6 Best Cyber Monday Tool Deals on Amazon

Save money and check all the dads, brothers, and uncles off your Christmas list with the best Cyber Monday tool deals of 2019.
A perfect gift for a grad moving out on their own or someone buying their first home, this 176-Piece Tool Set with Trolley is currently 54% off for a sale price of $59.49 down from the original $129.99.
According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, until today the lowest sale price this toolset has ever been was $87.53 last fall. So this sale is an extra $28 off its previous lowest discount.
It comes with all the tools you need to get started in a convenient rolling storage case. This might be the best Cyber Monday tool deal of the morning.
Right now select smaller Dewalt set are up to 52% off on Amazon.
The best deal is on this 14-Piece Drive Guide Bit Set which would make for a great smaller gift family, friends, or coworkers you know are into woodworking or home improvement. The Drive Bit Set magnetically holds screws in place so they’re properly installed without risk to hurting your fingers. This one is 52% off at $9.99 down from $20.99.
This 20-Piece Drill Bit Set from Dewalt is 30% off right now for $14.99 down from the original $21.48. The tough black finish helps to reduce wear and tear and it comes with a sturdy organizer case.
In need of a tire inflator for your air compressor setup? This digital one from AstroAI is 40 percent off today, making the price just a touch over 20 bucks.
This can display units in your choice of PSI, KPA, Bar, and Kg/cm² and works up to 250 PSI. It automatically shuts off after 20 second of inactivity to keep your battery fresh.
If you need the air compressor part, as well, you might want to pair this with the Craftsman 6 Gallon Pancake Air Compressor, which is 20 percent off today, too.
If you’re looking for Cyber Monday power tool deals, check out this Black + Decker cordless drill on sale for $27.99 down from $43.50.
This is a great gift for people just starting to build their tool set and opens up a whole range of projects where hand tools simply won’t cut it. I like that it has an 11-setting clutch so you can more easily control the speed of your drill, another thing that’s perfect for beginners.
This Metabo HPT Pneumatic Brad Nailer is 44% off for Cyber Monda power tool sales bringing the price down to $49.98 from the original $89.97. Looking at CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this brad nailer has never been offered at a lower price than this.
If you haven’t heard of Metabo HPT, that’s because they’re actually Hitachi Power Tools who have been rebranded to Metabo HPT. A brad nail gun is a good fit for woodworkers and furniture makers.
Everyone loves a multi-tool and this one from Gerber has a foundation of a constantly useful set of pliers then decked out with a total of 12 integrated tools.
It’s currently 43% off at $27.89 down from $49.32. It comes with a ballistic nylon sheath for attaching to your belt. This one would be a good gift for outdoorsmen or anyone who likes to be the most prepared person in the room.