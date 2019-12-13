21 Best Sunburst Mirrors You’ll Absolutely Love

  Updated

Whether you’re looking to add some pizazz to your space or you’re searching for that one of a kind gift for someone who loves mid century modern decor, a sunburst mirror can add drama and be the perfect focal point for any room in the house.

21 Listed Items

What Is the History of the Sunburst Mirror?

Interestingly, sunburst mirrors have a history that dates far earlier than the mid century modern decor we often associate them with. According to Centsational Style, these mirrors date back all the way to Louis XIV who was referred to as the Sun King.

Will a Sunburst Mirror Fit My Decor Style?

While many of the sunburst and starburst mirrors we've featured here do feature that more minimalist style, we've got a few doozies that are ornate and embellished.

We've also opted to feature some gorgeous artisan pieces that are far more high end and would be amazing statement pieces in any home.

Equally at home in classic and uber modern settings, these mirrors add drama to any room, per this blog from Eye for Design. Frankly, we couldn't agree more. 

Whichever style you're looking for, we were amazed by the wide variety of styles, from mirrored mirrors to pieces crafted from driftwood. Enjoy browsing!

