13 Best Cyber Monday Mattress Deals on Amazon

When you’re looking for a luxurious night’s sleep on a mattress that has the best of technology and design, this Zinus gel-infused memory foam mattress is an undeniable deal. At 14 inches deep, it combines the best of both old and new sleep systems to cradle you in comfort. Let’s start at the top, a knitted jacquard cover lays over plush microfiber quilted fabric to give you that pillow top feeling.

Beneath that, comfort foam, fusion gel foam and two layers of visco-latex foam give your body all over support without feeling stiff. High-density foam surrounds 7.25 inch iCoil springs that deliver support, motion isolation, and keep you from that sinking feeling other memory foam mattresses can have. All the foam layers in this mattress are CertiPUR-US Certified for durability, performance, and environmentally friendly content.

With this Cyber Monday deal, you’ll get this bed in a box for 47% off, a savings of more than $355.