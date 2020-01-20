15 Best Bookcases You’ll Actually Love

Looking for a new bookcase and only finding useless tat? We’re here with a helping hand to guide you through the best bookcases for every style of home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Well, we are talking the best bookcases ever, so how could we not mention the Martin Furniture 3 Open Bookcase?
I know, I know. It’s pricey, but just look at it. It is absolutely STUNNING!
Size-wise it’s huge, coming in at 84 x 16 x 94 inches and comes fully assembled.
It’s all those subtle details that make this bookcase so great. The shape along the skirting board and up throughout the body is subtly striking.
Of course, you’re going to need to factor in having the space to stand this beast up, but if you have, and can get past the price-tag, this is the bookcase of your dreams.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hoo-boy. There’s the best bookcases and then there’s the ultimate bookcase. This 5-Tier Double Wide Open Bookcase definitely falls into the latter.
This bookcase is the greatest. Elegance, style, spacious, eye-catching, this bookcase has it all.
Let’s break it down to the specifics. Size-wise, we’re talking a hefty 70.9H x 59 W x 11.8-inches D. As for how much this behemoth can accommodate, it’s 150 pounds, which is mega. You could store a child in the bookcase and still won’t have filled the weight limit!
The black metal frame means this thing is less likely to fall over when placed on a flat floor. Those black Xs add to the sturdiness even further. After all, stability is always something you need to consider when picking out a bookcase. As my mom used to say, it’s better to be safe than flattened by a bookcase.
If you’re after a killer bookcase that’s going to last, this is the one to go with. It’s almost too stylish to pass up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a more rustic feel with space for extra items you wouldn’t normally see on a bookcase, this Modern Bookcase with 2 Doors is worth considering.
So, let’s talk about size. For this bookcase, it’s meaty at 31.5 W x 12 D x 68-inches H – that’s plenty of space for books or bookshelf trinkets. And with a backing board, there’s no fear your belongings will succumb to the void behind.
But this isn’t just your average bookcase. Built into the design are two cabinets at the bottom. They are perfect for storing kids’ toys or other knickknacks you need regularly but don’t necessarily want to display.
This bookcase is also available in black. That said, the white is more eye-catching. It all depends on the color of your walls, really. Opposite colors always tend to pop more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You know what’s really popular at the moment? Surrealist designs, which this 8-Shelves Staggered Bookshelf is.
Cuboid designs with inter-splicing sections look super stylish. Not only that, the space between shelves is pretty boring in most bookcases. The design on this 8-Shelf sees that space filled with something worthwhile.
And let’s face it, these kinds of modern designs leave you with more space, which is always a bonus in smaller homes. Or any home for that matter!
On the size front, this bookcases stands at 39.4 x 11.8 x 70.9-inches, and as it features a metal frame, it’s nice and stable.
Maybe for the older crowd, this style of design isn’t for them. But for younger folks or people who like to stand out, you won’t go wrong with a design like this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If it’s elegance and size you’re after, this Sauder Barrister Lane Bookcase is for you.
This 95-pound bookcase comes in at a hefty 53.1 x 12.1 x 47.5 inches. Whether it’s family photos, Funko Pops, or books, this is one bookcase with the space for anything and everything.
There are even little placards on the front to name each section, which won’t be for everyone, but if you like your labels, this extra feature is sure to be welcome.
If you’re an eco-friendly family, Sauder products all use manufactured and engineered wood – a type of wood made from high-quality trimmings and leftovers – meaning wood is never wasted.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Industrial bookcases are big with the younger crowd, and this 5-Tier Industrial Bookcase is pure style.
The steel tube frame means this thing is strong. Throw in the wooden panels for some extra style points and the X-shaped grate at the back and this is easily one of the best bookcases out there.
As for the size of this beast, it’s 70.9 H x 11.8 x W x 31.6-inches L, and bringing it back to the steel tube frame for a moment, because of said frame, this bookcase is free standing. No need for drilling. Nice!
This bookcase also comes with 30 days of no risk return plus a lifetime warranty, so should you run into any issues, you’re good.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the person who’s got more stuff than space, there’s the 12-Shelf Bookcase.
It’s crazy how much you can fit in this modern bookcase. Not just in the larger open spaces, even the smaller shelves can be used for something. You’ve gotta love when the design team thinks outside of the box.
In a similar vein, the backboard and sideboards offer up an extra layer of strength to stop items from falling into the void.
This 12-shielf bookcase comes in a meaty size (37.8 L x 9.8 W x 59 H) which is large, for sure, but not so large that your room looks like a library. Neato!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bringing it back to a hardy, simple design, check out this stylish 5 Shelf Bookcase.
Although the image quality isn’t great, there’s a ton of minor details going on with this bookcase. Take a look at the step design in the wood at the top and bottom of the bookcase to see what I’m on about. Little touches like that help to break up a design and make it look less generic and more personal.
