Deal: 50% Off Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker

If you’re looking to make your first foray into smart devices beyond your smartphone, the Amazon Echo Dot is undeniably the perfect way to begin. The Echo Dot has tons of features that make life so much simpler, and, with a little imagination, lots more fun. Right now, you can get this popular smart speaker for 50% off the regular price!

This little speaker is perfect for every room of your house. In the bedroom, it can replace your clock radio, play music from Amazon Music Unlimited, and tell you the weather when you first wake up.

Tap into the day’s news and traffic while you drink morning coffee just by asking Alexa, your virtual assistant for all things important and not.

Compact Size Fits Anywhere

This compact speaker is so tiny, it can really fit almost anywhere.

Use it in the office to remind you of your appointments, keep track of client contacts, and even make calls hands-free.

Can the Echo Dot Run Your Smart Home?

This smart speaker can help you manage your compatible connected smart home devices. Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more all with the sound of your voice. You can also enable Alexa Guard to get Smart Alerts if your Echo device detects the sound of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, or glass breaking.

You can instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device. It’s a great way to prank your kids by repeatedly playing songs or jokes unexpectedly in their rooms. At this price, you can finally afford to get one for every room in the house.

What About Sound Quality?

The 3rd generation Echo has a vastly improved speaker for richer and louder stereo sound. That matters to picky music lovers, who use the Dot to stream music from their favorite services, from Amazon Music and Apple Music, to Spotify, Pandora and Sirius XM.

How Can Echo Dot Help In the Kitchen?

In the kitchen, Alexa can keep your mind and hands free to focus on meal prep. Just use your voice to set timers, add items to your shopping list, and create calendar events and reminders. You can even ask for sports scores, movie showtimes, restaurant hours (just in case you have a cooking fail,) or information of almost any kind.

What Are Some of Alexa’s Mad Skilz?

With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter. Skills are like apps and help you do more, like play relaxing sounds or test your music knowledge. (I use mine to wake up to the sound of waves or rain!) Just say, “Alexa, what are your top skills?”

You can even make the Echo Dot kid-friendly at no extra charge by enabling Amazon FreeTime in the Alexa app. Automatically filter explicit songs, add approved contacts, set time limits, or review activity with easy-to-use parental controls in the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

The Echo Dot is undeniably the most popular smart speaker on the market, far surpassing sales of Google Home Mini and others. We think it’s because of the massive number of features, sound quality, and price.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker now for less than $25.

