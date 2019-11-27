19 Best Black Friday Rug Deals on Amazon

19 Best Black Friday Rug Deals on Amazon

Whether you use one as a focal point, or you just want to take a blah space from meh to magnificent, these Black Friday rug deals are a great way to add vibrant color and bold design to every room in your house, plus they also make great gifts.

There are so many interesting rug designs and styles. No matter what you're looking to do, whether you're trying to spruce up a bedroom, kids room or main living space, you can find lots of ways to make it happen while these Black Friday rug deals last.

How Can You Use a Faux Fur Rug?

Faux fur rugs are dramatic and can make a for a luxurious look according to these design tips from ElleDecor. They can add texture to improve a flat look, but there are also lots of color variations to choose from as well.

Consider your design style. A faux cowhide rug like the one mentioned in our post can adapt to a southwest, native American or western style easily. 

Where should You Place a Braid Rug?

Braid rugs are usually colorful additions to any casual living space. Per BraidedRugs.com, these were first used in America by Native Americans who wove them to use as horse blankets. 

These rugs have a Bohemian appeal, so if you love macrame room dividers, hippie decor, and laid back style, braided rugs are a must-have. We've featured a pure cotton one that's pretty fab. The best of them are still made by hand.

Where Can You Find Real Persian Rugs?

Believe it or not, Amazon has many genuine Persian rugs, but you'll likely suffer some sticker shock when you sort by price as many are in the high five figures, and none had Black Friday discounts.

Not surprising, as these are rare pieces of manmade art. The Pasargad Carpets Ferehan Knotted Wool Area Rug is a favorite, but hurry there are only three left at a mere $6,563!

Thankfully, there are lots of less expensive substitutes that deliver a similar look for a tiny percentage of the price. These rugs look luscious in homes old and new and can cross over into almost any design style.

How Do You Choose the Best Kids Rugs?

First, you might consider color as your ally. Dark colors mask dirt, spills and the occasional diaper explosion. There are lots of kid-friendly rugs that are anti-bacterial and stain resistant, so when you're shopping, be sure to take note as to whether those features are included.

We also love rugs that offer fun graphics and opportunities to turn playtime into learning time. We've featured one in this post, but there are many more. If your child expresses an interest in a certain topic or animal, consider adding a rug to their room and a few books about that species for bedtime reading. 

