5 Best Cyber Monday Robot Vacuum Deals

This year’s selection of Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals is better than ever before. Whether you’re after that premium robotic vacuum cleaner or are shopping for a budget-friendly vacuum, scroll down to check out the biggest price drops of the year.
Score $300 off the self-emptying iRobot Roomba i7+ with this Cyber Monday deal. The Roomba automatically deposits dust, dirt and other debris at the end of each cleaning session. The base is large enough to hold up to 60 days of debris, at which point you simply remove the base and empty it by pushing a button.
This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control. Smart mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to virtually see and map out the most effective cleaning patterns for every floor of your home. This robot vacuum works on carpets and excels at picking up pet hair.
If you don’t need such a high capacity bin, check out the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base. This robot vacuum cleaner is currently on sale for $100 off.
A discount of $100 off makes the Shark IQ R1001AE with Self-Empty Base the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner we’ve seen on Amazon to date. This robot vacuum cleaner automatically docks and empties dust, dirt and other debris up to 30 sessions at a time.
If you’re looking for a higher dust bin capacity, the iRobot Roomba i7+ holds up to 60 days of debris. You can find the iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal on sale for $300 off.
The Shark IQ is WiFi-connected and works with Alexa-compatible devices for voice control. It’s also ideal for pet hair and works equally well on carpets and hard floors. Home mapping technology allows the vacuum to strategically plan its routes before it starts to clean for the most effective results. A self-cleaning brush roll prevents pet hair and long hair from getting tangled as the vacuum makes its way around your home.
If you’re primarily looking for a robot vacuum with plenty of suction power and loads of features (at a great price, of course), consider this deal for $250 off the iRobot Roomba 960. This vacuum has five times the suction power compared to the Roomba 600 series, which means maximum dirt, dust and pet hair pickup.
This Roomba is a great robot vacuum for pet hair thanks to its three-stage cleaning system, which suctions up even the most stubborn bits of debris. A high-efficiency filter traps up to 99 percent of dog and cat allergens. This Roomba is WiFi-enabled and works with Alexa for voice control. Multi-room coverage allows the vacuum to efficiently clean an entire level of your house per session.
If you’re looking for a good deal on a WiFi-enabled robot vacuum cleaner that can handle floors and carpets and runs up to 110 minutes per charge, consider this deal for $145 off the DEEBOT 500. This vacuum has several cleaning modes, including specific modes for cleaning along edges and in areas with confined messes. The vacuum works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. If necessary, the vacuum will double its suction power to tackle messier areas.
Take $100 off the iRobot Roomba 675 with this Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal. The vacuum cleaner covers all the bases, from WiFi connectivity to the fact that it’s compatible with Alexa devices for voice control.
Don’t be fooled by its entry-level price tag, as this Roomba has plenty of power to pick up after pets. It’s also suitable for carpets and hard floors. Expected run time is roughly 90 minutes per charge. The Roomba will automatically make its way back to its base to recharge when the battery is low.