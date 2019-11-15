15 Best Indoor Propane Heaters: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

Looking to warm up your garage, sunroom, outdoor patio area or basement without increasing utility costs with an electric heater? Then browse through our collection of the Best Indoor Propane Heaters and find one that will keep your home warm and toasty through the coming winter months.
1. Dyna-Glo 300,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- It's 300,000 BTUs of heat can cover up to 7,000 square feet.
- A powerful airflow of 1,800 CFM.
- Built-in thermostat for adjustable temperature settings.
- Burns efficiently at 13.9 gallons off fuel per hour.
- Electric spark ignition gets it going easily.
- Overheating and flame-out safety features built within.
- 300,000 BTUs of power is too robust for smaller square footage.
- Requires quite a bit of fuel.
- No ducts to specify your heat's direction.
The Dyna-Glo 300,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater is one of the strongest propane heating options available on the market. With its power, it can warm up a garage, outdoor patio, or even a warehouse up to 7,000 square feet in size. And with airflow being churned out at 1,800 CFM, you won’t have to worry about your warm air sitting stagnant in one area of the room.
The heater burns efficiently at 13.9 gallons of fuel per hour. It’s compatible with 100-pound and 500-pound tanks. And when hooked up to the latter, you’ll get an impressive 35 hours of use. There’s are overheating and flame-out safety systems built within. The electric spark ignition makes booting it up a breeze. And there’s a built-in thermostat installed so that you can get the temperature set exactly where you want it.
Find more Dyna-Glo 300,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
2. L.B. White 170,000 BTU Ductable Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- Its 170,000 BTUs can warm up an impressive 4,000 square feet.
- 1,200 CFM of airflow strength.
- End diffuser and ducts put the heat right where you want it.
- Easy to start with its dependable electronic spark ignition.
- Might actually be too large for some.
- Price tag matches its 170,000 BTU strength.
- Will give off gaseous if not in a properly ventilated area.
What’s special about the L.B. White 170,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater isn’t just the heat it emits. It’s also the unit’s versatility thanks to its ductable output. You can easily let it run on its own to fill a room with warmth. But it also comes with both an end diffuser as well as a rolling duct, so that you can direct your heater’s emission to exactly where you want. And you’ll want to consider its locale wisely as its 170,000 BTUs should easily handle warming up an immense 4,000 square-foot garage, patio, or tented area.
Because of its strength, you’ll want to use it in a well-ventilated area. It’s perfect for outdoor patios, larger garages, or even tented parties during cooler months. It sports 1,200 CFM of airflow, so the heat current is strong. Its flame is totally enclosed for safety. It features an electronic spark ignition for efficiency and dependability. And the all-white exterior provides a clean look for those worried about aesthetics.
Find more L.B. White 170,000 Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
3. Dura Heat 150,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- 150,000 is plenty strong enough to warm 3,500 square feet.
- Fan forced hot air ensures your warmth travels across the room.
- Adjustable thermostat to set the temperature you want.
- Relatively inexpensive for the heat it can generate.
- Too much heat/fumes for smaller or not well ventilated areas.
- Smaller than you might expect.
- Not electrical switch for on/off of the fan and ignitor.
The Dura Heat 150,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater offers you impressive heating power at a cheaper price than its high-end competitors. At its max settings of 150,000 BTUs, it should easily warm your 3,500 square foot area of choice. There’s a fan within to force your hot air throughout the room. And it’s fuel-efficient with a 100-pound propane gas cylinder lasting between 14 to 18 hours.
A 10-foot hose and regulator comes included with the package. It’s designed to handle rough conditions such as construction zones. And the adjustable settings ensure that you get the heat set to the perfect temperature to thwart those cold winter days and nights.
Find more Dura Heat 150,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
4. Dyna-Glo 125,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- Features 125,000 BTUs of heat to warm up to 2,900 square feet.
- Its 360-degree heating radius is a better fit for many setups.
- Auto shut off safety features built in.
- Variable BTU settings.
- Lack of a fan means it may require more time to heat.
- It would need to be placed in the center of a room for maximum efficiency.
- All metal design will get hot to the touch fast.
The Dyna-Glo 125,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a 360-degree heater as opposed to a fan that blows in one direction. At 125,000 BTUs of strength, it can heat an area of about 2,900 square feet. Which makes it perfect for job sites, garages, patios, or larger indoor rooms.
The heater can be adjusted between low, medium, and high temperature settings. A push-button piezo ignition system ensures starting it is no problem at all. There’s also an auto shut off feature for safety. And the base is designed to be large and sturdy to ensure it isn’t knocked over.
