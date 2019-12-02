15 Best Cyber Monday Appliance Deals on Amazon

If you’re shopping for appliances, large or small, there’s no better time than Cyber Monday to find deep discounts on the most coveted gifts, plus great buys on more major investments for your own home and kitchen. These Cyber Monday appliance deals feature deep discounts of up to 59% off!
If there’s one appliance every serious cook and baker asks to have, it’s the KitchenAid Lift Stand Mixer, hands down. This workhorse could mix a batch of concrete if called upon, although we don’t really recommend that. It’s ready to tackle huge batches of cookie dough, knead eight loaves of bread dough at once, or whip a giant batch of creamy and delicious potatoes in the six quart stainless steel bowl.
But this mixer is so much more versatile than that, thanks to the power hub in front that can accommodate 12 optional attachments that use the power of this stand mixer to help you make fusilli pasta from scratch, shred a block of Parmesan cheese in seconds, and so much more. This mixer comes with a beater, dough hook, and wire whip for nearly every mixing task.
Only the red lift stand mixer is on sale for this unbelievably low price of just $329, but who doesn’t love a red mixer anyway?
Don’t you hate it when unexpected guests show up and you haven’t got a nice chilled white wine or local micro at the perfect serving temperature? With this Cyber Monday appliance deal, you’ll never worry again. This 25 bottle wine cooler keeps drinks at the perfect temp without any attention from you.
It’s an ideal size to keep in a dining room, kitchen, game room, bar or any other living space, and keeps drinks at temperatures as cold as a tasty 39 degrees. This cooler features a removable shelf that maximizes space and keeps bottles and cans organized. The convenient reversible door allows the wine cooler to open from either the left or the right side, so you can perfectly place it in the space you have available.
This energy-efficient mini-fridge consumes less power and, at the moment, it consumes less of your cash as well because right now it’s 46% off the regular price.
If you love the look of stainless steel appliances, but you balk at the high price, you might want to check out this amazing deal on the Daewoo 21 cubic foot refrigerator. While it’s not the fancy model, or one that can accommodate a huge family, it has plenty of nice features that make it a worthy kitchen choice.
With two humidity-controlled crisper drawers, adjustable glass shelving, and utility case, storing expensive groceries is simple. With an easy to organize interior, this fridge can handle lots of food, without taking too much kitchen space. Bright LED lights and clear storage bins let you see what you have at a glance. This fridge is icemaker compatible, however, it doesn’t come with this unit.
As with most, the door handles can be mounted on the left of the right, depending on your kitchen configuration. With Amazon Cyber Monday appliance deals, you can get this fridge for 41% off, meaning it’s less than $600! Amazing.
Have you ever walked into the house in mid-winter and noticed how musty it smells? Perhaps you’re annoyed by lingering cooking aromas, or you’re an allergy prone person who just need some relief. In any of these instances, the Coway Mighty Air Purifier is ready to come to your rescue. Big enough to accommodate rooms up to 360 square feet, this air purifier stands at the ready to deliver clean fresh air at the touch of a button, or ongoingly if you leave it on.
With a true HEPA filter, it removes dust, dirt, pollen and odors. The pollution sensor clearly communicates indoor air quality in real-time, and brightly colored LED let you know how clean or dirty your indoor air is, every minute of the day. This air purifier operates continuously and automatically adjusts its fan speed to clear the air rapidly when necessary.
Schedule it for the hours of operation you want and walk away. It’s that simple. Get it for 47% off right now and save more than $108.
Winter’s cold and summer’s heat can wreak havoc on those with dry skin and cause even more misery for those with dry sinuses. Instead of relying on a humidifier that drenches everything in the room, or doesn’t make any difference at all, consider this great Cyber Monday deal on the Dyson high-velocity humidifier.
It features ultraviolet cleanse technology, so this Dyson kills 99.9 percent of bacteria before hygienic mist and hydrated air is projected into your room. Asthma and allergy-friendly, it’s even been certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Also, it’s whisper-quiet, so you’ll never even notice that it’s improving your breathing and air quality all day or night long.
This humidifier has intelligent climate control that measures the temperature and moisture in the air to create the perfect air quality without over-saturation. Get it right now for 44% off the regular price, saving you more than $219.
Has cleaning up after Fluffy and Sargeant finally worn you down? Perhaps it’s time to splurge on yourself and get a robot vacuum that is geared especially for pet hair. But who’d have thought you could find one at under $200? It is kind of shocking but this Bissell robot vacuum combines dual edge brushes, and a rotating brush roll plus powerful suction to clean pet hair and debris on the floor, including along edges and in corners.
The low profile design easily slips under furniture where dust and pet hair love to hide. Smart cleaning and automatic sensors detect stairs and drop-offs. When it’s battery gets low, it simply returns to its docking station for a quick recharge. Unless you have a really large home, this vacuum should easily hand the dirt and dust with regular use as it runs for up to 100 minutes on a full charge.
Get this vacuum at a 43% discount on Cyber Monday.
Got a coffee aficionado on your Christmas list? There’s a perfect gift you can give them that will make every morning, midday and after dinner more enjoyable – this Breville coffee and espresso machine. At the touch of a button, they’ll have the perfect cup of rich and flavorful coffee or espresso, but they can also create their favorite lattes and iced coffee drinks as well.
This machine features a big 40 ounce removable water tank for easy refilling. It also has a fast heat up time of only 15 seconds, meaning they’ll will never have to wait too long for their favorite coffee or espresso drink to be ready. With an energy-saving automatic shut off at nine minutes of inactivity, they’l never worry if they leave the house before shutting it off.
