11 Best Heated Toilet Seats: Compare & Save (2020)

There’s not much more dreadful than the hesitation you feel knowing that you’re about to lower your bottom onto an ice-cold toilet seat. So treat yourself to a better bathroom future by ordering one of these heated toilet seats for your home today.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Toilet Seat Warmer

While the majority of models on our list are heated toilet seats, there are options for toilet seat warmers too. Both the UltraTouch Heated Toilet Seat and the Toastie Tush are options you can choose that are far less expensive than the fancier models on our list. However, we recommend that you look through all of the options we've provided as you may just find the jump in price well worth the better product.

Bidet Toilet Seat

You may have noticed that the majority of heated toilet seats on our list incorporate bidet functionality as well. Bidets are becoming more and more popular across the world, and it's actually hard to find heated toilet seat models that don't include them.

Bidet toilet seats are quite nice in that they do a fantastic job of keeping both you and your toilet clean after each use. If you can get past the initial shock of having your privates washed by your toilet, you'll soon find yourself wondering how you could have gone so long without one.

Soft-Close Toilet Seats

Soft-Close toilet seats are pretty common these days, but you should ensure your next toilet seat has one. The vast majority of selections on our list do. These seats are designed so that they won't slam down on your toilet should you ever lose grip of it. No more cringingly loud noises here. Instead, the soft-close lids will gradually close themselves to ensure there won't be any accidental drops in the middle of the night.

TOTO Toilets

TOTO toilets are one of the most popular brands available, and it's easy to see why. We have two models on our list in the TOTO K300 WASHLET and the TOTO 350e WASHLET. Both these models trend toward the more expensive side. But when you look at all the features they pack it's easy to see why.

Each has a built-in bidet, a heated seat, a warm air dryer, a soft-close lid, remote control usage, and plenty more features. Be sure to look through their listings before making your purchase.