Find more Dyna-Glo 125,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
5. Mr. Heater 125,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- 125,000 BTUs can heat upwards of 3,125 square feet.
- Features Quiet Burner Technology to heat with 50% less noise.
- A great price for the BTU output.
- Adjustable base to angle your heat output.
- Split barrel design makes it easy to maintain.
- Needs a well ventilated area.
- Propane consumption is a bit on the quick side.
- No on/off switch. You'll have to unplug it to turn it off.
The Mr. Heater 125,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater is up there in the sheer bag for your buck. It’s 125,000 BTU output is sufficient enough to heat an area about 3,000 square feet in size. And with its Quiet Burner Technology, it won’t be annoying loud while doing so.
The forced air heater will ensure that its warmth reaches the far end of whatever room you’re working in. And because it can be angled, you can specify exactly where you want it. The heater comes with a 10-foot long certified hose and regulator, so you won’t need to worry about that. And because it sports a split barrel design, any necessary maintenance is easy to get in and do.
Find more Mr. Heater 125,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
6. Prowarm 85,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive when compared to similar models.
- 85,000 BTU can heat up to 2,000 square feet.
- Built-in adjustable thermostat.
- Adjustable heating angles.
- Quiet Burner Technology promises to be up to 50% quieter than some other models.
- The fan is weaker than similarly sized models.
- It's as fuel efficient.
- No piezer ignitor capability. Must be plugged in to start/stop.
If you’re looking for a cheaper indoor propane heater that will still tackle most jobs, the Prowarm 85,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater should be up to the challenge. It’s powerful enough to warm about 2,000 square feet of space. Which should be plenty for most uses.
It sports an adjustable thermostat and an electrical ignition system powered by a 115-volt cord. A 10-foot hose and regulator are included in the package. The unit features a heavy-duty design intended to stand up to the abuse of garages and job sites everywhere. And thanks to its adjustable keeping angles, you can position it to get the heat going right where you want it.
Find more Prowarm 85,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
7. Mr. Heater Big Maxx 80,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- Can heat well over 1,000 square feet of area while above and out of the way.
- Adjustable louvers send the heat right where you want it.
- Runs very quietly.
- Fuel efficient.
- A great 3-year warranty on parts and burners, and a 10-year warranty on the heat exchange.
- A little expensive.
- Not the most aesthetically pleasing heater on our list.
- No thermostat adjustability.
Those looking to get a ceiling-mounted unit installed to keep their garages warm through the winter, look no further. The Mr. Heater Big Maxx 80,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater should do the job with ease. It’s got the power to warm over 1,000 square feet of space pretty easily. Thus making sure your garage or barn is good to go through the coldest of months.
The heater’s built-in high-velocity electric fan pulls in all the cool air that looms around the heater. It then pulls that air through its heat exchanger and forces it down through its adjustable louvers to the surrounding areas. It only requires an inch of mounting clearance. And with the included brackets, external power access, and thermostat connections, it’s easy to setup.
The Big Maxx sports a Durable Spark ignition system so failure is a rarity. It features a self-diagnostic control module too. And with Mr. Heater’s 3-year warranty on parts and burners and 10-year warranty on the heater exchange, you’ll know that your purchase was a reliable one.
Find more Mr. Heater 80,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
8. Rasmussen 40,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- A beautiful addition to whatever room you put it in.
- 40,000 BTUs will cover nearly 1,000 square feet.
- Adjustable flame sets the temperature right where you want it.
- Adjustable louver puts the heat right where you want it.
- Remote control included.
- Your paying for elegance.
- The lack of forced air may delay heat up time.
- Probably not a great option for garages.
The Rasmussen 40,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater makes our list as it appears to be one of the best options for folks that need to keep their patio, or even a portion of their home, warm through the winter. If you like to entertain outdoors during the colder months, this artistic alternative is an excellent way to add both heat and decor.
Rasmussen states that their 30-inch Brown Alterna See-Thru Firestone Set is comprised of the finest ceramics and is reinforced with sturdy steel. It sports a vent-free burner with a see-through louver that contains a variable flame height safety pilot valve. And there’s a remote control included too so that you can ignite your patio’s new centerpiece from across the room.
With 40,000 BTUs of heat close to 1,000 square feet, which should be more than plenty. It has a piezo ignitor so getting it going is simple. A set of 20 brown firestones comes included in the package. As does a connector kit and instructions.
Whether you want to make the Rasmussen 30-inch Brown Alterna See-Thru Firestone Set a highlight indoors or outdoors, it’ll be a purchase that’s both elegant on your eyes and efficient on your heating bill.
Find more Rasmussen 40,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
9. Mr. Heater 30,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- 30,000 BTUs should eaily heat around 1,000 square feet.
