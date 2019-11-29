13 Best Black Friday Mattress Deals on Amazon

It’s not often that you can find a king sized mattress for less cash outlay than a queen, particularly when it’s a high-end hybrid mattress with all your favorite features. This 12 inch Broyhill mattress is the best of all worlds, at a terrific price point. It features a 1.5 inch liquid-gel foam quilted cover that provides both comfort and powerful cooling.

The next layer of state of the art GelFlex memory foam delivers even more cooling comfort along with targeted support. Another 1.5 inches of engineered latex foam gives the mattress a resilient feel and more support. These layers top a 6.5 inch natural spring support system that delivers deep support for you back and joints, and a bottom layer of high-density foam makes the mattress durable and long-lasting.

With a ten year warranty, you’re guaranteed to be happy you made the investment in a quality mattress. Get it right now for 65% off the regular price.