19 Best Garden Furniture Sets for Summer

It’s hard not to get excited about bright cushion colors, a roomy sofa and a coffee table that can live outdoors, but we’re especially enamored with this patio sectional sofa set because it has some distinctly different elements from all the rest. Let’s start with the sofa, which is made up of two smaller sides, and paired with a corner chair to make it a classic L shape. It can be taken apart and adjusted in a variety of seating configurations to suit your whims on a moment’s notice.

This set also includes two arm height end tables that sit perfectly aside the sofa making entertaining easy with room for coffee or cocktails, your choice. The coffee table is a seriously cool added element, thanks to its unique wedge shape. It features a glass top and provides plenty of room for snacks or a full meal for two or three.

This pretty set is made with durable PE rattan so you know it’s weather-resistant and will last for years of outdoor use. The sofas come with comfy seat cushions that are nearly five inches thick, as well as comfy back cushions that are also super soft. It also comes with contrasting throw pillows that add lots of colorful flair to this great lounging ensemble.

You can also get this set with more neutral seat and back cushions in cream with red throw pillows, or the same set in espresso rather than gray rattan. Do note that the espresso set is in somewhat short supply already, so you’ll want to order quickly.