- Can be used without electricty which is extremely helpful during power outages.
- Blower fan aids the distance the heater's warmth will travel.
- Adjustable thermostat.
- It can stand free or be wall mounted.
- Fuel efficiency is mediocre.
- The fan is a bit weak.
- A littled expensive for the heat it puts out.
The Mr. Heater 30,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater is the perfect solution if you’re looking for something to tuck away in the corner or up on the wall to provide a bit of extra warmth this winter. It’s 30,000 BTU strength should easily tackle the needs of those with cold garages, patios, or even household rooms of up to 1,000 square feet in size.
It can be easily mounted upon the wall. Or, with the included feet kit, you can keep it portable and have it free stand wherever you’d like. The unit operates with electricity thanks to its battery-powered ignitor. So even during power outages, you’ll know you have a backup plan with this model.
It touts a built-in low oxygen shut off sensor for safety. Though it exudes very little emissions to the point that a carbon monoxide detector won’t pick anything up. The thermostat is fully adjustable to a specific degree. There’s a blower fan built within to help heat circulation. And with a 2-year warranty included, you’ll know that you’re backed if something were to go amiss.
Find more Mr. Heater 30,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
10. Dyna-Glo 30,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- 30,000 BTUs should easily warm up to 1,000 square feet.
- Burns with 99.9% efficiency.
- No electricity requried to run, which makes it a great backup during outages.
- Quiet yet powerful.
- Adjustable thermostat.
- Sleek looking design.
- Base legs sold separately.
- Not for sale in California or Canada.
- Needs a 100-pound propane tank or larger.
The Dyna-Glo 30,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater is an efficient and slick looking option to get your home, garage, or basement warmed up quick. And the 30,000 BTUs should easily cover 1,000 square feet of space.
The heater has a thermostat control knob that keeps your ideal heat level set. It doesn’t require electricity, so it serves as a fantastic backup for warmth when the power goes out. It sports a battery-assisted ignitor ensuring you’ll never have issues getting the heater going. And its oxygen depletion sensor will shut the unit down if carbon monoxide levels become unsafe.
At under $300, the heater is certainly a financially feasible way to bring additional heat into your home or garage. And with Dyna-Glo promising 99.9 percent efficiency, you won’t be spending a ton in propane costs either.
Find more Dyna-Glo 30,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
11. Mr. Heater Big Buddy 18,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- Easy portability and convenient handle.
- 18,000 BTUs gives you portable heat that can warm about 450 square feet.
- Nearly 100% efficient.
- Electrical ignitor makes startup easy.
- Adjustable thermostat with low, medium, and high heat settings.
- Auto shut-off features built-in for safety.
- Not available for sale in Massachusettes and Canada.
- Grill is hot to the touch, so caution is needed during transport.
- You'll need a hose and filter to use larger propane tanks.
- Not sold in Massachusetts or Canada.
If you want easily portable heat, the Mr. Heater Big Buddy is amongst the best options out there. Whether you want to warm your tent, cabin, worksite, garage, or just a portion of your home, the Big Buddy can handle it. It connects to a pair of 1-pound propane cylinders, making the fueling portion of the equation a simple one. Though it does include two swivel regulators that allow you to adapt from disposable tanks to a remote gas supply.
The unit features an oxygen depletion sensor, as well as a tip-over, shut off feature for safety. It’s easily startable with the piezo sparking mechanism. You can get your room’s temperature right where you want it with the three setting thermostat knob. And with the built-in fan, the Big Buddy will be able to push its heat to all corners of the room.
Find more Mr. Heater 18,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
12. Martin 11,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- One of the best looking heaters on our list. It's gorgeous!
- Glass ceramic window lets you see the blue flames work their magic.
- Versatile thermostat knob allows for a range of temperature choices.
- Fuel usage is a solid 80% efficiency rating.
- Installation can be a pain if there isn't a gas fitter.
- A little on the pricey side.
- A lower level of heating for the price.
The Martin 11,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater is at the very least the best-looking wall mounted heater on our list. But it rivals Rasmussen’s artistic take outright for best overall looks too. The sleek unit is comprised of a die-cast aluminum grill and sports a glass ceramic window that lets you watch the beautiful blue flames in action.
The unit easily installs into your home’s current gas fitter. It’s ultra-quiet too, so you won’t even notice its elegance at work. It’s rated at 80% efficiency, meaning you’ll get great gas usage for your buck. The thermostat is fully adjustable to ensure you get the temperature right where you want it. And with the piezoelectric pilot, you’ll simply have to press a button to get the heater going.
Find more Martin 11,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
13. ProCom 10,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- 10,000 BTU rating can warm up to 300 square feet.
- Very inexpensive.
