19 Best Black Friday Rug Deals on Amazon

Whether you use one as a focal point, or you just want to take a blah space from meh to magnificent, these Black Friday rug deals are a great way to add vibrant color and bold design to every room in your house, plus they also make great gifts.
While distressed rugs are super popular with some, others prefer a more modern take. If your design style leans more toward minimalist designs, you’ll appreciate the simplicity and elegance of this geometric pattern rug in earth tone hues of black, brown and crimson red. The dark edge acts as a frame that grounds the center design. Another one of those wicked Black Friday rug deals, it is 50% off and the lowest price we’ve seen since February of 2017.
Machine woven of durable polypropylene yarns, it will make for a cozy surface yet it’s wear-resisting in high traffic areas. At 5’2″ x 7’2″ in size, it can enhance an intimate furniture grouping or spruce up a small den. If you’re looking for this design for a long hallway, the matching 1’9″ x 7’2″runner is also on sale for 38% off the regular price.
If you love the look of a distressed antique rug, but you can’t lay out the cash for the real thing, this Bohemian medallion area rug is a great way to fake the look at a fraction of the price. This beauty is big – 6′ 7″ x 9′ 2″ – so a great choice for a living room or den, as well as under the dining table. The blue and cream medallion design is bordered on the edge with a mix of red and gold.
Power-loomed polypropylene fibers mean this rug can handle lots of wear, so it’s great for those with families and pets. It features sturdy jute weft backing. Get it right now for 71% off the retail price, which is the lowest we’ve seen it since last May. If you’re looking for more rust tones, this rug is available at an even deeper discount of 73% off the retail price.
This style comes in a wide variety of color combinations all on sale right now. Larger sizes are also at equally great savings.
Have you always wanted a cowhide rug, but you just didn’t want a cow to lose it’s like for the sake of your design aesthetic? Well, you can curb your guilt and get excited because this faux cowhide rug looks a lot like the real thing. From the natural cowhide shape, to the fleece fur on the top, you’ll be amazed at how realistic this rug looks. To add a little extra pizazz, it features a splattering of rich metallic accents. During Black Friday, this cool rug is 41% off the regular price.
Looking for more of a spotted cow style? This faux cowhide rug has a mix of taupe and champagne-colored fur. It’s 31% off. If black and white cows are your jam, you can get a rug like that too. It just isn’t on sale.
Are you looking for a simple style-maker that’s neutral enough to fit into any room? Consider a classic jute rug in a natural color. This 5′ x 7′ 6″ area rug is tan, with lots of natural color variations that give it even more interest. The nubby weave also adds to the appeal, as do the fringed ends. The 100% jute fiber adds a rustic yet modern look to your coastal cottage, sun porch or kitchen eating area.
This rug is handwoven by artisans, which makes each one unique. These rugs come in a variety of colors, although not all offer the same 58% Black Friday discount like this one. It comes in sizes up to 12′ x 15′, with many larger rugs offering up to 28% off.
Braided rugs have an incredibly interesting history that dates back centuries, but we often first remember them in our grandparents house. The cool thing is that they’re ideal in a shabby chic room, farmhouse design or even modern Bohemian style decor. This round braided rug is filled with vivid colors that would make for a bold statement in a room that seems to lack personality.
Handcrafted in a mesmerizing circular design, you can get lost just staring at this 100% cotton piece. It would make a cool gift for hipsters who love the throwback that stays modern over time. Get it right now for 45% off, which saves you nearly sixty bucks.
One of the most popular rug patterns out there happens to be the trellis pattern. It could be that it looks clean and fresh, no matter what the rest of your room decor might be. Now is the best time to snap one up because Black Friday rug deals mean you can get this rug for the lowest price we’ve seen since 2016 per CamelCamelCamel.
Bright and cheery in gray and white, this 5′ 3″ x 7′ 6″ rug looks great anywhere you need a pop of brightness. The cozy shag feels super soft on your feet, and it’s comfy for kids to sit on while watching TV. Get it right now for 55% off the regular price, or size up and save 58%.
