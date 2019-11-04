25 Best German Christmas Decorations

The German countryside is dotted with quaint little towns and villages that are worth visiting say the experts at Culture Trip. If you can’t afford to travel to one this Christmas, perhaps recreate the ambiance with this lovely wooden snowy village decoration. Populated with small wooden villagers, the buildings and surrounding streets light up with a warm holiday glow thanks to the LED lights that are positioned perfectly.

This decorative piece is almost 20 inches long and 15 inches tall. It would be lovely on a mantle or console table during the holidays. You might also like this wooden Christmas village with tiny skiers and snowmen that has a similar feel. There are a variety of snowy village wooden advent calendars as well, so if you want something that does double duty, you might consider one of those instead.