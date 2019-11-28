It may not be grilling season yet, but Black Friday is the best time of year to buy a new grill. We have searched through all of Amazon’s best Black Friday deals on grills to find the steepest discounts and the best prices of the year. Check back throughout the day and the week – As deals change we will update this article with the most current prices. Get ready to save hundreds of dollars on your new grill!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are more of an outdoor, camping, open-fire cooking type, you are going to love this sale on the GameMaker Gravity Grill Open fire Camping Grill. 31% for a total savings of almost $40.
This combo pack includes both a grill and a skillet that attach to a stake that you can drive right into your open fire for easy hassle free outdoor cooking. This system is portable and can be used in your home fire pit or while camping. It sets up and breaks down with no tools needed and the grill and skillet are both easily adjusted so you can set them as close or as far away from the fire as needed. This grill is made in the USA.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are looking for the ultimate all-in-one outdoor cooker, you do not want to miss this deal on the Z GRILLS ZGE-7002E grill and smoker. You can save over $120 on this 8-in-1 grill that smokes, grills, bakes, roasts, sears, braises, barbeques and chargrills for the ultimate grilling experience.
This grill is packed with features that let you cook any cut of meat to perfection. It has fan-forced convection for faster and more even cooking than a rotisserie. This model has been updated in 2019 with an auto-ignition and the ability to set your temperature from 180 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, with an LED temperature readout. The grill uses an automatic electric pellet feeding system to maintain a steady temperature while producing the perfect amount of smoke.
This grill has a large cooking surface, measuring 19′” x 26″ with a 6.9″ x 27.5″ warming rack. The total cooking surface area is 700 square inches, and the hopper has a capacity of 20 pounds. You can feed a lot of mouths with this grill! It even has a waste oil collector for safe and easy cleanup.
Head on over now to save over $120 on this 8-in-1 grill and smoker from Z GRILLS!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s one of the best Black Friday Grill sales that you will find, you can save over $200 on this Simple Living Advanced Indoor Smokeless BBQ for a total savings of 69% off MSRP.
This USA-designed indoor grill has a slim footprint to fit on your countertop and save space while allowing you to get that grilled flavor at any time of year. It has a relatively large cooking surface measuring 14 in by 8 in, allowing you to grill for up to eight people at once. This Grill uses infrared technology to quickly heat up to over 400 degrees without any smoke or odors. You can Grill lean foods for healthier meals without the need for oil or fat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You do not want to miss out on this opportunity to save over $100 on the Z-Grills Upgraded Model wood pellet smoker and grill.
Ultimate 6 in 1 wood fire pellet grill that lets you barbecue, baked, roast, braised, smoke and grill meat and vegetables easily and hassle-free. This Grill has a fan-forced convection cooking feature that eliminates the need for rotisserie.
This is the 2019 upgraded model with the temperature in pellet feed control system. The upgraded digital control board Auto ignites to grill, allowing you to set the cooking temperature from 180 degrees to 450 degrees, just like. The wood pellets are fed with an automated electric feed system that maintains the heat levels for you with no effort. This girl has a huge grilling area of 450 square inches and a 15 lb Hopper capacity. It comes with the three-year manufacturer warranty