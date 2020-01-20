15 Best Bookcases You’ll Actually Love

Well, we are talking the best bookcases ever, so how could we not mention the Martin Furniture 3 Open Bookcase?

I know, I know. It’s pricey, but just look at it. It is absolutely STUNNING!

Size-wise it’s huge, coming in at 84 x 16 x 94 inches and comes fully assembled.

It’s all those subtle details that make this bookcase so great. The shape along the skirting board and up throughout the body is subtly striking.

Of course, you’re going to need to factor in having the space to stand this beast up, but if you have, and can get past the price-tag, this is the bookcase of your dreams.