- Adjustable thermostat settings.
- Push button Piezo ignition start.
- Promises 99.9% fuel efficiency.
- 1-year limited warranty.
- 300 square feet isn't a ton, but it should easily handle larger rooms and smaller garages.
- It's not the fanciest looking heater.
- No blower built into the unit.
If you’re looking for cost efficiency, you’ve found your match in the ProCom 10,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater. It’s a heater that does a ton for a little. It’s 10,000 BTUs can warm up 300 square feet of space with ease. And it burns at 99.9 percent efficiency so you’ll be saving money on fuel costs as well.
It sports a space-saving design tath can either stand on your floor or be wall mounted with the included brackets. No electricity is required, so it’s a great backup for potential outages. And it boots up in a breeze thanks to the built-in Piezo ignition system.
It includes automatic shut-off for safety should the oxygen depletion sensor register. You can control your heater’s emission with the manual on and off switch and variable temperature settings. And thanks to an included 1-year warranty, you won’t have to worry about any issues revolving around a defective product.
Find more ProCom 10,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
14. Mr. Heater Buddy 9,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- A small package provides warmth for an impressive 225 square feet.
- Very lightweight at 9 pounds makes portability simple.
- Pretty inexpensive.
- Adjustable temperature settings.
- Safety features built-in.
- It may not be large enough to keep your garages and outdoor patios warm.
- You'll have to frequently replace propane cylinders.
- Exposed flame could be a danger to children and pets.
The Mr. Heater Buddy 9,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater is the intermediary between the Mr. Heater Little Buddy and Mr. Heater Big Buddy. With its 9,000 BTU strength, it can handle warming up spaces up to 225 square feet in size. And with its nearly 100% burning efficiency, you won’t waste any fuel while doing so.
It has safety features that shut it down when tipped over or if low oxygen levels are detected. It’s easily portable thanks to its lightweight 9-pound size and convenient handle. You can switch between off, low and high heat settings. And it’s easily lit thanks to the built-in Piezo igniter.
Whether you’re outdoors on a hike, or you’re just on your deck, in your garage, basement, or living room, the Mr. Heater Buddy is a versatile choice that will keep you warm all winter.
Find more Mr. Heater 9,000 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
-
15. Mr. Heater Little Buddy 3,800 BTU Indoor Propane Heater
Pros:
Cons:
- The most portable propane heater on our list.
- Super inexpensive.
- Can warm close to 100 square feet.
- Doesn't skimp on the safety features.
- No adjustable temperature settings. Just on and off.
- Switching out the 1-pound propane tanks every few hours is a pain.
- Not sold in Massachusetts and Canada.
It doesn’t get much more portable than this. Mr. Heater Little Buddy 3,800 BTU Indoor Propane Heater is the easiest propane heater to take with you on the go. Camping, hiking, tailgating, hunting, or fishing, it’s excellent outdoors. But it’s also perfect for your patio, garage, or basement if you just need a little extra warmth through the winter.
At 3,800 BTUs, you’ll be able to heat up close to 100 square feet with the Little Buddy. It sits directly atop 1-pound disposable propane cylinders to operate. And at its low setting, it will churn out the heat for about 5 1/2 hours. And it certainly doesn’t skimp on safety with a built-in low oxygen shut-off system and tip-over switch.
Find more Mr. Heater Little Buddy 3,800 BTU Indoor Propane Heater information and reviews here.
We've sorted our list of indoor propane heaters by BTUs. Here's how that breaks down for your home:
So BTUs, or British thermal unit, is defined as "the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit." That may seem a bit nonsensical. But hey, it works.
To determine which of our heaters above is too weak, too powerful, or just enough is simple. The go-to method of calculation is that you need 20 BTUs per square foot. So if you're heating up a larger room of around 1,000 square feet. You're going to need about 20,000 BTUs of strength to warm it up. See, math is useful!
Mr. Heater and Dyna-Glo
We like to diversify our lists as much as possible. We're certainly not playing favorites. But Mr. Heater and Dyna-Glo are certainly two of the leaders in the clubhouse as far as indoor propane heaters go.
Our entire list consists of quality products. But Dyna-Glo and Mr. Heater just so happen to have a slew of impressive models. These not only provide the much-needed BTUs for your home, but do so at a reasonable price.
Propane Heaters for Garage Use
Maybe you're hoping to keep your patio or sunroom used throughout the winter. Perhaps your basement needs a little extra heat to keep it comfortable between fall and spring. Is the cold keeping you from being productive in your garage? Our indoor propane heater options are great to fix all of these problems and more. So pick one up for your home today.