Get this fantastic coffee machine for 50% off the regular price, and don’t forget to get some Nespresso Virtuoline coffee pods so they can start brewing without delay.
When it’s the middle of winter and you’re not about to uncover your outdoor gas grill, you don’t have to give up that delicious flavor of grilled veggies, meats and more. Instead, you can whip out this smokeless indoor grill and get your fill of all your favorites without the hassle and cold of standing outside in the snow.
Advanced infrared technology and special reflectors guide heat to the indoor grill’s cooking grid for delicious, evenly grilled food. The drip tray underneath remains cool so there is virtually no smoke. It’s a great way to fix healthy meals, with less fat. Grill veggies, meats and more, in the comfort of your kitchen. Perfect for parties and family meals, grab this indoor grill for a huge 57% Cyber Monday discount.
Are you looking for an air purifier that can handle large spaces rather than a single room? If your home is open concept, odors, dust and allergens permeate every space. The Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier cleans and purifies up to 1,560 square feet. That’s the size of a modern one level ranch style home!
This air purifier cleanses that amount of space two times per hour with combined activated carbon and True HEPA filters. It captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. It also reduces more than 99% of volatile organic compounds and reduces fumes such as NH3 and CH3CHO.
A huge selling point with this air purifier is the fact that it includes washable and permanent pre-filters to catch larger dust particles. Because you can wash rather than replace filters, it saves lots of money over the long haul. The pollution sensor senses and communicates your air quality throughout the day, and the bright LED lets you know the air quality status at all times. Get this awesome air purifier for 59% off the regular price before your winter house gets too stale.
We all love kitchen multi-taskers because they save space and time. This Ninja air fryer, steamer and pressure cooker can replace three appliances with one. With tender crisp technology, it will brown and add a crispy golden finish to things cooked under pressure that tend to be blah on the outside even though they’re delicious on the inside.
Pressure cook meats, stews and soups up to 70% faster than you can on the stovetop, and air fry up to five pounds chicken or three pounds of french fries with little to no oil. The non-stick ceramic coated pot makes for super-simple cleanup, which everyone loves. You can even cook frozen foods from the inside out under pressure and then finish them off with a crispy crust. Get this cool kitchen appliance for 40% off the regular price saving you a sweet $100 dollar bill.
There’s no time like the holidays to end up with spills and stains on your carpet. This Hoover carpet cleaner is going to be your saving grace between your careless company and the new year. It deep cleans carpets of the toughest dirt with powerful 360 degree brushes, and the heat force function means they’ll dry before your next guests arrive.
Deep clean hard to reach areas and upholstered furniture with the upholstery tool, crevice tool and stair tool, and better yet, it comes with a bottle of cleaning solution so you can get to work right away. Get this highly rated cleaning tool for 55% off the regular price with Amazon Cyber Monday appliance deals.
Great for professional sewers and awesome for the casual seamstress, the Rowenta steam iron machine delivers professional-level results for shaping and pressing garments and other sewing projects. At the touch of a trigger, this iron delivers steam for consistent results via the 400 hole stainless steel soleplate.
With a steam output of 80 grams per minute, this steam machine is ready to do any level of work required. The huge 47 ounce is water tank is easy to detach and refill, meaning you can do 1.5 hours of continuous ironing, which sounds kind of terrible, but awesome as well. Get it right now for 44% off the regular price.
Crank up the Jimmy Buffett music and get ready to party because with the Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker you can host a party that will impress your friends. This frozen cocktail machine creates 72 ounces of frozen drinks per cycle, and with the capacity to prep margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas, mudslides, mojitos, and smoothies, you’ll have limitless party possibilities.
Made from bamboo with brushed aluminum finishes, it’s as impressive as it is fun. It’s programmed to shave the perfect amount of ice for every drink, and your friends will be mesmerized as they watch the motorized ice chute rotating from one pitcher to the next creating one delicious drink after another.
With Amazon Cyber Monday appliance deals, you can get this impressive toy and save $192!
While this isn’t likely the microwave you’re going to put in your kitchen, it might be the one you want to send off to college for your kid’s dorm room. This Magic Chef countertop microwave features a simple control panel with that all-important preset for popcorn – college student’s favorite late night study snack.
It does more than popcorn though, so if they often eat in their room or reheat leftovers from the dining hall, this microwave can do the deed with no worries. The automatic turntable keeps things heating evenly without overcooking, and this 1100 watt appliance is perfect for those frozen entrees and making tea water inside their room. Get it for 45% off the regular price.
Whether you’re working parents who are constantly on the go, or you just love the ease of one-pot meals, this six quart stainless steel Instant Pot is one of the best Cyber Monday appliance deals we’ve found. This clever cooker is going to be your gateway food prep pal for delivering slow-cooked flavor super fast. Based on the same concept of those old school pressure cookers, this unit saves time – and a bonus, it’s not scary to use.
It’s a crazy kind of versatile kitchen tool that also cooks rice, makes yogurt, sautees and steams with ease. If you’re iffy on getting this pressure cooker, be sure to grab America’s Test Kitchen Pressure Cooker Perfection which gives you instructions for prepping all the best meals for your family with either a traditional stovetop pressure cooker or your Instant Pot.
Get this wildly popular pressure cooker for a crazy discount of 51% off with this Cyber Monday appliance deal.