21 Best Sunburst Mirrors You’ll Absolutely Love

We love it when designers switch up a traditional piece and make it a new and more modern take on the original. Such is the case with this sunburst mirror that features swirling gold sun rays rather than spiny ones. In this design interpretation, the mirror is framed by a halo of faceted rhinestone beads that give it loads of glitter and glimmer.

Added to that center halo, the swirling rays are studded with faceted crystals in an array of sizes that make for a totally luxe look. At 28 inches across, this mirror is mid-size, so it’s applicable for lots of different room settings. We think it would be a lovely addition to a bedroom, especially one that looks more Louis XIV rather than stark minimalist.

Another crystal-studded option that spans the distance between ornate and minimalist is the LuLu Décor Celebration sunburst mirror that features more spiny style sun rays, each tipped with three faceted crystal beads.