Best Kitchen Deals on Amazon for Christmas

Save 35% on Breville BOV800XL Smart Oven 1800-Watt Convection Toaster Oven with Element IQ

If you have limited kitchen space, you need multi-tasking appliances that can do more than one thing. That’s why you’ll love the Breville compact smart oven. It has mad kitchen skilz when it comes to toasting, baking, roasting, broiling and reheating. It even has special settings for baking pizza and cookies.

What Makes It Special?

Smart element iQ makes all the difference. Element iQ transfers heat intelligently across five quartz elements for accurate and stable heat just where and when you want it. That means you’ll get perfect results, every time. With a lightning-fast 1800 Watt preheat, you’ll get your meals on the table so much faster.

What’s the Benefit of Convection Technology?

With an inbuilt fan that circulates the hot air within your oven, convection speeds your cooking process by raising hotter air and sinking colder, less dense air for quicker heating.

Get the Breville Convection Toaster Oven today and save almost $109 off the regular price.

50% Off Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie

If you love your Instant Pot, the same maker now has a smart air fryer oven that even includes a rotisserie to make luscious foods with less fat. This 10-quart air fryer is perfect if you’re cooking for a large family or regularly fix meals for bigger groups.

One-Step Even-Crisp Technology allows you to achieve a crispy outside and tender inside. Whether you tumble-fry in the rotating basket or roast meat rotisserie style, it’s guaranteed to be absolutely delicious.

With seven built-in smart programs, you can air fry, bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie all in one convenient appliance.

Get the Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie today for 50% off the regular price, a savings of $121.

54% Off KitchenAid KHB2561CU 5-Speed Hand Blender – Contour Silver

If you’ve never had a stick blender, it’s one of the best kitchen tools around, and you know if it’s a KitchenAid, you’ll get years of great performance in the kitchen. This immersion blender is small, easy to use and incredibly versatile. It comes with a selection of attachments that let it take the place of larger kitchen appliances, which is terrific if you’re buying for someone with limited space who loves to cook.

This immersion blender features three interchangeable bell blade assemblies that allow you to easily crush ice, puree soup, froth milk, blend sauces and do all kinds of small chores for which you don’t want to drag out your full-size food processor. The Whisk Attachment can be used to quickly whip egg whites to fluffy peaks and cream or emulsify vinaigrettes and mayonnaise.

The 2.5 cup BPA-Free chopper attachment with a locking lid is ideal for chopping herbs, nuts, cheese, cooked meat and more right in the convenient chopper bowl. The one-liter blending pitcher is the perfect container to use when blending smoothies for two or a batch of homemade baby food. The handle and no-splash lid are super convenient.

Get the KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender for 54% off the regular price, saving you a sweet $70.

