19 Best Black Friday Rug Deals on Amazon

If you love the look of a distressed antique rug, but you can’t lay out the cash for the real thing, this Bohemian medallion area rug is a great way to fake the look at a fraction of the price. This beauty is big – 6′ 7″ x 9′ 2″ – so a great choice for a living room or den, as well as under the dining table. The blue and cream medallion design is bordered on the edge with a mix of red and gold.

Power-loomed polypropylene fibers mean this rug can handle lots of wear, so it’s great for those with families and pets. It features sturdy jute weft backing. Get it right now for 71% off the retail price, which is the lowest we’ve seen it since last May. If you’re looking for more rust tones, this rug is available at an even deeper discount of 73% off the retail price.

This style comes in a wide variety of color combinations all on sale right now. Larger sizes are also at equally great savings.