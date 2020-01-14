11 Best Heated Toilet Seats: Compare & Save (2020)

There’s not much more dreadful than the hesitation you feel knowing that you’re about to lower your bottom onto an ice-cold toilet seat. So treat yourself to a better bathroom future by ordering one of these heated toilet seats for your home today.
1. Kohler PureWarmth Heated Toilet SeatPrice: $195.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heated toilet set with low, medium, and high settings.
- Dual LED nightlight built-in.
- Utilizes the KOHLER PureWarmth app for easy adjustments and scheduling.
- Quiet-Close lid ensures no accident slamming.
- Quick-Release hinge systems allows for easy cleaning.
- A bit on the pricey side.
- No bidet built-in.
- Lid is a bit flimsy and feels as though it may crack if sat upon.
If you’re looking for a heated toilet seat without a bidet, the Kohler PureWarmth model is one of the better options on our list. Its heated seat offers a trio of options in low, medium, and high warmth. The dual LED lights that are built-in offer a guiding light for nighttime going and a tracking light for when the lid is lifted. And both the heat settings and LED lights (including color options) can be changed easily with the KOHLER PureWarmth smartphone app.
The Kohler app also allows you to set schedules so things are warm and toasty whenever you want them to be. The seat offers a Quiet-Close lid to eliminate slamming. As well as Quick-Release hinges that make cleaning the toilet a breeze. And with options that included round and elongated sizes and white and biscuit coloring, you’re sure to find an option that perfectly matches your home.
Find more Kohler PureWarmth Heated Toilet Seat information and reviews here.
2. Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet SeatPrice: $114.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four different heated seat settings.
- Built-in nightlight.
- Slow closing lid.
- Available in both elongated and round models.
- Easy installation.
- No bidet.
- Just a single nightlight color.
- 320-pound maximum weight capacity may be too low for some.
The Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat is a reasonably priced option that provides bathroom uses with pretty much everything but a bidet. It’s heated toilet seat works easily with any GFI wall outlet. And installation is super simple as all you’ll have to do is swap out seats.
The LumaWarm has four different heated seat settings. An LED nightlight with a soft blue glow will help to direct everyone that has to groggily go in the middle of the night. The lid and seat close slowly to avoid accidental obnoxiously loud clanging. The controls are simple, it’s available in both round and elongated settings, as well as biscuit and white color options too.
Find more Brondell LumaWarm Heated Nightlight Toilet Seat information and reviews here.
3. UltraTouch Heated Toilet SeatPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive compared to the majority of our list.
- Uses little electricity.
- Simple installation.
- No heat setting options.
- No bidet or other functionality.
- No bells and whistles at all, really.
If you’re trying to avoid spending a ton on a fancier heated toilet seat or bidet, the UltraTouch Heated Toilet Seat may just be your next best option. The heated toilet seat kit simply plugs into your electrical outlet to provide warmth. With the lid down, your seat will remain toasty and ready for its next use. All while using a mere 12 watts of electricity, or roughly a fifth of a typical 60-watt bulb.
Find more UltraTouch Heated Toilet Seat information and reviews here.
4. Toastie Tush – Innovative Toilet Seat WarmerPrice: $64.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Likely the most inexpensive heated toilet seat available.
- A trio of heat setting options.
- Uses little electricity.
- Not exactly a toilet seat itself, more like a toilet seat cover.
- Toilet bowl lid must be closed for it to work.
- Very basic design. No bells and whistles that other options have.
The Toastie Tush is a heating pad designed to be affixed to the inside of your toilet seat’s lid. When you’re not using the toilet, keeping the lid closed will have the Toastie Tush constantly providing a low level of heat to ensure your next session is a comfortable one.
There are three different heat settings to choose from. And the device only pulls 14 to 28 watts of power during usage. The device is easy to wipe off and clean due to it being made of waterproof vinyl. And it’s available in both elongated and round versions to ensure compatibility with pretty much any toilet out there.
Find more Toastie Tush - Innovative Toilet Seat Warmer information and reviews here.
5. TOTO K300 WASHLET Electronic Bidet Heated Toilet SeatPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bidet offers front and rear warm water cleansing with numerous water temperature and pressure settings.
- Tankless water heating ensures no wait for a warm clean.
- Heated seat included.
- Warm air dryer concludes every use.
- Self-cleaning wand automatically cleans before and after every use.
- An automatic air deodorizer is built-in.
- Toilet seat will premist to aid in keeping your bowl clean.
- Soft close lid kits the seat from slamming.
- Remote control for convenience.
- It's not cheap.
- No LED light for nighttime guidance.
- May not fit on French curve toilet models.
The TOTO K300 WASHLET Electronic Bidet Heated Toilet Seat is without a doubt one of the best toilet seats you’ll find on the market these days. It’s heated toilet seat ensures you’ll never have to worry about a chilly sitting session. And the bidet cleanses both front and back with water that is always warm thanks to tankless instantaneous heating.
