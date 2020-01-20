15 Best Bookcases You’ll Actually Love

15 Best Bookcases You’ll Actually Love

Looking for a new bookcase and only finding useless tat? We’re here with a helping hand to guide you through the best bookcases for every style of home.

Ladder Bookshelf

Ladder bookshelves are all the rage. There's a huge selection to choose from, and if you're after one of the best, I'd check out This Ladder Bookshelf.

It comes in at 22 x 15.2 x 67.3-inches and is sturdy without being overly thick and chunky. Plus there's five tiers to it, so there's plenty of space for all your oddments and then some.

White Bookcase with Doors

To glass or not to glass. That is the question.

The Aron Lane White Bookcase with Doors is really stylish, so long as you're okay with the glass on the slide-open doors. 

If you'd rather avoid glass, check out this 3-Tier Bookcase. It's similar to the above but switches out the glass doors for wooden cupboards.

Both options have tons of storage so it all comes down to your own personal preference.

Storage Shelves

If you'd rather forego the bookshelf and instead opt for a storage shelf, keep on readin'. 

Storage shelves are different from regular shelves. Whereas traditional shelves are designed to hold just a few things, storage shelves are heavy-duty. 

Think toolboxes in a garage and you'll be along the right track. 

For the above reason, we'd recommend checking out the Fleximounts Two Pack. They're metal, so they shouldn't have an issue with buckling from too much weight, which is all you really need. 

Just, if it is for a garage, don't bother with wooden shelving. They won't be able to hold the heavy stuff. 

Narrow Bookcase

If you live in a small apartment and want to show off your stuff, there's nothing wrong with opting for a narrow bookcase, and thankfully, there are a selection of nice bookcases to choose from. 

If you're after a quick hit, go with this five-tier Bookcase. It's one of the best bookshelves available and for the price, you really can't go wrong. 

See Also: 

