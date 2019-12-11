Deal: Save 52% Off ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Save $145 off the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. This holiday deal brings the price tag down to just $134, which is nearly the lowest price we’ve seen on this robot vacuum cleaner the entire year, according to CamelCamelCamel.

Get This Deal Here

With its price tag slashed by over 50 percent, you can save big on the DEEBOT 500 if you’re looking for a cheap robot vacuum for the holidays. This budget-friendly vacuum cleaner runs up to 110 minutes per charge, and even automatically returns to its base to charge when the battery runs low.

WiFi connectivity makes it easy to monitor and control cleanings with your smartphone, so you can come home to a clean house or set a schedule that works best for your needs. You can also use the included remote to handle cleanings. The robot vacuum also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to give commands.

In preparation for bigger messes, the vacuum will increase its suction power by twice the normal amount to pick up even the most stubborn bits of dust, dirt and debris. The vacuum has two side brushes along with the main brush to thoroughly clean the surfaces around your home. You can choose spot mode to clean in select areas, along with automatic mode for cleaning an entire floor. If the edges are looking especially dirty, just switch the vacuum into edge mode for deeper cleaning.

Get This Deal Here

A high-efficiency filter helps keep dirt, dust and debris contained. The vacuum also has a larger dustbin, allowing you to go for longer periods of time without having to empty it out. A three-stage cleaning system means no mess left behind. Despite its extra power, the vacuum runs as quietly as possible while it cleans to avoid disturbing others.

This robot vacuum works with hard floors and carpets, and even has larger wheels to climb over carpets and other surfaces. Its low-profile design allows the robot vacuum to sneak underneath lower pieces of furniture and other obstacles around the home.

Cliff-detection technology keeps the robot vacuum from tumbling down the stairs. It’s also outfitted with an anti-collision system to protect furniture and other items around the home.

Get This Deal Here

If you’re looking for robot vacuum deals, you can find steep discounts and savings on various robot vacuum deals right now. Here are a few more deals that are worth checking out:

The ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 is currently on sale for $210 off, which drops the price down to $189. This robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 110 minutes per charge and is designed for cleaning carpets and hard floors. It’s also WiFi-enabled, so you can use the app to take charge of cleaning. This DEEBOT automatically returns to its charging base when the battery runs low.

You can also grab the Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 for $250 off. This DEEBOT is a combination vacuum and mop with efficient multi-floor mapping and a run time up to 110 minutes per charge, which is enough for multi-level homes. The vacuum is also WiFi-enabled and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for added convenience.

Get This Deal Here

See Also:

Deal: $300 Off iRobot Roomba i7+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal

11 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair: Your Easy Buying Guide

15 Best Robot Vacuums: Which is Best For You?