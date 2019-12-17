13 Best Weighted Blankets for Kids: The Ultimate List (2019)

13 Best Weighted Blankets for Kids: The Ultimate List (2019)

Weighted blankets are an easy way to enhance sleep for kids. The weight simulates the feel of a loving embrace as your child drifts off. And the continuous pressure ensures they’ll go all night with the sensation of being comforted. It’s an added bonus that the blankets can keep kids both cool in the summer months and warm in the winter. So regardless of what time of year it is, weighted blankets for kids make for an awesome gift.  

Best Weighted Blanket

If we had to choose just one selection from our list, it would probably be the Sweetzer & Orange Weighted Blanket for Kids with Minky Cover. It comes with a removable cover (not all do), there are several kid-friendly designs, and the price point isn't bad either. 

Weighted Blanket for Kids

The Florensi Weighted Blanket for Kids with Removable Bamboo Duvet Cover and the BUZIO Kids Weighted Blanket are highly recommended too. Each of these also sports designs that are specifically geared toward children. They're available in a range of sizes to support a wide range of ages. And they won't break the bank if you need to order more than one. 

5lb Weighted Blankets and 15lb Weighted Blankets

5-pound and 15-pound weighted blankets are two of the more popular sizes when searching for kids weighted blankets. However, ideally, you want to purchase a blanket that's perfect for your specific child's size.

The rule of thumb is to order a weighted blanket that is 10% of your child's body weight. So if you have a 50-pound toddler running around, you'll want to go with a 5-pound blanket. Or, if you have a 150-pound teen, you'll want to go with a 15-pound blanket instead. 

 

