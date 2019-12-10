Deal: Save Up to 46% Off Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware

Save up to 46 percent off various pieces of Cuisinart cookware with this limited-time deal. You’ll find savings of over 40 percent off of your favorite Cuisinart cookware. For example, the Oval Casserole enjoys a price drop of 46 percent off, which brings the cost down to just $69. The Chicken Fryer currently has the same price tag, making it an equally good deal.

Get This Deal Here

Save on your personal favorites or give the gift of durable Cuisinart cast iron cookware this holiday season. Savings seem to be the largest on the seven-quart Cuisinart Oval Casserole. A discount of 46 percent drops the price of this eye-catching casserole down to just under $70, followed by the chicken fryer, with 42 percent.

Both pieces come in an array of colors, so you can add some flair to your kitchen. Whether you’re using these dishes to prepare food, serve it or simply as an eye-catching addition to your counter space, the Cuisinart cookware is a solid investment.

Get This Deal Here

A price cut of 46 percent drops the seven-quart Cuisinart oval casserole to a price tag of just $69. Similar savings can be found on the red 12-inch chicken fryer, which is currently 44 percent off, along with the blue model, which is 42 percent off.

Cuisinart may be renowned for its food processors and other kitchen items, but the brand has made an impressive array of cast iron cookware.

Here’s a breakdown with more details about what you get with this sale:

Score 46 percent off the Cuisinart oval casserole, which stands out for its unique exterior and generous seven-quart capacity. Each dish features durable cast iron construction for optimal heat retention and distribution for faster and tastier results.

Not only does the exterior of this cooker catch the eye, its porcelain enamel construction ensures it will hold up over time. The cookware is safe for the dishwasher as well as induction, gas, halogen, electric stoves and more. This casserole is also safe to use in the oven or the broiler. As an added convenience, it’s easy to clean up after an intense cooking session.

Get This Deal Here

You can also take up to 46 percent off other types of Cuisinart cookware for the most adventurous cooks. Save big on the Cuisinart teal gradient chicken fryer, which spans a total of 12 inches. The chicken fryer is also available in several different colors. Regardless of which color you get, it’s sure to brighten up your living space.

The chicken fryer is dishwasher safe without compromising its longevity. The fryer is also lightweight and easily portable, all while promoting even heat distribution for delicious home cooking. Its compact size and affordable price tag makes this fryer a practical choice for first-time apartment owners and buget-conscious shoppers.

Get This Deal Here

Looking for more great deals in a similar price point? You can start by browsing the best home and kitchen deals to find a deal that really speaks to you.

We’ve also got you covered with a bigger selection of your favorite cookware. For example, you can check out 11 Best Cookware Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide if you could use a new cookware set or are eager to purchase a gift for someone else. If you have an induction cooktop, be sure to check out our 9 Best Induction Cookware Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide.

See Also:

11 Best Cookware Sets: Your Easy Buying Guide

9 Best Induction Cookware Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide