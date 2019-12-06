11 Best Wireless Doorbells: Your Buyer’s Guide

No one wants to be bothered these days. If you hear a random knock, most of us are more likely to stealthily peek out the curtains rather than race to open the door. If you purchase the right wireless doorbell camera, those days of wondering who’s there are over. But if you just want a simple to use and easy to install wireless doorbell for your home , we have a ton of choices for that too.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Types of Wireless Doorbells

There are numerous different types of wireless doorbells that you can choose from. Many are battery operated so that you won't have to worry about wiring. These typically are limited in features but serve as great doorbells.

However, if you've got the budget for it, you may want to opt for a video-enabled option that helps to aid in both convenience and the overall security of your home. These aren't technically totally wireless as they'll need to be wired for power. But the advantages over the cheaper models are abundantly obvious.

Wireless Doorbell with Camera

While they aren't completely wireless, the benefits of a wireless doorbell with a camera are clear. The biggest of which is security. Most offer 24/7 live streams that you can view through your smart device. Motion detection is a common feature in all that we've suggested. And there's infrared for better viewing at night too.

The ability to wield an app on your smartphone to control your camera is super accessible too. So if you've got the budget, we highly recommend going with a wireless doorbell with a camera.

Best Bang for Your Buck

For the money, it's hard to argue that the DEBARK Smart Video Doorbell isn't the best value for your buck if you're looking with a model with a camera. It's actually completely wireless thanks to the rechargeable batteries that come within the set. And a plug-in chime also comes included that boasts a ton of sounds with high volumes available for the hearing impaired.

If you want to wire your doorbell directly so that power is never an issue, you can't really steer away from the tried and true Ring Video Doorbell Pro. It's not an industry leader for nothing. It has all the well-working features that the competition attempts to copy. But rarely are they surpassed. So if you're looking for a camera model and have no issues doing some simple wiring, go with the Pro.

The Best Cheap Option

However, if you just want a simple wireless doorbell without the fancy features, we nominate the SadoTech Wireless Doorbell. It's cheap. It looks great. It's expandable. And it's extremely easy to install.