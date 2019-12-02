Cyber Monday: Save $201 on Dyson V11 Torque Drive

Get This Deal Here

If you haven’t made the jump to a stick vacuum yet, you’re seriously missing out! These. things. are. GREAT!

And now, Amazon is looking to make things even more attractive when it comes to the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Stick Vacuum. One of the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals we’re seeing is on the Dyson V11 Torque Drive vacuum, which presents a savings of $201 off the MSRP. That brings the price down to $498.99 for a limited time.

When talking quality vacuums nowadays, you simply have to mention Dyson. The company has been delivering high-quality products for more than three decades at this point, and the V11 is their latest addition to a line of high-powered, cordless vacuum cleaners. The machine weighs only around 7 pounds and is 4 feet long. What’s more, it comes with five cleaning attachments: two brushes (one for soft dusting, other for persistent carpet dirt) and three additional heads (cervice, motorized, and combination).

The most interesting thing about the V11 is the Dynamic Load Sensor, which detects every little difference in your floor service and changes the suction power automatically. The DLS system not only allows the user to vacuum more efficiently but also saves a ton of battery power.

The V11’s cleaner head is equipped with nylon bristles, which help you remove all of the stubborn dirt out of your carpets. Moreover, the head also has anti-static, carbon fiber filaments that can catch all of the dust that hides in small crevices. Last but not least, the V11 has a noticeable LCD screen at the top that displays battery time, detects all of the blockages, and allows the user to switch between cleaning modes on the go. It also reminds the user to clean the filter before each use.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Features

Has 2X the suction power of any other cord-free vacuum on the market

The V11 motor delivers around 40% more power than Dyson V8

Allows you to vacuum up to 60 minutes on a single charge

The LCD screen displays the vacuuming mode and battery life

If there’s a clog or a problem with the filter the vacuum sends an alert

The auto mode allows the vacuum to adjust the suction mode automatically

Product Benefits

Makes vacuuming extremely easy

Perfect for removing dirt and pet hair

Comes with effective brushes and cleaning heads

Has three vacuuming modes (Auto, Eco, and Boost)

