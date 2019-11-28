Best Black Friday Deals on Grills

If you are looking for the ultimate all-in-one outdoor cooker, you do not want to miss this deal on the Z GRILLS ZGE-7002E grill and smoker. You can save over $120 on this 8-in-1 grill that smokes, grills, bakes, roasts, sears, braises, barbeques and chargrills for the ultimate grilling experience.

This grill is packed with features that let you cook any cut of meat to perfection. It has fan-forced convection for faster and more even cooking than a rotisserie. This model has been updated in 2019 with an auto-ignition and the ability to set your temperature from 180 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with an LED temperature readout. The grill uses an automatic electric pellet feeding system to maintain a steady temperature while producing the perfect amount of smoke.

This grill has a large cooking surface, measuring 19′” x 26″ with a 6.9″ x 27.5″ warming rack. The total cooking surface area is 700 square inches, and the hopper has a capacity of 20 pounds. You can feed a lot of mouths with this grill! It even has a waste oil collector for safe and easy cleanup.

Head on over now to save over $120 on this 8-in-1 grill and smoker from Z GRILLS!