7 Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals on Amazon

Year after year, Black Friday kitchen deals don’t disappoint. This year is no exception, with an array of deals on your favorite cookware, appliances, accessories and more. Skim the deals below or jump to the bottom to check out a buying guide for a comprehensive look at this year’s best Black Friday kitchen deals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score 40 percent off the Instant Pot Smart WiFi Pressure Cooker with this generous Black Friday deal. If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on your favorite Instant Pot cooker to kick off the holiday shopping season, you’re in luck. The Instant Pot Smart WiFi cooker is currently sitting at the lowest price we’ve seen all year, according to CamelCamelCamel.
Not only does this Instant Pot share many of the same features as several other Instant Pot models, it’s also WiFi-enabled so you can cook food and monitor its progress outside of the kitchen. The accompanying app gives you more control over each meal and has hundreds of pre-programmed recipes so you don’t have to wonder what you’re going to make for your next meal.
This eight-in-one cooker combines many functions into one and can be used to make everything from yogurt to stews to slow cook recipes, sauteed veggies and more. You can even bake a cake with the push of a button.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score $255 off the Cuisinart Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven (TOB-200N) with this Black Friday deal. The toaster oven serves many purposes, whether you’re using it to cook a pizza, roast a chicken, heat up bread and more. There are 12 cooking settings to choose from, including rotisserie and convection.
Digital controls on the front panel provide a user-friendly experience. A pull-out crumb tray in the front of the oven makes cleaning up that much easier. Certain features ensure your food turns out the way you want, from shade control for your toast to a heat sensor that measures the precise oven temperature.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Score $206 off the Simple Living Advanced Indoor Smokeless BBQ Grill with this Black Friday deal. Despite its compact size, this space-saving grill can cook food for up to eight people at once. It’s also completely smokeless so you don’t have to worry about inhaling smoke as you grill indoors.
Once it’s on, the grill rapidly heats up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit and will maintain that temperature as your food cooks. The surface is hot enough to cook your favorites, including burgers, ribs, steaks, veggies and more.
Infrared heat cooks food thoroughly and evenly, while the textured surface leaves those beloved grill marks. The nonstick plates clean up easily after each grilling session.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Make delicious waffles in a more cost-effective way with the DASH No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker, which is currently available for 30 percent off. The full-size waffle maker cooks up to four golden waffles at a time.
Even heat distribution ensures the waffles are cooked evenly and thoroughly. Nonstick surfaces make it easier to clean up once you’re done. Overflow channels prevent batter from spilling out. Non-slip feet hold the waffle maker firmly in place as you cook.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get 20 percent off the Dash Deluxe Electric Air Fryer & Oven Cooker with this Black Friday kitchen deal. A six-quart capacity means plenty of room snacks, wings and more for your family or a crowd.
Air crisp technology delivers that same delicious fried food taste and texture with a minimal amount of oil. Cleanup is a breeze thanks to the dishwasher-safe nonstick fryer basket.
Adjustable temperature control lets you cook your favorite foods according to personal taste. This air fryer automatically shuts off after 30 minutes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for an induction cookware set, consider this 17-piece Duxtop cookware set, which is currently available for 28 percent off. The set includes two frying pans, two saucepans with lids, a stock pot, saute pan and a pasta and steaming basket. Three essential kitchen tools are also included.
This professional-quality set is made with durable 18/10 commercial grade stainless steel with an impact-bonded aluminum bottom to help cook food to perfection. In addition to being suitable for induction surfaces, the cookware also works with virtually every other cooking source, including radiant glass, ceramic, infrared, gas and electric.
This set is oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and is also safe for the freezer. You won’t have to worry about washing by hand as the set is dishwasher-safe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get 45 percent off the Ozeri Touch Digital Kitchen Scale with this Black Friday deal. The kitchen scale boasts four highly precise sensors for accurate measurements. If you’re measuring ingredients using a container you can use the tare function to subtract the weight of the container.
A large LCD display allows you to clearly see weights in various forms, including ounces, grams, pounds and kilograms. Despite its sleek look, the glass surface is highly durable. Better yet, it comes in an array of colors to match your home.