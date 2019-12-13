21 Best Sunburst Mirrors You’ll Absolutely Love

Whether you’re looking to add some pizazz to your space or you’re searching for that one of a kind gift for someone who loves mid century modern decor, a sunburst mirror can add drama and be the perfect focal point for any room in the house.
There are sunburst mirrors and then there are THESE sunburst mirrors. This heirloom-quality set is simply gorgeous, with hand-forged metal frames finished in a plated silver champagne surround. The surround has that hand-hammered appeal, and the sun rays look like melted silver droplets.
These mirrors have a convex shape so they’re a little deeper than many, at 3.5 inches. The largest mirror measures out at 20.25 inches across with a mirror size of 12.75 inches. The medium mirror is 17 inches across, and the smallest is 15 inches across. Because these are handmade, there may be slight differences in each one, which makes them as much art as decor design.
We love it when designers switch up a traditional piece and make it a new and more modern take on the original. Such is the case with this sunburst mirror that features swirling gold sun rays rather than spiny ones. In this design interpretation, the mirror is framed by a halo of faceted rhinestone beads that give it loads of glitter and glimmer.
Added to that center halo, the swirling rays are studded with faceted crystals in an array of sizes that make for a totally luxe look. At 28 inches across, this mirror is mid-size, so it’s applicable for lots of different room settings. We think it would be a lovely addition to a bedroom, especially one that looks more Louis XIV rather than stark minimalist.
Another crystal-studded option that spans the distance between ornate and minimalist is the LuLu Décor Celebration sunburst mirror that features more spiny style sun rays, each tipped with three faceted crystal beads.
If you’re accustomed to seeing sunburst mirrors that are every permutation of gold, this reverse painted mirror is going to turn that notion on its head. This stunning mirror is just under 12 inches across, and its elegant frame features small panels of reverse-painted glass with intricate hand painted flowers in shades of purple and blue.
The hand-carved cedarwood sun rays have been painted in bronze leaf. Pretty and bright, it would be perfect in a child’s room or nook. If you wanted to do a grouping of similar starburst mirrors, the 7.75 inch Meadow Wood reverse painted mirror would complement the larger mirror perfectly.
During the mid mod period, all things celestial took on greater significance as evidenced by the number of interior design pieces, light fixtures, and fabric prints that featured starbursts, sun rays, sputniks and more. An ideal addition to your mid century modern décor, this sun flare wall mirror can be a striking focal point in any room. At 36 inches in diameter, you’ll want a fairly large space for display, perhaps over a console table or behind your sofa.
If you want a little lighter look, the Asense Home Collection Sunburst Mirror is smaller at just 27 inches across, and the delicate wire spokes offer a more airy appearance.
Part sunburst and part flower, this sunburst wall mirror is a stunning homage to the whole sunburst design trend. Inspired by the shape of a dahlia, the frame is made of hand-finished nickel cast aluminum petals. This mirror is 24 inches across, with a six inch mirror in the center. We love how the mirror is actually in a separate frame from the petals, adding a multilayered effect.
For a completely different take on the sunburst design, the Elaina Circular Wall Mirror features mirrored short rays offset at different angles to create a unique look with a large functional mirror in the center. At 36 inches across, it would be a great piece for an entryway or even a bathroom.
Whether you’re looking to add a brilliant focal piece to your living area or you’re searching for that one of a kind gift for someone special, this gold sunburst mirror is a total wow. At 34 inches across, it’s carefully crafted of wood and finished in an antique gold.
This mirror has a detailed design that goes beyond the traditional minimalist mid century modern decor style. The carved sun rays are reminiscent of some early American designs, so this wall mirror can transcend into lots of decor styles. One thing we like about this mirror is the fact that the mirror is larger than many, which actually makes it more functional for that intended use.
The 1960s gave rise to the space race as well as mid century modern design. This geometric starburst mirror is spot on for a house that’s both minimalist and forward thinking. At 36 inches across, you’ll want a large open wall space to give it appropriate attention, but we love the light design style. Made of iron and steel, this mirror is durable enough to last for decades.
If you want to create a whole room design with a grouping of geometric pieces, a pair of silver geometric lamps would be an awesome addition. If you’re looking for complementary overhead lighting, this brushed nickel geometric chandelier would look terrific, as would a classic sputnik chandelier.
