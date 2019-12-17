13 Best Weighted Blankets for Kids: The Ultimate List (2019)

The Sweetzer & Orange Weighted Blanket for Kids is one specifically designed for the toddlers running around your home. Sizes include 5, 10, 15, and 20-pounds which should cover just about everyone. But there are also four child-focused designs for the minky cover in sleepy animals, sleepy dinosaurs, blue stripe, and gray stripe.

The blanket is made of breathable cotton that works to keep your child snug and warm in the winter yet cool in the summer. The glass bead layer will remain evenly distributed thanks to the reinforced stitched grids. And the weight will have your child fall asleep with the feeling of a constant hug surrounding them.