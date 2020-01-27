11 Best Office Chairs for Any Budget

They say that the work you do is only as good as your office chair. Okay, maybe they don’t say that, but there’s definitely some truth behind it. Whether you sit at a desk all day for work or just here and there to pay bills or some other task you don’t really want to do, a comfortable chair can make work a little more inviting. Below, discover the best office chairs listed roughly in ascending order of required investment. No matter your budget, big or small, you can find an office chair that will work best for your budget and office situation.

When looking for an office chair, be sure to think about what features are most important to you. If you work from home or spend multiple hours every day working in your office chair, you may want to make an investment on a more expensive chair that has additional features to keep you comfortable through a long work session.

If you suffer from back and hip pain issues, an office chair that has ergonomic features may be a good choice. If you want your office chair to make a statement, choose a bright color or a chair with a unique design.

Price is the most pressing concern for most, which is why our list is in order of price as of the time of this writing. If durability is a concern for you, you might look for BIMFA compliant, a third-party tester of durability and materials quality. You may also need a certain size of chair to fit perfectly in your workspace.

Whichever criterion you prioritize, our list covers a spectrum of possibilities with alternatives suggested for each.

Which office chair is best for your back?

With so many products being referred to as ergonomic these days, especially the proliferation of ergonomic office chairs, it can be difficult to sort out what actually qualifies under this definition. There is a body assigned to this, called the International Ergonomics Association, which defines it as, "[T]he scientific discipline concerned with the understanding of interactions among humans and other elements of a system..."

Basically, as ThoughtCo. puts it, it's the intersection of comfort and work efficiency. Or, if you prefer the succinct Market Business News definition: "Ergonomics aims to ensure that designs complement our strengths and abilities. It also aims to minimize the effects of our limitations."

To that end, while "ergonomic" could be seen as a marketing term, the best chair for your back is the one that works the best for you, given the other factors of your body size and desk setup. Unless you have time and money to trial many different chairs over a potentially long period of time, maximal adjustability is more likely to ensure that you will be able to work for hours on end without back pain.

To that end, Harman Miller chairs are very likely the best option for your back. Whether you opt for the Aeron on this list or the high-back Embody, you'll get a hugely adjustable and robustly built office chair that is very likely to ease your back pain.

That said, it's also hugely expensive. It's designed to a specific end after a lot of research and warrantied for 12 years, but the price reflects that. Naturally, there are many other options on the market and you may just find one that isn't quite so pricey, too.

Once you decide on an office chair, be sure to check your office chair setup, which involves taking some basic measurements that will help ensure success.

How does an office chair cylinder work?

Virtually every office chair on the market allows you to change the height of the seat with a simple adjustment. This is most often accomplished with the use of a gas spring.

There's an in-depth explanation as to how this works, but the gist is that the cylinder in your office chair is a sealed pump full of nitrogen. In any position other than fully raised, that gas is compressed. When you want to raise it again, the gas in the chamber equalizes and the pressure raises the seat.

As a note, though there are a few stories about these exploding, this is incredibly, exceptionally rare. As a commenter on Quora notes, the sheer volume of office chairs in the world and the rarity of these stories should put you at ease.

Will an office chair ruin the carpet?

In a word: yes. They'll ruin your wood floors, too, if you give them enough time. The vast majority of office chair wheels are hard plastic that are meant to wear slowly and put up with years of abuse. Daily use means that they will certainly damage the surface beneath the chair.

Chairs with rollerblade-style wheels like the Duramont Ergonomic Chair on this list may cause damage a bit more slowly than the hard plastic wheels, but they'll still flatten the carpet in spots. In order to avoid this, you should certainly buy yourself a chair mat.

There are many different models out there, but a decent chair mat will pay for itself in time. For deeper pile carpets, you'll want something like the Doublecheck Products Heavy Duty Carpet Chair Mat, which is available in both rectangular and tabbed shapes.

Some prefer bamboo chair mats that can roll up, like this Anji Mountain model, which can be used on low pile carpets or hard flooring. If you want a super high-end approach, try this Vitrazza Glass Chair Mat, which looks very nice and has a lifetime warranty.

There are also flat PVC models for hard surfaces such as the Ilyapa Offic Chair Mat, which is available in a few different sizes.

In addition to saving your flooring, these mats will improve your mobility as the wheels easily glide over the surface.

