7 Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals on Amazon

Score 40 percent off the Instant Pot Smart WiFi Pressure Cooker with this generous Black Friday deal. If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on your favorite Instant Pot cooker to kick off the holiday shopping season, you’re in luck. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi cooker is currently sitting at the lowest price we’ve seen all year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Not only does this Instant Pot share many of the same features as several other Instant Pot models, it’s also WiFi-enabled so you can cook food and monitor its progress outside of the kitchen. The accompanying app gives you more control over each meal and has hundreds of pre-programmed recipes so you don’t have to wonder what you’re going to make for your next meal.

This eight-in-one cooker combines many functions into one and can be used to make everything from yogurt to stews to slow cook recipes, sauteed veggies and more. You can even bake a cake with the push of a button.