Sometimes you’re torn when upgrading your decor. Should you invest in an art piece or buy some functional item to add to a room. The great news is you can get two in one with this gorgeous sun and moon sunburst mirror from NOVICA. If you’re not familiar with NOVICA, its mission is to spread happiness by bringing handcrafted art pieces from around the world to the marketplace, an initiative of National Geographic.
This stunning bronze leaf wall mirror is 22.75 inches across, so big enough to make a statement in a larger living space. It was designed and crafted by Peruvian artisan Gliseria Soto. Her Cuzco Radiance sunburst mirror is another gorgeous option. The smaller 15+ inch size makes it a great choice for a smaller space like a bathroom or kitchen.
Ideal for a boudoir that needs a bit of bling, or a living room where crystal accents are part of the decor, this mid mod sunburst mirror is full of shine and over the top style. The gold sunrays are embellished with faceted glass crystals that graduate in size from small to large as they progress from the center to the outer edges.
While the basic mirror design is gold, those glass beads can let it cross over into designs that feature silver or brushed nickel as the base. At 28.5 inches across, this mirror is also one of the most affordable featured.
If you’re looking for a sunburst mirror that features colorful embellishments instead of sticking with monochromatic clear, this particular mirror features bold pops of blue and red pearl accents.
The Creative Co-op Sunburst Mirror at 35.5 inches across is another beautiful statement piece. With its crackled weathered gold finish, it is a cool transitional piece that could fit with mid century modern or other décor styles from Tuscan to Aztec. The mirror itself is 11.25 inches across, but the real focal point is the heavier sunburst rays. They create a dramatic presence that would lend itself to larger spaces in the home.
Make a mantle grouping with this mirror and one or two others for a major wow factor. We’d suggest getting two of our featured mirrors combined with the Mud Pie Gold Sunburst Mirror, which at just 20 inches, makes it a good one to add varied sizes to your grouping.
If you have that pure 1960s design style in mind, this silver sunburst mirror offers a straight-ahead style with impressive size and even bigger impact. At 36 inches across, the big piece will add a clean and contemporary element to large spaces, and would be a great addition to a wall above a couch or your bed. The mirror surface is just under 12 inches across. Made of iron, it features an elegant matte silver finish.
Love the silver finish but want something that has a more light and airy feel? This silver sunburst mirror uses narrow metal rods in varying lengths to create a modern look. We think you’ll love the added silver rope detail framing the mirror itself. While not quite as large, it’s still a substantial piece at 32 inches across.
If you’re one who loves the traditional sunburst design, but you like things that suit your unique personality and design aesthetic, this spectacular mirror is a beautiful, but newly imagined take on a classic sunburst design. Hand-forged, hand-hammered metal rays with an antiqued gold leaf finish create a breathtaking frame around the beveled mirror.
The rays have burnished edges and a light gray wash. The unique style and handcrafted look of each ray makes it abundantly clear that this is a true work of art. The antiqued gold finish with its light gray glaze gives the mirror a deep, rich look that’s unlike any other we’ve seen. At nearly 43 inches in diameter, this bold piece deserves and requires a special place.
Is your first question “what the heck does triptych mean?” No worries. It’s simply an art term that often means three panels hung together in a grouping. As you’ve noticed, we often recommend using that technique with sunburst mirrors, and with this set, you get the grouping of three at one reasonable price.
Wispy rays of silver-finished iron evoking a sea urchin look are artfully arranged to create the dramatic effect, and with three different sizes, they will add a unique design element to any room. Another cool decorating idea, if mirrors really aren’t necessary from a functional standpoint, is this aluminum sunburst wall art set that comes with six different pieces, each with a mirror finish.
The first thing you’ll think when you see this unique sunburst mirror is “wow!” We don’t blame you. This mirrored mirror is really stunning and so different from all the rest. The mirror is made from extra-thick crystal glass, so it’s reflectivity is truly outstanding. The edges are hand polish to enhance the design and add an element of safety as well.
At 31.5 inches across, this mirror is large enough to use in a mid century modern bathroom to add to a cool design aesthetic. Another large mirrored mirror would also work well in a minimalist style room. It features more of a Venitian design and is the same size as the first.
