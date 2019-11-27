5 Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon (2019)

Score $100 off the iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum with this Black Friday robot vacuum deal. Simply put, the E5 is a solid value if you’re looking for a dependable robot vacuum cleaner that can handle all the basics and more. Plus, we’re seeing the lowest price of the year with this Black Friday deal, according to CamelCamelCamel.

The e5 is WiFi-enabled and can be controlled via the accompanying app. It’s also compatible with Alexa devices and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to handle the cleaning.

Don’t be fooled by its affordable price tag, because this Roomba has loads of cleaning power. Powerful suction retrieves dust, dirt and other debris from carpets and other surfaces. This Roomba is also great for pets, due in part to its high-efficiency filter that captures up to 99 percent of lingering cat and dog allergens.

In terms of battery life, you can expect this Roomba to last up to 90 minutes per charge. Once its battery runs low, this robot vacuum returns to its base to recharge.