal DetectorPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Crazy inexpensive with the features it brings.
- Comes with a nice and easy to use LCD screen.
- Plenty of adjustable settings, including depth and sensitivity.
- 2-year warranty comes included.
- No carrying case or accessories come with it.
- 3.8-pounds is a bit heavier than others in its class.
- You'll need to purchase a digging tool.
Even with a price tag of around $100, the DR.ÖTEK MT-XR seems to be capable of quite a lot. The LCD display that comes equipped with a backlight is mighty impressive at its price range. It features 5 different search modes, including all-metal, discrimination, memory, and jewelry. As well as a pinpoint mode so that you can easily narrow down your findings’ locale.
The 9.8-inch wide search coil is said to be capable of detecting a quarter at up to 10-inches deep. And if the object is larger in said, it can locate things even deeper. But you can feel free to adjust the depth settings with options on screen that include 2-inches, 4-inches, 6-inches, 8-inches, and more.
The metal detector is lightweight at 3.8 pounds. The armband is padded for comfortability. There’s a headphone jack for direct audio. And the coil is waterproof for safe use around bodies of water. It really may just be the best metal detector you’ll find for around $100 bucks.
-
18. Sakobs Waterproof Metal DetectorPrice: $96.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three different detection modes and three sensitivity modes built within.
- The LCD screen is a nice touch for the metal detector's price.
- Comes with a carrying bag, shovel, and item's pouch.
- Lightweight and adjustable design makes it useable for both kids and adults.
- Features a headphone jack but no headphones.
- LCD screen looks a bit cheap, but is fantastic for the price.
- Control box is not waterproof so be sure not to get it wet.
For those looking to get into metal detecting cheaply, SAKOBS has an amazing offering as well that will get you started for just around $100. It’s not a bare-bones product either. It sports a 10-inch waterproof coil that can be used on dry land and wet. There is audio alert detection that can be heard by inserted headphones into the 3.5mm slot.
Three different detection modes allow you to filter out all of the metals you aren’t interested in finding. And with three different sensitivity modes, you’ll go scouting for items as deep as 8.7-inches underground.
The metal detector is lightweight and adjustable. So adults, teens, and kids can all enjoy the hobby. And it even comes with a shovel, storage bag, and carrying case so you’ll have problems hauling your belongings around.
Find more Sakobs Metal Detector information and reviews here.
-
19. Ohuhu Waterproof Metal DeterctorPrice: $52.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super inexpensive.
- Carrying case and digging shovel are included.
- Pinpointing mode built within.
- Not external cables. They're designed to go down the inside of the stem.
- Adjustable stem ensures it can be used by both children and adults.
- No LCD screen, which is expected for the price.
- Search coil is waterproof but the control panel is not.
- The design looks a tad cheap, but well worth the pricepoint.
It’s the cheapest metal detector on our list, but this option from Ohuhu does enough for a ridiculously cheap price that we felt it deserved inclusion. First off, it comes with great accessories in the foldable shovel with compass built-in and the storage bag to haul it all. The metal detector can be broken down in half for easy transport. And the device’s cables actually run down within the adjustable stem so you won’t have to worry about their well being on the outside of the pole like most models sport.
As for specs, the Ohuhu metal detector should have no issues finding you coins, gold, silver, and more. And there’s a pinpointing function built within that will have you tracking down the location of objects up to 6-inches in depth. There’s an eliminator nob should you want to specify what you do and do not want to hunt. And you can also adjust depth sensitivity up and down with the control box’s nobs too.
The control box has an option to adjust the device’s volume. With the ability there to plug in a set of headphones via the 3.5mm jack to experience feedback audio first hand as well.
Find more Ohuhu Waterproof Metal Deterctor information and reviews here.
Did our list of the Best Metal Detectors help you find what you needed?
Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a rookie just getting started, our list should have numerous models that suit your needs. We have more expensive elite models that can help some folks advance their game. As well as inexpensive ones that will help to learn the game. So whatever your experience level is, there's surely a metal detector here for you.
Are there metal detectors for gold listed here?
Of course! Many of our selections feature the ability to specifically choose the types of metals you're hoping to find. But there are some, such as the Fisher Gold Bug Pro, that is specifically designed to send you on a real-life gold hunt.
What about waterproof metal detectors? Are they a thing?
They sure are! In fact, the majority of our list features metal detectors that are fully submersible in up to 10-feet of water. Some are even specifically designed for divers to use deep underwater. Give the Fisher CZ21-8 Underwater Metal Detector a look!
"Your metal detector reviews were super helpful. What next?" Easy! Check out these other super helpful lists we've put together for you and your home:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.