13 Best Weighted Blankets for Kids: The Ultimate List (2019)

Weighted blankets are an easy way to enhance sleep for kids. The weight simulates the feel of a loving embrace as your child drifts off. And the continuous pressure ensures they’ll go all night with the sensation of being comforted. It’s an added bonus that the blankets can keep kids both cool in the summer months and warm in the winter. So regardless of what time of year it is, weighted blankets for kids make for an awesome gift.
The Sweetzer & Orange Weighted Blanket for Kids is one specifically designed for the toddlers running around your home. Sizes include 5, 10, 15, and 20-pounds which should cover just about everyone. But there are also four child-focused designs for the minky cover in sleepy animals, sleepy dinosaurs, blue stripe, and gray stripe.
The blanket is made of breathable cotton that works to keep your child snug and warm in the winter yet cool in the summer. The glass bead layer will remain evenly distributed thanks to the reinforced stitched grids. And the weight will have your child fall asleep with the feeling of a constant hug surrounding them.
The Everyday Educate Weighted Blanket for Kids with Matching Pillow Cover is a 5-pound offering that’s designed to perfectly envelop children between 45 and 70 pounds. The matching pillow cover is obviously a nice bonus for the motif’s sake. And they’re both designed with a blue mint ocean color that should be a hit amongst both boys and girls.
The blanket measures in at 36″ x 48″. The outer cover is a 100% polyester chenille fabric. While the inner portion is 100% cotton which is filled with hypoallergenic and odorless glass microbeads that are both lead-free and non-toxic. The material promises to be both soft and comfortable so that your child will love using it during sleep sessions. And the weighted blankets dotted textured surface provides an additional stimulation effect for kids that could use another level of comfort.
BUZIO offers a ton of options for their kids weighted blankets. Pictured is their pink panther theme. But you can also choose from blue car world, blue dinosaur park, pink cat, and yellow giraffe. You only have 5 and 7-pound options to choose from though, so these are primarily for children in the range of 40 to 80 pounds.
The blankets consist of a 7-layer setup like many do. At the center are non-toxic and odorless glass beads. Surrounding them are 3 layers of protection to keep those beads in place and took your child warm and cozy. BUZIO also offers a worry-free warranty that promises a lifetime warranty and a 30-day refund guarantee.
While we have Weighted Idea’s 7-pound pink kids weighted blanket on display, the retailer has a ton of other styles and sizes you can order your child’s blanket in. Color options include dark gray, coral pink, light gray, light pink, navy blue, pale blue, pink Flower, yellow flower, baby blue, blue/white, green flower, and blue/white flower. And the blanket can be purchased in several different sizes, with weights available being 5, 7, 12, 15, 17, 20, 22, and 25-pounds.
Each blanket is crafted with 100% natural cotton that provides breathability to ensure a comfortable sleep. There are basic designs for the adults that are shopping. But there are children’s prints too to make their weighted blanket a bit more personalized. And because there are numerous weight options, you should find a style and size that’s perfect for any child or teen up to 170-pounds and beyond.
The Florensi line of weighted blankets for kids can be bought in a cool looking blue constellation design or in grey chevron. And they should fit for pretty much any child thanks to available sizes ranging between 5 and 17-pounds.
The duvet covers are removable and machine washable. They’re dual-sided with one being an incredibly soft and warm minky material and the other a super soft cooling bamboo. The inner portion is 100% cotton with 4-inch segments to keep its glass beads in the proper position. And the blankets come with a reusable storage bag too for simple stowing.
The R&R Home Premium Weighted Blanket & Removable Duvet Cover Set for Kids looks to be one of the more robust offerings on our list. Each consists of a 7-layer system that provides comfortability and durability. At the center are thousands of glass beads that are hypo-allergenic and non-toxic. And there are 4-inch pockets sewn into the blanket throughout to ensure those beads stay in place.
The 100% cotton exterior promotes temperature control so you remain cool. Though the included minky cover ensures you stay warm as well. The cover can be easily attached and detached for cleaning. The blanket can be purchased between 5 and 20-pounds. And color options include blue, aqua/white, black/white, navy blue, navy blue/white, and pink.