The K300 WASHLET works hard to ensure your toilet remains constantly clean too. It premists before each use so that nothing clings to the surface of your bowl. An automatic air deodorizer sprays before each use too. And a self-cleaning wand is built-in that automatically cleanses the inside and outside of your toilet after every go too.
There’s a warm air dryer to completes each session comfortably. The slow closing lid ensures you’ll never hear the toilet seat slam. And a remote control is included so that all these features are at your fingertips with the press of a button.
Find more TOTO K300 WASHLET Electronic Bidet Heated Toilet Seat information and reviews here.
6. TOTO 350e WASHLET Electronic Bidet Heated Toilet SeatPrice: $699.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tankless water heating ensures bidet is at a comfortable temperature at all times.
- Provides front and rear cleaning that's adjustable in both temperature and pressure.
- Utilizes electrolyzed EWATER+ to keep wand and bowl clean after every usage.
- Features a heated seat and warm air dryer with numerous temperature settings.
- Premists before each use to ensure debris isn't left behind.
- Seat automatically opens and closes with detection of user.
- Nightlight included for late night guidance.
- Illuminated remote control saves memory settings for 2 different users.
- Quick release feature for easy cleaning.
- Steep price.
- Fan noise takes some getting used to.
- Just a 1-year limited warranty on an expensive product.
The TOTO 350e WASHLET Electronic Bidet Heated Toilet Seat comes with everything you’re likely looking for in a premium toilet seat. It sports an auto open and close system so that’s ready for you without having to handle a potentially dirty seat. The bidet provides front and rear washing with adjustable water temperatures and pressure settings for comfortability. And because the water system is tankless and instantaneous, you’ll never have to worry about your water heating up.
The Washlet does a premist of the toilet bowl before each usage so that nothing sticks around. It uses electrolyzed EWATER+ which is “a safe and powerful compound” that helps to promote a maintain a clean wand and bowl. A nightlight is built-in to the seat so that you’ll number stumble in blindly at night.
The seat remains heated and a warm air dryer is there too with adjustable blower settings. And perhaps best of all is the remote that comes along with the 350e that keeps user settings for up to 2 people so that your toilet seat does exactly what you expect it to with a press of a button.
Find more TOTO 350e WASHLET Electronic Bidet Heated Toilet Seat information and reviews here.
7. SmartBidet SB-1000 Heated Electric Bidet SeatPrice: $249.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bidet has a ton of settings for positioning, water pressure, and water temperature.
- Heated seat has three levels of temperature and safety settings built in.
- Has a warm air dryer with 5 levels of blowing.
- Soft closing lid and seat.
- Built-in energy savings mode.
- Remote control included for easy use.
- A bit expensive.
- Not compatible with French Curve toilet seats.
- Bidet may turn some people off.
The SmartBidet SB-1000 Heated Electric Bidet Seat is one of the best all-around options on our list. Its bidet touts multi-wash functionality that includes oscillation settings for her front, her back, and his back. And the nozzle is self-cleaning which is uber convenient too.
Water spray settings are adjustable across a wide range of options. There are 5 different levels of pressure, 3 different settings for water temperature, and 5 different nozzle positionings. The heated seat functionality has 3 different heat settings too. And there’s even a safety sensor that ensures that bidet only sprays when someone is seated.
A warm air dryer is included within the seat too that adjusts across 5 levels, thus eliminating the need for toilet paper. It touts an energy-saving mode for cost efficiency. The lid and seat are both soft closing. The package is pretty easy to install. And it comes with a remote control so that all of your settings can be changed with a simple press of a few buttons.
Find more SmartBidet SB-1000 Heated Electric Bidet Seat information and reviews here.
8. Lotus Hygiene Systems ATS-500 Advanced Smart Bidet Heated Toilet SeatPrice: $239.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bidet has 5 levels of oscillation and nozel repositioning for lady and child wash.
- Heated seat with 3 temperature settings.
- 5 levels of water pressure and warm air dryer settings.
- Continuous warm water.
- Self cleansing nozzel.
- Energy saving mode.
- 2-year warranty included.
- No remote control functionality.
- No nightlight feature.
- No premisting option to ensure bowl cleanliness.
The Lotus Hygiene Systems ATS-500 Advanced Smart Bidet Heated Toilet Seat has a lot going for it as it sports many of the same features that other models do yet at a more approachable price. It touts a heated seat with three settings and water pressure and a warm air dryer with 5 levels of adjustability.
The self-cleaning nozzle ensures the device remains clean. The button system aside the seat is easy to read and simple to use. It has an energy-saving mode built within it. And it’s backed by a 2-year warranty that will reassure you that you’re making a safe purchase for your home.
Find more Lotus Hygiene Systems ATS-500 Advanced Smart Bidet Heated Toilet Seat information and reviews here.
9. UFFU Smart Heated Bidet Toilet SeatPrice: $299.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bidet both pulsates and oscillates spray to thoroughly clean.
- Has front and rear warm water cleanser.
- Features a heated seat, warm air dryer, and nightlight.
- Self-cleaning wand cleans itself before and after each use.