If you’ve ever thumbed through the Pantone color book, it’s a fascinating excursion. This rug gives you the chance to enjoy that crazy colorful experience every day. Offset solid stripes in blue, purple, orange, pink, tan and green offer a bright start to any day.
The .75 inch deep pile is super soft on feet and little knees, so it’s a good match for a kids room or an office done in bright colors. It’s discounted by 47% while Black Friday rug deals are in effect, so grab it for a kid you love this Christmas.
Big rugs usually cost big bucks, but when it comes to finding a great minimalist style that’s big enough for a sizeable living area, this gray shag rug is the perfect look at the perfect price. At 9 x 12 feet, it fits well in a modern home, but because it’s so cushy on the feet, it would be great in a kids playroom as well.
Ideal for families, this rug is water, mold, mildew, and stain-resistant. It’s easy-care, because it takes well to vacuuming and can even handle a carpet cleaner as long as it’s dried evenly. The no-shed pile is 1.5 inches thick, to add a little dimension as well as style. Get this amazing Black Friday rug deal for 51% off or a savings of more than $126. We haven’t seen the price this low since this rug has been on Amazon.
You can get the matching runner rug for 41% off right now as well.
The right area rug can make a room – taking from meh to magnificent. The nuLOOM 5 x 7 foot gray and off white area rug features a unique Moroccan style print and it looks like a vintage piece even though it’s new. It would fit perfectly in a living area designed with mid century modern decor, or it could fit rustic Italian and Europen designs.
Made with synthetic fiber it feels soft on the tootsies and is easy to clean, so a little spill here or there won’t wreck it. Power-loomed to prevent shedding, it features finished edges. Because of its incredible durability, it’s suitable for any high traffic area of your home. Get it while Black Friday rug deals mean you’ll save nearly a hundred bucks – a 59% discount.
When you’re looking to give your patio a little pizazz, a funky rug can take the place of expensive tile or concrete work in the short term. This sculpted indoor/outdoor rug would add a wow factor to any dull space, quite frankly. Shag creates the huge floral design while a woven pile background helps to add depth and dimension.
This rug would look outstanding in a mid-mod minimalist setting, especially if you paired it with some lotus flower ceiling lamps. You’ll save more than $110 with this Black Friday deal, so you can afford to splurge on those fixtures.
Have you been searching for the perfect rug for your mudroom or front porch? This gray braided rug is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The variegated pattern is clean and hides dirt well. Made of polypropylene, it’s easy to maintain and wears like iron. That makes it great for high traffic areas and entryways where people leave their shoes. Get this 5′ x 8′ area rug for 48% off with this Black Friday rug deal.
Whether you’re looking to create a classic Victorian design, or you just want to add a bold pop of color to a room, this red floral print area rug makes a statement. At 9′ x 12′, this rug is big enough for a large living room or dining area. The beautiful floral print in ivory, brown and tan is enhanved by the backdrop of burgundy red along with small pops of color in the more neutral areas.
This rug features a cotton backing, so to enhance its durability, you might want to get a rug pad to add both cushion and stability on solid surface floors. Despite its elegant looks, this rug is both kid and pet friendly and is water, mildew and stain resistant. This Black Friday rug deal put it at an incredibly affordable price of just a little over $100 – a discount of 48%.
If you’re looking for more subtle or specific color options, this rug comes in more than a dozen color combinations, although not all are as well priced as our featured rug.
When you want to set the tone of a room, there are many ways to go. If your tone is bold and modern, this abstract 8′ x 10′ area rug offers the ideal combination of distressed and minimalist designs. The abstract pattern features a random pattern of black, gray and white speckled accent colors. The short half inch pile adds to the sleek and modern look.