If the cherry finish isn’t for you, there’s a total of five different colors available through the link. There’s something for everyone regardless of how you style your room. Older? Go with the cherry finish. Younger? Check out the chalked chestnut.
As for the size, this bookcase comes in at 35.28 x 13.23 x 69.76. There’s some height to this sturdy bookcase as well as plenty of depth.
One final point, three of the shelves are adjustable, so if you’re a little adventurous and want to ditch the perfectly-spaced distance between each shelf, you’re free to customize as you see fit. Neat!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes simplicity wins out, and for those times, here’s a gorgeous Decorative 5-Shelf Unit.
Modern bookcases are great, but if the room you’re decorating has a specific style or theme, modern may not work. As I say, there’s nothing wrong with going simple.
This is a super spacious bookcase with dimensions of 72.8 x 30 x 13.6-inches. It’s got some serious height to it, meaning if you’ve got family photos or ornaments there’s more than enough room for them.
I should point out, if the black walnut shade isn’t for you, it’s also available in white if that takes your fancy. Oh, and while these kinds of bookcases are fairly simple to put together, expert assembly is available on Amazon should you want to skip the building part.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the contemporary home, you’re going to want to check out this modern 5 Shelf Bookcase.
Industrial bookcases are all the rage with millennials. While they are reminiscent of garage tool racks, that’s intentional. It’s a tried and tested design with a modern twist!
In terms of dimensions, we’re talking 31.9 x 15.3 x 7.9-inches, which is a solid size. It’s perfect for the living room.
Each shelf varies in size, with the top shelf being shorter than the bottom. There’s no mention of size for the individual shelves, but you can fit a book on the top shelf, so at an educated guess, I’d say the top self is at least six-inches in depth.
This bookcase also comes with detailed instructions, although it doesn’t appear that difficult to set up anyway.
All in all, this is one of the best bookcases for people who love to decorate differently. Plus with the different levels of space available, there are a lot of different options when it comes to filling it with your most treasured possessions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s another ultra-modern bookcase for your consideration. This 5-Tier Wooden Bookcase would be perfect for the modern living room.
Square bookcases are in at the moment. There’s something about the angled design which makes them striking.
When it comes to size, this bookcase stands at 27. x 9.4 x 62.6-inches. It’s big, which is what you want if you’ve got a ton of stuff to display. It’s got a load capacity of 33 pounds as well, so you really can store the majority of your oddments in it.
Another cool feature here, the edges have been smoothly sealed and each of the screw holes come with screw caps, so there’s no ugly screws to mess up the brilliant white. You can always tell when something’s good by how much thought has gone into the design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether it’s for yours or the kids’ room, this Wooden Cube Bookcase is a super stylish way to show off your most treasured belongings.
I actually own a bookcase similar to this and have it on display in my room to show off my toys. Yes, I am nearly 40 and probably need to grow up at some point.
Moving back to the bookcase quickly, cube shelving is all the rage right now. The greater depth compared with traditional bookcases means you have more space. And more space means more surface area to work with.
That’s why I recommend this bookcase for kids. If they’ve got plushies or board games or dolls, these types of cases really are the best bookcases to go with. That extra space is sure to get their imagination working in overdrive.
In terms of size, we’re talking 33.9 L x 11 x 37.2 H, which is just the right size for a bedroom. It won’t takeup an entire wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 5-Tier Bookshelf is just pure style.
It’s an industrial bookcase with a modern aesthetic, namely the open sides. If you’ve got young kids I’d maybe pass on this because of the open corners, but if not, you’re good to go.
As for the size, this one comes in at 47.2 x 12.6 x 72 inches. A solid size with a lot of girth to place anything you can think of (within reason, obviously).
This thing is built to last, too, in part thanks to the solid steel tube support metal and E1 class environment protection engineered wood. So if you’re after something that’ll last, this is the one to go with.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the country boy or girl, there’s this Bookcase with Metal Mesh.
This is a bookcase with an industrial design, sure, but what adds a little flair to this is the metal grates on the side. It’s kind of like a chicken coop!
On the size front, it’s 39.4 x 11.8 x 67.7 inches, which is broken down into a larger width section in the middle with smaller areas on both sides.
There’s a good amount of space in between the shelving, too, so if you’re looking to store items other than books, you’re in luck.
Just maybe don’t try to store chickens in the space in between, yeah?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay, okay. This Asymmetrical Snaking Bookcase is only for the most modern, out there homes. If that’s you, then you need to check this thing out.
The snaking ‘S’ shaped design is sure to split public opinion. That said, I’ve seen it work in some homes. The glass panels in the blank space really help make this thing stand out.
The glass is tempered, by the way, so it won’t break easily (please don’t take this as a challenge!).
Size-wise, we’re looking at 15.5 x 35.5 x 63 inches. That’s not the biggest bookcase in the world, but it’s plenty of space to decorate as you see fit.
As I say, this bookcase is going to split peole. It’s for ultra-modern homes, for sure, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it work.