- Super impressive 570-pound weight capacity.
- Illuminating remote control included for super easy usage.
- A bit on the expensive side.
- Lesser known brand.
- Remote control isn't illuminated for usage in the dark.
Although you may not recognize the name, UFFU has produced an impressive product in its UFFU Smart Heated Bidet Toilet Seat at a very reasonable price. It has a Quiet-Close lid that ensures you’ll never accidentally wake people up with a slam in the middle of the night. And there’s an automatic nightlight within its design too so you’ll never have to struggle with flicking on those bright lights.
It has a built-in water tank that helps to ensure a slim design. There’s also instant heat technology inside so you’ll always have an ideal water temperature at the ready. Said water temperature is choosable across 3 levels. There’s also 3 warm air dryer temperatures, 3 heated toilet seat temperatures, and a hot and cold massage functionality from the bidet.
The bidet also touts a feminine wash and posterior wash. And you can modify the nozzle positioning and water pressure settings too. All of which is controllable from the super convenience included remote control.
Find more UFFU Smart Heated Bidet Toilet Seat information and reviews here.
10. Bio Bidet Ultimate BB-600 Advanced Bidet Heated Toilet SeatPrice: $369.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oscillating wide clean and pulsating massage bidet offers a superb cleaning.
- Heated seat for comfort.
- Dual nozzle bidet with heated water is designed to satisfy all members of the family.
- Slow closing lid to eliminate slams.
- 2-year limited warranty included.
- Energy saving mode reduces electricty and toilet paper use.
- Side panel control instead a remote control.
- No LED nightlight built-in.
- Expensive entry price.
The Bio Bidet Ultimate BB-600 Advanced Bidet Heated Toilet Seat is a good mid-tier option for those looking for a fancy new toilet seat. The heated seat ensures comfortability even in the coldest of winter months. And because it sports a water tank you’ll always have instantaneous warm water at the ready.
The dual nozzle bidet system is designed to be ideal for a family of all sizes, including kids. The bidet oscillates to provide a wide clean while also using pulsating massage technology to get the best clean possible. The seat also has an energy-saving mode that helps to reduce electricity and toilet paper use. And thanks to BioBidet’s 2-year warranty, you’ll know that your purchase is safely backed for quite some time.
Find more Bio Bidet Ultimate BB-600 Advanced Bidet Heated Toilet Seat information and reviews here.
11. YANXUAN Heated Bidet Toilet SeatPrice: $319.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual nozzle bidet can pulsate and oscillate its spray to perfectly cleanse.
- 6 different levels of water temperature and water pressure.
- Heated seat with 6 level settings for warmth.
- Heated air dryer offers 6 different levels of strength.
- Built-in LED nightlight.
- Soft-closing lid ensures no accidental seat slamming.
- Remote control functionality.
- A bit expensive.
- No warranty information listed.
- Unfamiliar brand.
YANXUAN is throwing their hat into the ring with their own quality heated toilet seat with a bidet. The bidet offers numerous settings for posterior and feminine washes. Water temperature and water pressure are adjustable across 6 different settings. And the heated seat has numerous different levels of heating too.
A nightlight is built-in for ease of use in the wee hours of the morning. The soft-closing lid ensures you’ll never wake the house up with an accidental seat slam. A heated air dryer is built-in to finish the job comfortably. And the remote control functionality makes operating the YANXUAN Heated Bidet Toilet Seat an absolute breeze.
Find more YANXUAN Heated Bidet Toilet Seat information and reviews here.
Toilet Seat Warmer
While the majority of models on our list are heated toilet seats, there are options for toilet seat warmers too. Both the UltraTouch Heated Toilet Seat and the Toastie Tush are options you can choose that are far less expensive than the fancier models on our list. However, we recommend that you look through all of the options we've provided as you may just find the jump in price well worth the better product.
Bidet Toilet Seat
You may have noticed that the majority of heated toilet seats on our list incorporate bidet functionality as well. Bidets are becoming more and more popular across the world, and it's actually hard to find heated toilet seat models that don't include them.
Bidet toilet seats are quite nice in that they do a fantastic job of keeping both you and your toilet clean after each use. If you can get past the initial shock of having your privates washed by your toilet, you'll soon find yourself wondering how you could have gone so long without one.
Soft-Close Toilet Seats
Soft-Close toilet seats are pretty common these days, but you should ensure your next toilet seat has one. The vast majority of selections on our list do. These seats are designed so that they won't slam down on your toilet should you ever lose grip of it. No more cringingly loud noises here. Instead, the soft-close lids will gradually close themselves to ensure there won't be any accidental drops in the middle of the night.
TOTO Toilets
TOTO toilets are one of the most popular brands available, and it's easy to see why. We have two models on our list in the TOTO K300 WASHLET and the TOTO 350e WASHLET. Both these models trend toward the more expensive side. But when you look at all the features they pack it's easy to see why.
Each has a built-in bidet, a heated seat, a warm air dryer, a soft-close lid, remote control usage, and plenty more features. Be sure to look through their listings before making your purchase.