What’s in a name? Should it be starburst mirror or sunburst mirror? Wherever you search, they’re basically the same genre. Because this particular mirror was so cool and unique, we didn’t really care how they classified it! Rather than the classic round shape, it’s slightly longer than it is wide, which makes it a great fit in a narrower space where you need a specific fit.
The gorgeous antique silver finish is ultra-rich looking. The multi-layered resin rays add lots of dimension to the piece which adds to the antique inspiration. This mirror would look as beautiful in an old Victorian home as it would in a mid mod design. The beveled glass mirror also adds to the elegance. It’s 23 by 20 inches, and conveniently comes with D-ring hangers already attached.
The Singapore Silver Leaf Mirror has a more classic minimalist style, but it’s also got that gorgeous antique silver finish and the elegant beveled mirror. Plus it’s huge – measuring 50 inches across – so it will need a sizeable space.
Have you been searching in vain to find the right mirror for your boat or your waterfront cabin? This sunburst mirror deviates from all of our others because instead of having primarily metallic sun rays, this mirror features oar handles and paddles. It’s the perfect shabby chic decor piece that’s part rowboat and a little bit captain’s wheel, don’t you think?
At 34 inches across, it’ll require a decent amount of space to give it its due, but in the right setting it could really be the focal point of a nautically themed room featuring that kind of decor.
What’s the difference between a flat sunburst mirror and a convex one? Added dimension is the biggest attribute that takes this mirror from 2D to 3D. This piece is sized impressively at 32 inches across, yet the mirror is surprisingly tiny at just 6.75 inches. While sunburst mirrors are generally focused on form rather than function, if you actually need a mirror you might want to make a different choice.
We think this design is a standout with hand-forged metal spines of varying lengths, and an oxidized silver finish that gives it an aged appearance as though it actually came from the 50s or 60s. For even more dimension, you might like this sunburst mirror tines that are almost a half circle. It’s very cool.
It’s all in the details when it comes to starburst mirrors, and this one has a lot going on that makes it a standout decor piece. This mirror features a clever circle detail in the frame that holds the main mirror, and then it features various length gold spines, some of which are also embellished with round mirrors in different sizes.
At 27 inches across, it’s a nice midsize option that can stand on its own or as part of a grouping. If you’re planning on a grouping, we’d suggest you pair it with a few starburst mirrors that are simpler in design so your look doesn’t get too busy. It would group well with this Stonebriar sunburst mirror and this sunburst wall piece that features no mirror at all.
Brimming with coastal flair, this statement-making mirror pairs driftwood details with a sunburst design for a look that could be an eye-catching component of a coastal design aesthetic. Natural wood hues pair perfectly with cozy wood furniture, natural cotton and linen fabrics, and furnishings that have a light and airy feel.
Whether you choose to hang this mirror in your Boho chic apartment, a lakefront home, island getaway, or use it in a spare entryway that needs a focal piece, it’s a conversation starter for sure. This piece is 26 inches in diameter.
If you’re looking for exactly the right piece to enhance your rustic cabin decor, this Birch Branch Wood Sunburst Wall Mirror is an awesome selection. It’s also sizeable enough for a room with tall ceilings at 38 inches in diameter.
This alder wood sunburst mirror would look great in a farm-style home.
If you’re looking for a piece that will coordinate with your mid century modern starburst clock, you can be pretty certain this sunburst mirror will evoke all that same classic minimalist design of the era. This is one of the larger mirrors we’ve featured at 47 inches across. Made of iron, with glass rods finished in gold and white, each sun ray is tipped in a coordinating end cap, creating a luxe accent for any room.
-
Looking for a crossover piece or simply a stunning addition to your existing home decor? The Hickory Manor House Solare mirror is most definitely worthy in almost any home. Thes gold sunburst mirror has the look and feel of hand-carved wood. It’s lovingly hand painted by North Carolina folk artists.
At 29 inches across, it could fit in many design settings, from Greek revival to Tuscan to mid century modern. We like that you also have the option to get it finished in gold leaf or antique silver, both of which are lovely. A less ornate sunburst mirror comes from the same artisan group as our featured mirror. It’s evocative of an actual sunflower and would awesome in a farm kitchen.