This non-shedding rug is made with durable polypropylene fiber, so you can count on years of long wear and easy to maintain good looks. Get this rug right now at a 68% Black Friday discount, saving you more than $280. If you’re looking for a round versus rectangular rug, you can get this same design in a ten foot round for 61% off.
If you’re looking for just a splash of color, this abstract design comes in blue as well.
If you could pick the perfect rug for your toddler’s room, wouldn’t you love it to be something that teaches and entertains as well as creating a fun atmosphere? This sweet 3′ 3″ x 5″ rug features all the letters of the alphabet bordering the outside, and on the inside, numbers from one to ten are accompanied with fun things like ladybugs, flowers, hearts, and snails to help them learn to count and recognize the numeral that matches. It might even encourage you to spend more floor time with your toddler.
Primary colors keep it bright and fresh. You’ll also appreciate that this rug has a bacteria-resistant surface, which makes it seriously kid and pet-friendly. The non-slip rubber backing is another bonus, because you know how little kids love to run everywhere, but this rug won’t slip out from under them. This cute rug is 50% off for Black Friday.
You want an area rug that’s neutral, but you definitely don’t want one that’s dull. Neutral becomes super hip and cool when you combine shades of cream and tan, along with shag and pile in a unique design that features a high/low pattern of long fluid swirls. This rug could go toward elegant, or fit in a room with more playful furnishings. It could complement mid-mod, or southwest design because it’s just that versatile.
At 6′ 7″ x 9′, this rug would look great centered in a room, or placed under the couch and coffee table. It comes in both dark gray and beige as well, but neither of those colors is available at the wicked Black Friday savings of 67% off.
If you’ve always wanted a traditional Persian or Asian rug, why wait? There’s no better time than Black Friday to find the best deals on rugs that, while new and less expensive, do a nice job of mimicking the look you’re after. This pretty rug features a gray, black, cream, and silvery blue design. The center has a traditional medallion, and the outer edges have a classic border print. At 7′ 8″ x 10′ 7″ in size, it’s a screamin’ deal at just $69.95 – that’s 53% off the regular price.
While you can get this design in almost a dozen colors, not all of them are at such a great Black Friday price cut.
Have you been looking for the perfect way to brighten up your kids’ room or play area? Why not consider this clever hopscotch print rug? Design a room around the theme or simply add it to give them fun play space indoors. This 5′ x 8′ rug is kid friendly, thanks to the black background that won’t show much dirt and it’s stain-resistant to boot.
The clever chalk print is embellished with bugs, butterflies, shining stars, flowers and swirling patterns in pastel colors that can match almost any solid color bed set and curtains. Right now it’s 77% off, meaning you’ll save $184. If you’ve got a curious kid to buy for, you might get the solar system rug and the cheery octopus rug works beautifully with a nautical theme.
While a bold tribal design might not be ideal for everyone, this gorgeous rug would be beautiful in a southwest style space or any room where you want to create a focal point. Reminiscent of Andean paintings and petroglyphs, it features a cacophony of colors, geometric patterns, animals and tribal motifs. With bold blue, orange, cranberry, white and yellow, it could tie in with artwork or rustic throws and pillows to create the look you’re after.
At 5′ x 7′ 5″ in size, it’s an ideal choice for under a coffee table or in front of the fireplace. Get it right now at a whopping 67% off the regular price. Just last summer this rug was well over $200. If you need to size up to 8′ x 10′, you’ll still save 49% or nearly $180 in cold cash.
Doesn’t it seem like the kitchen always gets short shrift when it comes to cool rugs? Well not after this Black Friday, because you can get this awesome round kitchen rug for less than half price. At 51% off, your kitchen can have this bright and cheery citrus slice rug to brighten every morning. This rug was hand hooked in India, so you know it’s made with quality construction in mind, and you’ll love the combination of gorgeous green shades.
For a fun and funky look that’s perfect for a mid-mod kitchen, consider the orange slice rug at 47% off, or the avocado rug that’s discounted by 41%. Got a huge kitchen? Get all three.