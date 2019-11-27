5 Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon (2019)

This year’s Black Friday robot vacuum deals are better than ever. Don’t miss an opportunity to score big on your favorite iRobot, Shark, Neato or another robot vacuum cleaner brand with this year’s best Black Friday robot vacuum deals on Amazon for 2019.
Score $100 off the iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum with this Black Friday robot vacuum deal. Simply put, the E5 is a solid value if you’re looking for a dependable robot vacuum cleaner that can handle all the basics and more. Plus, we’re seeing the lowest price of the year with this Black Friday deal, according to CamelCamelCamel.
The e5 is WiFi-enabled and can be controlled via the accompanying app. It’s also compatible with Alexa devices and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to handle the cleaning.
Don’t be fooled by its affordable price tag, because this Roomba has loads of cleaning power. Powerful suction retrieves dust, dirt and other debris from carpets and other surfaces. This Roomba is also great for pets, due in part to its high-efficiency filter that captures up to 99 percent of lingering cat and dog allergens.
In terms of battery life, you can expect this Roomba to last up to 90 minutes per charge. Once its battery runs low, this robot vacuum returns to its base to recharge.
Score $330 off the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 with this Black Friday robot vacuum deal. The vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and excels at picking up pet hair. It’s also equipped with a large brush that grabs debris, pet hair and more as the Neato makes its way around hour home.
You’ll find the same characteristic D-shape design, which enables the robot vacuum to reach into corners and along edges. Laser-guided mapping technology helps guide the Neato around your home in a methodical cleaning pattern.
Not only is this Neato WiFi-enabled, it’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Home for voice control. You can also set the vacuum up with compatible smart home devices.
Intense 1800Pa suction power allows the Roborock E25 Robot Vacuum to pick up after pets and humans alike. As an added bonus, it boosts power once it’s on carpets. The vacuum is also WiFi-enabled and is compatible with Alexa for voice commands.
You can use the accompanying app to schedule cleanings as well as start and stop the vacuum, customize cleanings and more. When the E25 detects it’s running low on battery, it will automatically return to its base to charge. Once it’s fully recharged the robot vacuum will pick up where it left off.
Save $170 off the eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid with this Black Friday robot vacuum deal. This two-in-one robot vacuum cleaner sweeps and mops to get your floors looking their best. Powerful 2200Pa suction ensures maximum pickup, especially on hardwood floors.
Real-time mapping ensures a personalized cleaning session each and every time. BoostIQ technology increases suction power when it’s needed most. You can also adjust the mopping power settings for different surfaces. Virtual boundary markers keep the robot vacuum cleaner out of forbidden areas.
The eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX is nothing short of a great value, especially when you can get it for $80 off with this Black Friday robot vacuum deal. Highlights include WiFi connectivity, so you can control the robot vacuum from just about anywhere, along with Alexa compatibility for voice control.
Strong 2000Pa suction power picks up stubborn pieces of dust, dirt and debris. This robot vacuum runs up to 100 minutes per charge, yet doesn’t get any louder than a microwave in use. A larger dustbin means less time spent emptying the bin.