Roore’s line of kids weighted blankets comes in numerous sizes and colors. It also arrives with both an inner blanket and an exterior dotted duvet cover that sports a concealed zipper and corner ties. The blanket can be purchased in blue, pink, teal, and red to cover all tastes. And weight options included 5, 10, and 15-pounds to cover all sizes.
The duvet cover consists of a super-soft microfiber exterior. While the interior of the weighted blanket features heavy glass beads that are compartmentalized so that coverage remains balanced throughout. Roore also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on their blanket. So should you have any qualms, you can have your order completely refunded with no questions asked.
YnM is one of the best selling brands of weighted blankets for a reason. The company offers a plethora of sizes and styles. You can order blankets in 5, 7, 10, 15, 20, 22, 25, and 30-pounds. And there are over 20 different colors and patterns to choose from for your cover.
YnM touts that their blanket utilizes more glass beads and less filling, resulting in better temperature control throughout. The beads are hypo-allergenic, odorless, and non-toxic. Bead compartments are 4″ x 4″ with three-dimensional lock bead sewing to ensure nothing escapes. The duvet cover is machine washable for convenience. And it easily attaches to the weighted insert thanks to the duvet cover’s ties and loops.
Quility’s weighted blankets come with a removable cover preattached that make caring for it super easy. Simply unzip, untie the strings that hold it in place around the perimeter, and machine wash. The covers are 100% polyester and soft to the touch. And their inclusion sets it apart from similar offerings.
The blanket itself is available in 5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25, and 30-pounds. It’s offered in a wide variety of colors and patterns too so that you can match it to specific tastes or room decor. So no matter what size or sex your child is, you’ll surely find a weighted blanket to match their tastes. Quility offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee too. Should you not be happy with your purchase, they’ll refund the product with no questions asked.
ZonLi has a ton of sizes and styles available to order their weighted blankets in. Weight options included 5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 20, 22, 25, and 30-pounds. So children and adults of all sizes will have a model perfect for them. And with nearly a dozen different colors and patterns to choose from, you’ll be able to fit different personalities too.
The blanket’s glass beads are covered by microfiber to prevent them from moving from their various pockets. There’s also a layer of non-glue padding atop the beads for comfort. As well as two layers of 100% cotton fabric that is comfortable and provides temperature control.
Fabula Life’s Weighted Blanket for Kids is another model that comes in a variety of sizes. You can order it in 5, 7, 12, 15, 20, and 22-pounds. All of which are colored in a sleek gray that should fit well in any room.
The blankets are constructed of 100% high-grade cotton that promises to be both soft and breathable. The interior of the weighted blankets features environmentally friendly materials that are odorless and non-toxic. And the high-density glass beads are spread evenly throughout with individual compartments to provide a comfortable all-around snugness.
There’s a 100% satisfaction guarantee on Fabula LIfe’s blankets too. Within 30 days, you can return the product for any reason. But there’s also a three-year warranty included too should something go wrong after using it for over a month.
The MAXTID Weighted Blanket for Kids comes in weights of 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, and 25-pounds. You can order it in light gray, blue, purple, white, gray and dark gray. It’s all one piece so you won’t have to worry about pulling the blanket out from a cover and reinserting it after cleaning. And it’s machine washable too for super convenience.
The exterior featuers a super soft minky fabric with dots for added texture. There is reinforced stitching to ensure its 3.5″ x 3.5″ pockets hold. It comes with a tot bag for storage. And MAXTID even throws in a weighted shoulder wrap in with the blanket too for travel comfort.
Sonaice’s weighted blanket for kids comes in a variety of sizes spanning from as low as 3-pounds, all the way up to 25-pounds. It’s available in both pink and gray. So you’re sure to find one that fits if you go with their brand.
This natural sleep aid will make your children feel snug as they snuggle up under the covers. Sonaice goes with the typical 7-layer system for their weighted blankets. At the center is a layer of glass beads which gives the blanket its weight. There’s then a pair of layers to secure the beads in place. Another for padding. And then the premium cotton exterior ensures it’s super comfortable to use and easy to care for.