19 Best Metal Detectors: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

If you’re looking for a metal detector that sports a range of easy to use options with a super impressive and simple to read display, the White’s Spectra V3i might be the best option that won’t set you back a few grand. The full-color HD screen explains what depths you’re working at and what type of metal is being detected. And the onboard reference guide is always a couple button presses away if you’ve got any questions.

The V3i comes with 9 different presets built within too. So you can simply turn the device on, choose what type of hunting you’re hoping to do, and get going. If you’re a bit more advanced, the device has dozens of option settings that can be adjusted so that the metal detector is doing exactly what you want it to be. There’s a set of wireless SpectraSound headphones so that you can hear every bit of feedback in detail. And the lack of wires ensures you won’t have to worry about getting tangled or caught on something.

The White’s Spectra V3i package also includes batteries, a hat, and a gun style carrying bag. So you’ll have no problems lugging your equipment around when you’re ready to go treasure hunting.